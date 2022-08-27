[Solved] BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER Blue Screen (BSOD) Error on Windows

BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER error occurs when the USB drivers of your device become corrupt or out-of-date. This is one of many errors that can cause an abrupt malfunction of the system resulting in a BSOD error.

The quickest and easiest method to solve this issue is to update the device drivers or disconnect any faulty peripherals from the USB port. Otherwise, your system may have some other underlying issues that may be causing it to malfunction.

Here in this article, we’ll discuss some fixes that may help you solve the BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER issue.

Causes for BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER BSOD Error

The following reasons may be causing the BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER error to appear and crash your system. Out-of-date device drivers

Power management settings

Out-of-date BIOS

Faulty third party software

How to Fix BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER BSOD Error

In this section, we’ll discuss some fixes causing your device to generate the BSOD error.

BSOD Troubleshooter

The first and easiest method is to troubleshoot your device and make Windows perform a diagnosis. If your device is running Windows 10 (version 1809 or prior), you can access the Blue Screen troubleshooter and perform fixes from there.

To get to the troubleshooter, firstly:

Press Windows Key + I to open Settings Go to the Update & Security tab

Click on the Troubleshoote tab In the Troubleshooter menu, search for Blue Screen

Click on Run the troubleshooter button

Follow the on-screen prompts and wait until the troubleshooter finishes its diagnosis. If the problem can be fixed, the troubleshooter will try and perform a repair. Close the troubleshooter after it is complete and restart your device.

Your device won’t have the built-in troubleshooter if it is running a later version of Windows or Windows 11. In its place, you should visit Windows’s online troubleshooter manual. Select the issue you are having on the website, and the instruction will teach you how to fix it on your device.

Update or Reinstall USB Drivers

The most common cause for BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER error to occur is because of this issue. Out-of-date drivers or drivers that are malfunctioning may cause conflicts in the device and cause the system to generate a stop code.

To update the USB drivers of your device, firstly:

Press Windows key + R to open Run Type devmgmt.msc to open Device Manager

In device manager, search for Universal Serial Bus Controllers and expand it Inside, search for USB Root Hub and Right click on it Click on Update Driver

In the popup box, select Search automatically for drivers Wait for the update to finish and restart your device Check if the BSOD error still occurs

If your device has multiple USB Root Hub drivers, update all of them. You can update all of the remaining drivers under Universal Serial Bus Controllers if the BSOD error persists.

You can also update the USB Connector Managers from the device manager To do this, expand the menu and right click on the drivers

Click on Update and select Search automatically for drivers to update Let the update process finish and restart your device Check to see if the crashing problem is solved

If updating the drivers did not solve the BSOD problem, you may need to uninstall and reinstall the drivers. To uninstall the device drivers, firstly:

Go to device manager from Run Search for USB Root Hub under the Universal Serial Bus Controller Right click on it and select Uninstall Driver

Press Uninstall in the confirmation box Restart your device, the drivers will be automatically installed

Check to see if the crashing problem is solved.

Check Power Management Settings

If the power management settings of your device are mismanaged, it may be causing your system to produce this error. Resetting the power management and disabling the USB setting may solve this error.

To change the power management settings of your device:

Press Windows Key + R to open Run Type control in the dialogue box to open Control Panel

In the control panel, go to Hardware and Sound> Power Options

In your selected power plan, go to Change plan settings > Change advanced power settings In the dialogue box, search for USB settings and expand it In the USB selective suspending setting select Disabled

Click Apply and OK to save your settings

Restart your device and see if the problem is fixed.

Run CHKDSK command

If changing power management settings did not solve the BSoD error, running the disk checker from command may help solve the issue. This attempts to repair any corrupt file present on the device’s disk.

To run a CHKDSK command, follow these steps:

Go to Run by pressing Windows key + R Type cmd in the textbox and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys together to open command with admin access In command prompt, type chkdsk and press the Enter key to start it

The command will check the disk and attempt to fix any errors in it

Wait for the scan to finish, exit command and restart your device to check if the solution worked.

Run SFC and DISM Scan

If the issue is still persisting, you can use the system file checker from the command prompt to scan and repair corrupt or missing files.

Here’re the steps:

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run In the dialogue box, type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys together to open cmd with admin privileges Type sfc/scannow and press the Enter key to start the scan

Type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and press the Enter key

The system file checker will commence and any corrupt or damaged files will be repaired.

After the scan, restart your computer and check if the BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER error is solved.

Update BIOS

If managing driver settings did not solve the issue, the BIOS may be causing your device to post the BUGCODE_USB_DRIVER error. Updating or reinstalling the BIOS may help solve the error.

Note: Updating or reinstalling the BIOS is a delicate process. If interrupted, it may render your device unusable. Backup any important data and save your work before proceeding. If you have a laptop, connect it to the charger during the entirety of the update process.

To update the BIOS, firstly:

Check the BIOS version and model of your device from System Manager Check the serial number of the device. Open cmd and type this command:

wmic bios get serialnumber

Note down the information and go to your device’s support page Download the appropriate BIOS and extract the files If your want to update the BIOS by using a USB drive, copy the files now Restart your device and enter the BIOS Update as per the instruction

If you need to reinstall or re-flash the BIOS of your device, visit your product’s support page for more information on how to do it. The reinstalling process may be different for each and every device.