Can You Watch Hulu Offline? How to Do It

One of the reasons why people like and use Hulu is that you can watch it offline. This is a very convenient app for people who travel and need something to watch on a long drive.

This is truly a lifesaver when there is no Wi-Fi and you’re bored to death. But, in order to watch Hulu offline, you need to download the movie. Also to download videos on Hulu, you need to be a Hulu (no ads) subscriber.

What Devices Are Supported?

First, check whether your device is supported or not, and then we can move on to the downloading part. Here we have mentioned the criteria for iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire tablets.

Apple Models

To download videos on Hulu a device with iOS 13.0 and above is recommended. Any device below iOS 12.0 version is not supported and you will not be able to watch offline videos on it. Some devices that are compatible are listed below

iPhone 5S or later

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

iPad mini 2, 3 & 4

iPod touch 6th generation or later

Android Models

In order to watch offline videos, these criteria should be met by your android device which includes the android version and the screen resolution. Your device also needs to have google apps like Gmail, Google Maps, or Google Play Store for Hulu to run on it.

Version 5.0 and above

Screen size of at least 800 X 480 pixels

Amazon Fire Tablets

To use and download videos from Hulu, you need to have an Amazon Fire tablet that runs Fire OS 5 or later. According to Hulu, these fire tablets support the download:

Fire HD 6 (4th generation)

Fire HD 7 (4th generation)

Fire HDX 8.9” (4th generation)

Fire 5th generation or later

Fire HD 8 (5th generation or later)

Fire HD 10 (5th generation or later)

How Do I Watch Hulu Offline?

After checking the compatibility of your phone with Hulu, we can finally move on to the method to watch Hulu offline. If you want to watch Hulu offline then there is one simple way to do so – download the video.

Downloading the Movie

Did you know that once you are a Hulu (no ads) and Hulu (no ads) + live TV subscriber, you can download any movies and shows from the streaming library and watch it offline? First, make sure that you have the Hulu app installed on your phone and that you are connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Then follow these steps to search and download the movie or show:

Movies

Open the Hulu app. Tap on the search icon. Click on Downloadable from the browse menu.

Find the movie you want to download Select the movie. Go to the details page Click on the Download icon next to the movie



TV shows

Open the Hulu app. Tap on the search icon. Click on Downloadable from the browse menu. Find the movie you want to download Select the movie. Go to the details page Select the episode tabs to check for downloadable videos. Tap the Download icon if any episode is available.



Go to the Downloads

Now that you have downloaded the movie or TV show, there is just one last step you need to follow. Which is, of course, watching the downloaded movies or TV shows. If you are searching for the downloaded contents, follow the given steps:

Open the Hulu app. Tap on Downloads.

Search the content you want Play the movie/TV show

Note: Autoplay is turned off in offline streaming mode.

Will the Downloaded Movie Stay on My Device Forever?

The movies and TV shows that you download have an expiry date and get unavailable after they cross the expiry date. But you renew the expired movies and TV shows again if they are downloadable.

Here’s how you can renew the expired downloads:

Open Hulu app Go to the Downloads Tap on the alert icon (!) Tap on Renew Download.

How to Delete Downloads?

Downloading big storage eaters like movies and TV shows can be problematic in the future. So, it’s better for you and your phone to remove them after watching them. Follow these steps to remove the old contents and make space for new ones:

Open the Hulu app. Go to Downloads Tap Edit at the top of your screen Select the videos you want to delete Tap on the trash icon.

Press on Delete.

Download Limits

If you download movies and TV shows on Hulu, you must know about the download limits. So, you do not miss the important movies and watch them before they expire. You can download 5 contents per device which makes a total of 25 contents in 5 devices.

The downloaded but unwatched contents will be available till 30 days. And once you start the playback you will only have 48 hours (2 days) to finish the movie before it expires. This is one great disadvantage to us but we can do nothing about it other than finishing it up before the expiry.