Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes

Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users.

However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may cause conflicts with other programs and applications, including browsers. In some cases, Windows updates can also make changes to your network settings, which ultimately leads to this issue.

If your browser is malfunctioning right after updating your Windows, the first solution you can try is uninstalling and reinstalling it. Similarly, there are other fixes as well that you can try below.

How to Fix Browsers Not Working?

Firstly, confirm if the issue is with your internet connection itself. Try a different device to check if the internet is working properly. If yes, you can try these solutions:

Rollback Updates

A faulty update may disrupt your browser’s normal working environment. Firstly, try to contact Microsoft support to verify the problem. If you’re certain that there are issues within the latest update, you can try rolling back the most recent Windows updates. Here’s how you do it:

Press Win + R, type appwiz.cpl , and press Enter. Click on the ‘View installed updates’ on the left panel to go to the windows updates history. Click on the most recent update and press the Uninstall button.

Confirm the uninstall by pressing ‘Yes.’

Reinstall Browsers

Another option you can try is reinstalling the web browsers on your PC. Windows update might have damaged the browser software. Reinstalling the browser will replace the old corrupt files with newer ones. Here’s how you uninstall your old browser:

Press Win + I to open settings and go to Apps. Go to Apps and features on the left panel. Click on the browser you want to remove and press Uninstall.

It will notify you that any other software related to it will also be removed. Press uninstall again, and the software’s uninstaller wizard will pop up. Follow the wizard to complete the uninstallation process.

You can download the browser installation file from another computer and install it through a flash drive.

Similarly, Internet Explorer is more likely to work since it is a built-in Microsoft browser. In case Internet Explorer works, you can try to download a new browser from it.

Run SFC/DISM commands

You can perform SFC, and DISM scans to check and repair any damaged system files. The SFC scan checks and replaces files from caches, whereas the DISM command scans and downloads damaged files from the internet and replaces any damaged system files.

Search for cmd from your taskbar and Run it as administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press enter. This will scan your computer system for corrupt files and fix them automatically.

Then type the following commands to restore the system image file.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth

Reboot your PC.

Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot disables all services excluding only the essential Microsoft services. This process can help you narrow down the culprit. You can selectively disable conflicting services to solve the issue. Here’s how you perform a clean boot on your computer:

Press Win + R, type msconfig and press Enter. Navigate to the Services tab. tick on the ‘Hide all Microsoft services’ box and click on ‘Disable all.’

Click on Apply to save these settings. Go to the Startup tab and click on open Task manager.

Disable any startup apps that you suspect might have caused this issue by right-clicking on that particular app and selecting ‘Disable’ option. Reboot your PC to perform a clean boot.

After performing a clean boot, run the browser to find out if any external program is causing the issue. If it works fine on a clean boot, we can conclude that third-party software is guilty. Backtrack these settings to turn your PC back to its previous state.

Run the Troubleshooter

The Windows troubleshooter is a built-in program that can detect and solve problems on your computer. The windows troubleshooter can also scan specific parts of the computer for faults and fix them. Follow these steps to run the troubleshooter:

Open settings by pressing Win + I. Go to ‘Update and security’ and then click on Troubleshoot on the left tab. Click on Additional troubleshooters. Select Internet Connections and click on Run the troubleshooter.



The troubleshooting wizard will automatically start detecting errors and notify you to fix them if any issues are found.

You can also run the Windows update troubleshooter to resolve any update issues potentially responsible for the issue. Just click on the Windows update after step 3 and run the troubleshooter.

Change Date and time

Check if your computer’s date and time are correct. Incorrect dates can prevent you from accessing the internet altogether. You can change the date and time of your computer by following these simple steps.

Press Win + I and click on ‘Time & Language’ You can turn on the ‘Set time automatically’ slider to automatically set your date and time.

You can also manually set the date and time by clicking on the ‘Change’ button.

If your computer resets the date and time every time you restart it, you may need to replace your CMOS battery.

Reset Network Stack

There’s a possibility that the recent update corrupted the network stack of your PC. You can refresh your network stack data to solve the browser mishap. The steps below will guide you through the reset process. Press Win + R, type cmd, and press Enter. Copy these commands on the command line sequentially: ipconfig/flushdns

ipconfig/release

ipconfig/renew

And now, type these commands sequentially and press enter after each command: netsh int ip

resetnetsh winsock reset



Run each line of command individually by pressing Enter after that. Restart your computer to apply these settings.

Perform System Restore

Windows has a lot of system recovery tools pre-installed in case the system goes corrupt. The system restore is one of those tools that can help you change back recent changes to your PC. The steps below will guide you through the system restoration process.

Press Win + R, type rstrui , and press Enter. The system restore wizard will ask you to choose between a System recommended restore point or an Older restore point. The recommended restore point is generally the best option. But if you have any other restore point in mind, you can click on the ‘Choose a different restore point’ option and click Next.

Click on Finish. A window will pop up asking you to confirm the restoration process as it cannot be stopped once started. Click on ‘Yes’ to continue.

It will then restart your PC. The restoration may take some time to complete. Make sure the power source is not interrupted during this process.