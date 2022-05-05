Fix: Cannot Be Loaded Because Running Scripts Is Disabled On This System

While trying to run a PowerShell script ( .ps1 file), sometimes you can get the cannot be loaded because running scripts is disabled on this system message.

It is not an error but a security feature to prevent you from running any potentially harmful scripts. You can easily fix this issue by changing the execution policy for PowerShell scripts. Entering a single command should be enough.

The only reason this issue occurs is because of the PowerShell execution policy. It usually happens due to following reasons: You are running an unsigned PowerShell script.

Execution policy is set to restrict all PowerShell scripts.

How to Fix Cannot Be Loaded Error

Here’s how you can make it possible to run the PowerShell script:

Open the admin level terminal for Windows PowerShell or the IDE you are currently using. Enter Get-ExecutionPolicy . It shows the policy for the current PowerShell session. You can also enter Get-ExecutionPolicy -List to list out the policies for all scopes.

Change the execution policy for the scope you want. The command you need for this purpose is: Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy <policy name> -Scope <scope> . See below to know the possible values for the policy name and scope. In general, we recommend using Set-ExecutionPolicy -Scope CurrentUser -ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned , as it is more secure.

If it doesn’t solve the issue, enter:

Set-ExecutionPolicy -Scope CurrentUser -ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted

If you have both 64-bit and 32-bit PowerShell, you must enter this command for both terminals. Their locations are:

C:\Windows\System32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\Powershell.exe

C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\Powershell.exe

Note: You can also set the RemoteSigned policy for the Current User by checking the option in Settings > Update & Security > For Developers > PowerShell.

Possible values for <policy name> :

Restricted: Disallows running scripts.

All Signed: Permits running signed scripts only

RemoteSigned: Allows running all scripts from the local computer but only signed ones for scripts you download.

Unrestricted: Permits running all scripts but warns before running external scripts

Default/Undefined: Restricted for clients and RemoteSigned for servers.

Restricted for clients and RemoteSigned for servers. Bypass: Permits all scripts, and you get no warning.

Possible <scope> values:

MachinePolicy: Group-level policy for all users

UserPolicy: Group-level policy for the current user

Process: Temporary policy for current PowerShell session

CurrentUser: Registry policy configuration for the current user

Registry policy configuration for the current user LocalMachine: Registry policy configuration for all users

Related Questions

Group Policy or Registry level policy configuration, which has more priority?

Your system applies the Group Policy settings to the registry periodically or during a sign-in. However, the system checks for the relevant configuration in the registry, not in the group policy.

So, group policy has more priority if you reboot your computer after setting the policy. Otherwise, the registry takes precedence.