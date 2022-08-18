Fix: BSOD Page Fault in Non paged Area

BSOD Page fault in the nonpaged area is the error code that you receive during the dreaded blue screen of death. It is a critical error related to your memory. This error usually resolves itself after a quick restart. However, in certain situations, it could persist.

While the error “Page fault in nonpaged area” is usually caused by bad RAM, just like many other blue screen of death, the problem could also be software related. Either way, we will walk you through all the methods needed to solve this error.

Causes of BSOD Page Fault

Unlike many other blue screen crashes, this problem is mostly related due to faulty hardware. And more specifically due to damaged or defective RAM sticks. Here is a list of some of the other most common reasons for getting a BSOD page fault error code: Corrupt system files

Incompatible or Outdated Drivers

Bad hard drive sectors

PC virus infection

How to Fix BSOD Page Fault in Nonpaged Area?

Before you continue with the listed troubleshooting steps, perform a backup for your most important files and data stored on the PC.

Even though the steps listed below are very safe and effective, you never want to risk losing valuable data, when all it takes is a few minutes of precaution. Additionally be aware that some of the fixes in this article will cause your Windows to restart.

Use the Event Viewer

The Windows Event Viewer feature is a tool used to show a log of various events that go on in your system. We will use it now to check if you have any errors related to your RAM.

Click on the Windows Start button On the right side, click on the Control Panel Open the System and Security tab Click on Administrative tools and then click on the Event Viewer

Click on Windows Logs and then select System Search for the probable error and click on it. Under General tab, look for Event ID. You can Google this ID and find more details on the nature of the error.



Check Newly Installed RAM for Issues

If your RAM was not installed correctly or in the proper configuration in your motherboard, then this can cause the BSOD error message to appear.

Here is a quick way to verify that your RAM is correctly installed:

Open your PC case and double check that all of the RAM sticks are firmly secured until they have clicked in the retention brackets.

Check that your RAM is placed in the proper slots: In case you use 2/4 slots for RAM, there is only a certain way that you can fit your RAM sticks.

Check with your motherboard’s instruction manual if you are unsure how they are supposed to go.

When you are done, the quickest way to check if your RAM is properly set up is to startup your PC, press CTRL + ALT + DELETE and click on Task Manager > Performance. Click on the tab called Memory and verify if the correct amount and speed of your RAM is present in the detailed overview.



In this screenshot you can see how the data is displayed. If the correct amount of RAM and speed is present, you can continue with the next troubleshooting steps:

Run the Windows Memory Diagnostics Tool

Like you already know, this BSOD error code is caused by faulty RAM. Luckily, Windows has a proprietary software tool built in made just for that purpose – testing and fixing faulty RAM. Before you do this step, please save the web link for this article since your PC will restart (or alternatively have it open on another device).

Here are the exact steps for opening the Windows memory diagnostics tool:

Click on the Windows Start Menu Type the words “Windows Memory Diagnostic” within the search bar and run the application Click on the option “Restart now and check for problems”

Your PC will shortly restart and a blue screen appear (the good kind this time) named “Windows Memory Diagnostics Tool”. Simply let it run its course until your PC restarts again and don’t power down your PC before the diagnostics has completely finished. Once the troubleshooter is done, you will see a screen that notifies you if any RAM related errors were found/fixed.

After this restart your PC one more time and see if the BSOD error message persists.

Disable Automatically Manage Paging Files

Windows usually has a certain protocol of configuring and organizing its virtual memory space. The most common cause of this BSOD error message is related to incorrectly configured RAM data. Disabling the automatic managing of paging file sizes will allow Windows to access the needed files by overriding the default setting that might be causing the crash.

Here are the steps of doing so:

Open the Windows Start Menu Click on the Control Panel Open the “System” option Look for an option called “Advanced System Settings” You will see a popup menu called “System Properties”, simply click on the “Advanced” tab

Click on the Settings button next to the “Performance” tab and then click on “Advanced”

You will see a button called “Change…” that you have to click, under the “Virtual Memory” option Uncheck the box next to the option called “Automatically manage paging file size for all drives”

Click on “Ok” to apply the changes

This step usually resolves the issue, so restart your PC and check if your PC still crashes with the same error code.

Check Your Hard Drives For Errors

Windows has a very useful inbuilt tool that will check all of your drives for errors. All you have to do is perform the following steps via the command prompt.

Open the Windows Start Menu Type cmd in the search bar and press Enter In the CMD menu copy and paste the following command: CHKDSK C: /F /R /X and press Enter.



Let Windows finish the process, restart your PC and check if the crashing persists.

Repair Corrupted System Files

This fix requires some deeper troubleshooting. Here are the exact steps of doing so:

Click on the Windows Start button Type “CMD” in the search field Right click on the application and click “Run as Administrator” You need to input the following command: “ SFC/scannow ” and press Enter

The system file checker will proceed to perform a set of tests and troubleshooting to resolve potential memory issues Also type, DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and press Enter. This command will additionally scan and repair for Windows image issues.



Disable Antivirus Software

The error message of page fault in nonpaged area can also be caused if your antivirus software is incorrectly disabling some windows background services. To verify that your antimalware software is not at fault, you need to disable it completely and see if you still get any BSOD crashes.

This can be done by going into your Antivirus settings and disabling it for a period of time.

Update Drivers

The error could also be caused via an outdated driver. Since drivers are responsible for interfacing and communicating with your hardware, then verifying them should be in order.

If you don’t know exactly how to update your drivers don’t worry. We have a separate and detailed guide on how to update all your drivers.

Reset Your PC

This step should only be performed in case all of the abovementioned troubleshooting steps don’t work and you still experience a BSOD error message.

Before you do this step it is paramount that you copy all of your important data, as this step will hard reset your Windows installation and remove any old settings or data. If you are unsure how to do this, don’t worry we have a separate detailed article on how to reset your PC.