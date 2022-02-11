How To Build A Fireplace In Minecraft

If you are trying to build a home in Minecraft, a fireplace can be a beautiful touch to it. But fireplaces can be tricky as you need to make sure you match the aesthetics as well as not burn the house down.

So if you are trying to get some ideas for your fireplace design, you have come to the right place. We collected some of the easy and beautiful ideas on how to make a Minecraft fireplace for your ease.

How to Make a Minecraft Fireplace?

There are several ways to build a fireplace in the game. You can create them with classic designs using campfires or make an automatic fireplace that turns off or on with a button. So let’s look at some of the ways you can use to add a fireplace to your build.

Making a Fireplace Using Campfires

Using a campfire is an easy trick that you can use in a few steps. Furthermore, campfires also give out smoke so that you can use that for a real-life chimney effect as well.

Dig two blocks where you want the fireplace to be and place stone blocks in the hole. Place campfires on each of the stone blocks. Now, surround the campfires with stone slabs. You can build around the campfire using bricks or any blocks you desire, like the picture below.

You now have your classic fireplace. You can also use the smoke from the campfire as the chimney smoke for a realistic effect.

It is best to remember that while making a fireplace with a campfire if you have flammable blocks around it, the sparks that fly from the campfire will start a fire. Hence, you can use non-flammable blocks like a stone around a fireplace.

But if you do need to use wooden blocks, you can use glass panes to cover the fireplace. Simply place the glass panes around the fire to avoid anything catching fire.

Making a Fireplace Using Netherrack

Netherrack is very useful in making a fireplace as the fire you light on it never goes out. You can use netherrack even to make an automatic fireplace that you can turn on or off with a button. Let’s first look at creating a fireplace using Netherrack.

Break two blocks on the ground where you want the fireplace to be. Place netherrack in the hole.

Light up the netherrack using flint and steel. Decorate around the fire using iron bars, bricks, and other blocks to make it look like a fireplace.

You can follow the steps below to make yourself an automatic fireplace. You will need dispensers, Redstones, fire charges, and buttons. You can use any blocks to build the fireplace but make sure you have the netherrack as the main source of the fire.

Dig two blocks wide hole that is two blocks deep in the place you want your fireplace to be. Place sticky pistons in the bottom, facing up. Place netherrack on top of the pistons.

Now, place the dispensers on the surface behind the netherrack. Add a lot of fire charges in the dispensers. You can add iron bars in the front of the netherrack and build a fireplace around it. Make sure to leave one space above the Netherrack and add a layer of stone blocks. Connect the dispensers using Repeaters and Redstone dust and create a circuit that comes to the left side of the fireplace. Make sure the Repeaters are facing the dispensers.

Add a button to the circuit’s end. Next, dig below to find the pistons. Connect the pistons using Repeaters and Redstone and create a circuit ending on the right side of the fireplace.

Add a button to the end of the circuit here as well.

To use the fireplace, simply press the button on the right. The fire charges in the dropper will drop towards the netherrack and start a fire. The sticky pistons will activate and smother the fire in the blocks above if you press the other button.

It is best to keep in mind that you will need a lot of fire charges for this method. You will not be able to start a fire if your droppers run out of fire charges. You can craft fire charges by placing blaze powder, charcoal or coal, and gunpowder vertically on a crafting table like the picture below.

How to Make a Chimney With Smoke Coming Out?

A smoking chimney is rather simple to build. All you need is a campfire. The smoke from campfires travels through the blocks as well, but only to a certain height. So if you have a fireplace with a campfire that has a long chimney, the chances are there is no smoke coming out of the top.

So, you can place an additional campfire almost at the top of the chimney and hide it with other blocks, like the picture above. Once you hide the campfire, build the chimney couple of blocks higher. You will now have a fireplace burning below with a working chimney at the top for a realistic effect.