What could be surprising to many people is the built-in VPN client that Windows 10 comes with! Prior to opting for it as an alternative to your VPN subscription, let us dive in to learn more about this Windows’ built-in VPN, its capabilities and its limitations, its cost and its benefits!

Primarily, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) server allows a private route to access a public server. Due to this, it can offer good security and privacy to a user by forbidding any third party from prying on their online activities. Therefore, you must consider using a VPN at all times while browsing online.

Furthermore, it is free of charge for this built-in ability from Microsoft to function as a VPN server. Windows does this by using the point-to-point tunneling protocol (PPTP), but this can be confusing to set up if you’re not too tech-savvy.

Well, before you use the Windows VPN, you will need the following things to start with:

VPN Service

The VPN service that you choose will regulate who’s running the servers you are about to get linked to. So, you will still have to find a VPN service to connect to even if you use Windows 10 to manage your VPN connection.

You can find the best VPNs according to the provider best suited for you. It could depend on several factors that should comply with your device. These factors to be considered are:

Does the service support OpenVPN protocol?

Is there DNS leak protection?

How well does the provider maintain App quality?

The Speed and Performance of the service

It’s the ability to unblock streaming services such as Netflix

Protocol choice:

Another thing you will need while using the Windows 10 VPN is the protocol. While you are setting up the VPN, you’re going to be asked to choose a protocol from a list. You can find many types of protocols used by VPNs, and whichever one you choose, your VPN will use that. Note that the protocol you select determines the power of your encryption.

The four most common types are PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, SSTP, and OpenVPN. Thus, your VPN provider will let you know the kind of protocol that the VPN uses. Then, you will tell Windows the type of protocol your VPN will be using by choosing it from a list during the setup.

For your information, a built-in VPN tool does not necessarily comprise the full-fledged runnable package. There are some mentionable limitations that Windows 10 VPN comes with. So before you decide on ditching your current VPN server, consider learning if the change is worth it!

A built-in VPN does not mean an accustomed VPN network, too.

Well, you will still need a separate VPN network, even if your Windows 10 provided you with the VPN option. One thing that you must know is, the built-in VPN is NOT a VPN service! The so-called Virtual Private Network is just a desktop client for linking to a third-party VPN network. Furthermore, Windows does not provide you access to a secure server network that you pay for receiving a VPN service.

Moreover, you will still have to subscribe to an appropriate VPN service even if you use Microsoft’s VPN tool. You will require the URL addresses of the servers to connect through the Windows client. So make sure you get the addresses of the servers in the provider’s network.

Know that Windows is not very selective in this regard. So, you can go for either a free VPN (not generally recommended) or a paid service like ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

The need for Connection to the VPN Profiles

There is yet another issue to take care of while using the Windows 10 client. Once you get the VPN network for your Windows VPN, you must connect it to VPN profiles. The VPN profiles are saved connection presets, and the Windows asks you to set up these profiles.

You will automatically find the fastest server based on your current bandwidth as offered by the best Windows 10 VPN providers’ desktop apps. Remember that each connection profile can only have one server address and one connection protocol. This means that you are most likely going to connect to the same one or two servers for every session you use. Also, in the case of Windows VPN, you will only have a few already configured connection profiles rather than a list of hundreds of available connections.

Often this works; however, the pre-configured connections in your Windows may not run at times. This could happen in cases like using a China VPN for Great Firewall or a Netflix VPN to increase your streaming capabilities.

In such circumstances, you will have to set up another connection profile in your Windows. This procedure will take you 10 minutes while connecting through your VPN provider’s desktop software can do this in 30 seconds!

How to set up Windows 10 VPN tool in your PC?

After knowing its limitations for usage, let us find out how we can set up and use the Windows VPN tool. You can segment the setup process into two main components: creating a VPN profile and connecting to the VPN. It will take about 15 to 20 minutes, and a bit of tech knowledge. Following is the step-by-step guide for setting up your Windows 10 built-in VPN service.

Firstly, you must know if your router can forward ports. You should prevent the risk of exposing Windows and the port you choose to malicious entry. For this, consider using a different port than the default one used for PPTP. Also, setting up a strong password with a mix of numbers, letters, and special characters is compulsory!

1. Creating a VPN Profile

You will need your computer’s public IP address or its dynamic DNS address while creating a VPN profile.

Steps:

2. Connecting to the VPN

Once you have the server set up, the router configured, and a VPN profile, you can finally connect to your VPN.

Steps:

You must set up the VPN on your PC before using it. While setting up a VPN in Windows, you can use the software offered by the VPN provider. Or you can also use other third-party software such as OpenVPN client or Microsoft’s VPN client. However, the custom software of the VPN provider offers the highest level of flexibility.

Is the built-in Windows 10 VPN tool good enough to replace a VPN subscription?

The most straightforward answer to this question would be a NO! The VPN tool that Windows 10 provides is merely a connection client. You still will have to link your Windows desktop client to a separate server network. You must sign up with one of the best VPN providers before using your built-in tool.

Furthermore, keep in mind that almost every VPN provider features a desktop app that’s easier to use and more flexible. The Windows 10 client, on the other hand, requires you to set up a profile for each server connection.

Conclusion

To conclude, the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is quite widespread today. People want to get around secure and privatized networks to either do their works or play online games. For this security of privacy, it is very appealing to know that Windows 10 comes with a built-in VPN client. However, it cannot substitute for a VPN subscription. It would be best if you considered looking for a good VPN server and VPN connection profiles. All in all, Window’s inbuilt VPN client is, nevertheless, suitable for the use of a VPN protocol that is not supported by one’s VPN service provider.