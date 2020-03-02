The COD community expected a Battle Royale game mode for the new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward and Activision haven’t confirmed the Battle Royale Expansion, but Fans have been excited for the Modern Warfare Battle Royale. Leaks and glitches in the current patch of the games hints of the upcoming Battle Royale game mode.

New Call Of Duty Season 2 patches have easter eggs on the map

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare just had a new season update. The Season 2 Pass brought new maps and weapon patches. The latest update added “Bazaar,” a 2v2 gunfight map in the map pool. Players have found a crate in a map which might tie its information to the upcoming Battle Royale mode.

On the new Bazaar map, there seems to be a blank map with the date 03/03 featured underneath. 🧐 Could this be a hint at the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eGt1k83pwX — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 26, 2020

The container has a blank map with a 03/03 date below it, making the community think that the Battle Royale Game is going to release on March 3.

Hmm… Could this be a hint towards the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 "Warbeast – in cinemas from March 3rd." 👀 This was spotted underground in the Piccadilly map. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/bxtpDBXKyF — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 21, 2020

A movie poster named “War Beast” had the same release date in Piccadilly map. We are not 100% sure these leaks are accurate, but the community strongly believes that developers are teasing the player base. If the leaks are real, then we expect the developer to reveal their new game mode tomorrow. Several other sources point that the game will arrive later than the expected date.

Activision releasing another Battle Royale game after the success of Black Ops 4: Blackout

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout was the most critically acclaimed game on the market. It was a polished game with significant optimizations. It had different items and terrains, meaning that players could use different tactics and play style to win the game. With the success of the Blackout, Activision looks forward to the release of the Battle Royale game for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

The Modern Warfare Battle Royale Warzone has tons of expectations and needs to beat its bigger brother Black Ops: Blackout. Till now, no gameplay leaks have surfaced online, and the name “Warzone” is the only hint.

The Warzone game mode is said to be a standalone game and might be free-to-play. Activision must compensate for users who have already bought Call Of Duty Modern Warfare. To please the users who have purchased the game, Activision should provide exclusive in-game items or content.

With the Battle Royale genre exploding with the rise of PUBG and Fortnite, Many game developers are investing time in the Battle Royale game modes, attracting users with their large maps and gameplay. Call Of Duty, Counter-Strike, etc. have stepped up and made their battle royale games to attract users.