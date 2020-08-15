It’s official. Treyarch Studios confirmed the release of a 2020 Call of Duty title. Through a mysterious website, the game developers are addressing the rumors. It seems the upcoming CoD game revolves around the Cold War period.

Treyarch studio mentioned they are “cooking something up” on their Twitter account. Raven Software is also taking part of the credit, and they have been working on CoD’s multiplayer features for years.

The tweet doesn’t confirm the game is indeed Call of Duty. But, realistically, there’s a zero chance they are talking about something else.

The code on the VCR opens the door in the Farmhouse in zone H6 – I tried to get footage of everything #Warzone pic.twitter.com/N4WTwOX5HS — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) August 14, 2020

Context: We already spoke of the upcoming CoD title in a previous article.

2020 CoD

Here’s high resolution images of what’s in the Farmland. (Via @CODTracker) pic.twitter.com/QmLoKP1VcZ — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2020

Call of Duty 2020 hints new info on the Warzone map.

2020 Call of Duty

Chasing Call of Duty 2020 info led us to a quick teaser. We’re talking about a Black Ops Cold War site. This site includes a videotape. If you click it, it plays news clip from Western media across 1961 and 1962.

The clips you see focus on the cold war between the USA and the USSR. There’s the space race, the civil rights movement, the military threat in Laos, and the Cuban missile crisis.

Aside from historical facts, there’s a big secret hidden in the VCR. At one point, it flashes the “49285163” number.

There’re videos on social media showing the function of the code. It opens a door in the Krovnik Farmland in CoD: Warzone. Then, beyond the door, there’s plenty of documents, ciphers, files, and mysterious ’60s machinery.

The documents show diagrams for old-school illumination tech. There’re also maps to various chemical compounds, plus a bunch of coded files. Furthermore, there’s a grid with special codes you could maybe use to decrypt the data. Lastly, there’s a mysterious phone number that starts at 1-831.

All of this hints at the rumored Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War title.

Did Activision confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War?

Activision confirmed Raven and Treyarch were working on the next CoD title last week. The actual reveal was seeing Raven as a co-developer of the franchise.

The name is not set just yet. So far, the publishers are following a marketing campaign with a whole lot of nothing. But I guess it is working. Consider the effort the CoD community took to discover the Pawntakespawn.tv site.

With the can open, fans began searching for additional clues. Activision started their secret campaign by mailing Russian and US maps to CoD streamers.

Then, an ARG investigation began-all thanks to YouTuber NoahJ456. On a 5-hour journey, the game -streamer discovered the website. He had to visit 1972’s World Chess Championships’ finals between Bobby Fisher (USA) and Boris Spassky (URSS). Then, he retraced the moves of the match to discover the website, Pawn Takes Pawn.

This site is not very active, but it features an attractive display. It shows a VCR, an analog phone, a CRT television, plus an old IBM PC in the background.

The scenario sits in the early ’80s, which could tie well with the title we presume: Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War.

Pawn Takes Pawn

Fans discovered the site four days ago. At first, it hinted further CoD reveals coming on August 14, but we only got Warzone Easter Eggs.

Yet, maybe it means much more than we think. Like I’ve said before, the upcoming CoD title is probably following Warzone’s path. That means some free-to-play Battle Royale functionality on a single, expanding, ultra-large map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t fall back, though. So far, it’s 2020’s top-seller video game.

What we know about Call of Duty 2020

Activision also confirmed there’s a 2020 Call of Duty game. Treyarch and Raven Software are behind the well of the upcoming title. We suggested both studios were developing the game in our previous CoD article.

For what we know, Activision is considering Warzone as an example for the next entry of the franchise.

Raven has created the CoD’s multiplayer modes for many years. Hence, we expect it is going to feature substantial multiplayer features, and that includes a free gaming mode.

Many expected Activision would release a full confirmation on August 14. By now, we should have the name of the game plus further details, but the info is short and few.

It’s almost like developers want us to play spies.

Tear-drop reveals

“Decades in the making will not be unraveled overnight” – Criptip message.

The mysterious website shared an additional bit of info by the end of the day. It shared the word “tangledweb” on it.

Clicking on the word led to another image. You can no longer click the sticker, but it showed a typewritten message. It read about codes, tactics, and plans.

We expect the page will continue sharing clues until Activision finally reveals a teaser trailer.

CoD: Modern Warfare is the most sold game of 2020

The last entry of this first-person-shooter is at the top of the worldwide charts. It has sold more units than PS4 exclusives like The Last of Us – Part II or Final Fantasy VII Remake. Not even Sony’s latest hit, Ghost of Tsushima, was able to take this spot. Out of the top 10, though, is GTA V/GTA Online.

So, once again, Activision is leading the video-game industry with its fps franchise. We expect Call of Duty 2020 will thrive on the franchise’s recent success and reach similar numbers.

Modern Warfare has one of the most popular multiplayer modes there is. It’s even bigger if you consider the popular Warzone is based on their Verdansk map.

Right now, multiplayer Modern Warfare is running through its Season 5. Their last update is a content-packed with new weapons, new game modes, four new maps, a new operator, and a bunch of quality of life improvements.

On top of that, Modern Warfare packs an exciting single-player campaign with over 20 hours of Blockbuster experiences. Lastly, it has the Special Ops game mode, which are special co-op missions (up to four players).

CoD: Modern Warfare is not available on Steam or the Epic Store. You should go to their webpage instead. It’s available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We expect it will be backward compatible with the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare