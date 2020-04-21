Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we saw plenty of smartphone releases this month. First, the most anticipated OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro hit the market. And then Apple announced the release of its most budget-friendly phone, the iPhone SE 2020.

Now, staying relevant to the budget-friendly game, Samsung has announced the release of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It is a stripped-down, more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S6.

A Budget Galaxy Tab

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy tablet, but it still packs heat. The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display and a new and improved S Pen. Along with narrow bezels, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is both compact and lightweight. And it is the perfect device for multitasking.

The tab comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB/12GB storage, and a 2000 x 1200 resolution. A 7040mAh battery powers the device. And we also get a headphone jack.

It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet comes in three different colors, Angora Blue, Oxford Gray, and Chiffon Rose, along with a matching S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S6 will start at $349.99 and will be available in the second quarter of 2020.

Galaxy S10 Lite Comes to the US

Finally, the American public will get to purchase the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung announced the possibility of Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020. But the release of the much-hyped Galaxy S20 overshadowed it all.

And now, Samsung prepares to release the budget-friendly version of its Galaxy S10 flagship in the United States.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a Super AMOLED, 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with 2400 x 1080 resolution. The phone comes with a triple-lens camera with a 48MP f/2.0 wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens cameras.

It is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and is available for $650.