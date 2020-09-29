The shooter duo (Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is debuting its 6th season. It represents Modern Warfare’s last league before passing the torch to CoD Cold War: Black Ops.

As Season 5 comes to an end, Activision has shared all of the new inclusions. Most notably, Warzone squads will enjoy a new playable area, an underground metro. Better yet, the metro works as Warzone’s fast-travel system, a very useful addition.

Aside from the new location, Treyarch is also adding new operators, 4 new maps, and new game modes.

You can check the official blog, where Activision published the Season 6 Battle Pass. According to the publisher, the new CoD era will arrive Today, on September 29. You can buy the Battle Pass at any time from the webpage.

Also, all major CoD updates will arrive at 0700 hours BST / 1100 hours PT.

CoD Blog

Context: Here’s our preview of Here’s our preview of Season 5 when it premiered in August.

The future of Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty Warzone is tied to the current CoD entry, Modern Warfare. The map -Verdanks- is based on a location from its brother fps. The upcoming CoD Black Ops: Cold War will likely shape the future of Warzone, albeit we don’t know what that means. Also, we think Season 6 is the last update Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is going to get. Activision prefers their players jumping over to the newer title. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The upcoming CoD title is featuring its own online feature. That’s the reason why Activision is party retreating support for Modern Warfare multiplayer.

The plot behind the seasonal update

Let’s discuss how Modern Warfare is adding changes to the Warzone map through its plot.

The main antagonist Zakhaev has to make a move against Captain Price and company as Farah and Nikolai undercover Mr. Z’s underground operations in Verdansk.

“As Zakhaev’s operations in Verdansk grow more problematic, trusted operatives drop into Verdansk to disrupt his agenda”

Season Six Battle Pass

Buy Season 6 Battle Pass

Modern Warface players now have the change of unlocking Farah’s skin for their multiplayer characters. Her skin becomes available at Season Six Battle Pass Tier 0. Moreover, they can earn additional skins by completing her Operator missions.

Like so, Nikolai’s skin becomes available at Season Six Battle Pass Tier 100. Players can also complete Nikolai’s Operator Missions for additional rewards and skins.

The Season Si Battle Pass unlocks over 100 tiers of content. That includes both Farah and Nikolai plus 1300 CoD pints.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 updates

So far, Activision has only talked about the new location, the Verdanks Subway System, where Farah and Nikolai are operating. Locally, you will only know it as the Metro, and it serves as a layer for Al-Qatala members.

In particular, it has a fully operational transportation system. Moreover, all Verdanks operators can use it to move around the Warzone faster than ever.

The Metro has various points of interest you can use to travel. Plus, there’s a couple of new areas you can explore. You can access these zones through the subway as well and gather some rewarding loot.

How will the Metro work?

At the start of every match, the Metro will have limited open stations to explore. All of the stations look very similar, though. Each station features a ground level with a large staircase heading below. Going down, you’ll reach the landing, which is an open space with an inaccessible ticket vendor office. Staircases are going down from the landing to the station itself. You can check your position with marks on posts detailing the name of the station you’re exploring. Down the station, there’re two subway lines. Each file has a small room you can access through double doors. There’s also a scape ladder nearby, which leads to a hole on the surface meters away from the ground level entrance. All of these areas can feature hefty Supply Boxes and Contracts. Remember to check carefully before hopping to the leading platform to access the fast travel system. The trains will frequently arrive at each station as they journey across the map counterclockwise.

Inside the trains The train has a retro interior design but comes with state-of-the-art technology to survive circle collapse and heavy combat. However, the trains won’t move during a circle collapse. It avoids a situation where a squad landing on top of the subway goes straight to death. Moreover, there’res no room for fighting onboard the train. The metro won’t move if there’s any conflict on its wagons or between the train and the platform. That means you have to keep fighting so your enemies can’t move or scape. It also means the train is a safe area. You can use its free-conflict zone to reload weapons, swap items with your squad members, or just rest before the next encounter.

Remember that the subway will not move if there is fighting aboard a subway train or between it and the platform. Use this limited downtime to reload weapons, swap items around the squad, or take a breather before getting out at the next stop.

Check our most recent gaming news:

Additional Season 6 updates

Studio Infinity Ward is also adding two new free weapons, two additional operators, and four extra multiplayer maps.

These maps come in different sizes to accommodate smaller matches.

In particular, there’s a 2v2 Gunfight and a 6v6 Team Deathmatch. There’s also a new 10v10 Death Match plus a Ground War match.

Furthermore, two new game modes are coming to the Battle Royale. First, there’s the Armored Royale match, which gives every squad member an armored cargo truck.

The Warzone Season Six update is a 20 GB file, approximately. However, Modern Warfare owners will have to download a 63 GB file. Modern Warfare owners have to download an extra Compatibility Pack, which is a 7 GB file approximately.

Season Six is coming for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Season 6 Full Info