Platforms: PC,PS4,Xbox One

Studio: Infinity Ward

Release Date: October 25, 2019

Genre: FPS

Activision updates their popular fps IP with a yearly title. Although frequently one game does not represent an upgrade over the last, CoD: Modern Warfare shines as the highlight of the series.

The game is currently running the Season 5 update of its multiplayer feature. Alongside Warzone, both titles are amongst the most popular games on Twitch.

Aside from its multiplayer, the latest CoD title shines with its single-player mode.

Now, this is not a 2020 game perse. It released in 2020. Yet, Infinity Ward has added so many updates and content it remains as active as ever. Evidence? CoD: Modern Warfare is one of the best-seller games of 2020.

The right step for the franchise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare feels original and fresh. Maybe for the first time in the series history, developers created something that doesn’t feel like its competition.

Infinity Ward pulled a significant feat with 2019’s Modern Warfare. As a result, they deliver a 20 hour plus cinematic gunplay. It packs the frills and the intensity to turn this title into one of the best single-player PC games of 2020.

Modern Warfare has excellent gunplay plus an intense single-player campaign. However, missteps on its multiplayer features limited its success on release.

Now, with Warzone out, its single-player campaign is receiving the praise it deserves. It’s a confirmation Call of Duty 2020 is going the right direction.

The best CoD single-player campaign

CoD: Modern Warfare multiplayer Season 5 is giving new air to the game

When the series started, it was all about its single-player mode. The essence of the game was following various characters on a noble quest of salvation. Along the way, though, we discover the true identity of war.

Over the years, though, Activision forgot about the campaign to favor multiplayer modes. As a fan of the series, 2019’s Modern Warfare is the single-player revival I was expecting.

Still, we wouldn’t be sharing this review without CoD’s Season 5. Its latest update addressed every issue fans had with its multiplayer mode. In particular, adding four new maps, an operator, and a bunch of new weapons and quality of life upgrades took the game back into the spot.

Secretive plot

The game follows five titular characters, members of different worldwide agencies, on a quest to retrieve chemical weapons in the Middle East.

The campaign has a strong CoD identity and showcases how good can a solo fps experience be.

Part of its trick is how the campaign works like a ground to test exciting mechanics. In essence, the best part of its solo mode is the secret war happening underneath. That sets you on a quest to search for clues, naturally leads you to emotionally heavy moments Infinity Ward handles very well.

Realistic campaing

I have to note this game is both a prequel and a reboot of the Modern Warfare series. It takes place before the events of the 4th entry of the franchise (2009). However, it re-imagines the story.

That said, its the return of a grounded, realistic military shooter after years of sci-fi experiments. Gone are double-jumping mechanics, wall-running, and advanced tech. And good riddance!

Infinity Ward still added a couple of cool features, though. For example, you can burst through doors or open them slowly.

That said, the super-hero aspects of previous CoD games are gone. It’s just a non-nonsense realistic campaing with no RPG elements.

Verdict

Not like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the new Modern Warfare has a full campaing that well justifies the price of the title.

As a fan of the shooter series, I claim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has one of the best single-player campaigns you can find on a shooter game.

Plus, whatever it did wrong at launch, it’s all fixed. With everything this game brings, I name CoD: Modern Warfare as the most complete 2020 game you can play on PC.