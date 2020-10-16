Amazing news for all the photography lovers! Canon has declared to introduce its second-generation EOS M50 interchangeable-lens camera. Content creators and vloggers will find new cool features for themselves. Also, the camera comes with excellent features of its recent earlier models.

So, the significant functionalities you will find in the new device are vertical video and access to Wireless YouTube Live streaming. The streaming definitely comes with certain conditions. (For instance, the channel must have a minimum of 1000 subscribers)

Canon has upgraded the EOS M50 with a Mark II model. This model includes a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and the OEM’s DIGIC 8 image processor. It also comes with Bluetooth and on-board Wi-Fi that lets live streaming of YouTube wirelessly. As per the information, the product will be launched in late November 2020. It will be available as a single unit or packaged with compatible EF lenses.

The EOS M50 Mark II can work up to 24p 4K UHD recording. It consists of a new vari-angle LCD touchscreen that allows new buttons that start a recording and work as a movie self-timer. Besides that, the touch screen also lets you set the auto-focus on a subject while using the EVF.

As per the sources, Canon will introduce its upcoming Canon EOS M50 Mark II in the market in late November 2020. The camera will cost you around US$599.99. This is the tentative price for the body only. The lenses, however, will have additional costs. The camera will cost around $699.99 with the EF-M 15-45mm lens pack and $929.99 with the EF-M55-200mm double zoom lens.

To conclude, this is a boon for all the creative heads. With some very attractive features and functionalities, the new Canon camera will definitely please its users. Definitely upgraded than its previous models, and decently better than its contemporaries, Canon is one of the handiest cameras that you can use. Let’s see how the new one works when it comes out in late November.