Can’t Find Chromecast? Here’s How to Fix It

Chromecast is a convenient solution for anyone who wants to cast videos, music, or anything from mobile devices to their TV. It removes the hassle of switching between streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and many others.

However, it becomes annoying when you can’t find it on the TV screen or it does not show up on your mobile phone. This generally happens if you have not set up the Chromecast properly.

There could be various other reasons behind this issue so we have compiled a list of several fixes for multiple kinds of scenarios. Without further ado, let’s quickly dive into the article.

Reasons for Not Finding Chromecast on Your Devices

There isn’t a single reason to pinpoint which explains why exactly you are unable to find Chromecast. However, you can check out the following list to learn about some of the most probable causes.

Mobile device and Chromecast not connected to the same Wi-Fi network

Weak internet connection

Chromecast firmware outdated

Chromecast and the router placed far apart

Interference due to walls

How to Fix Chromecast Not Found

Before moving on to the major fixes, make sure the Chromecast device is turned on. You can leave it turned on the whole time as it consumes significantly low amount of power.

Furthermore, make sure that your Chromecast device is in closer proximity to the router and reposition them if necessary. Then, you can move on to the more complicated fix like resetting the device.

Since we have already listed the fixes in sequential order, you would want to try the fix one after another and check if your issue is resolved.

Restart and Update the Chromecast

As simple as it may sound but a simple restart could be all that it takes to fix your problem. So, you should consider restarting the Chromecast device first.

Since there is no physical button for on/off on the device itself, you can unplug its charger from the power source to turn it off.

We recommend you wait for at least 30 seconds to make sure that the device is turned off completely. After plugging in the Chromecast to the power source, it will reboot and update automatically.

Likewise, you should also update the Google Home app. Simply go to the play store/ app store and tap on Update. Wait for the update to finish and reopen the app again.

Additionally, you can also try restarting your mobile device and the TV connected to the Chromecast Device.

Connect the Mobile and Chromecast to the Same Wi-Fi Network

It could be the case that your mobile device and the Chromecast device are connected to different Wi-Fi networks. Or, for that matter, one of them is not connected to the Internet at all.

To check which Wi-Fi network your Chromecast device or the mobile device is connected to, you can follow these steps.

On Chromecast

Open the Google Home app. Tap on the Settings(little gear icon) on the top-corner of the device. Tap on the Device Info option.

Check the Wi-Fi network you are currently connected.

On Mobile Devices

Open the Settings app. Tap on the Wi-Fi option.

Find the Wi-Fi network which has the word Connected below it.

After checking the Wi-Fi network for both the mobile device and the Chromecast, make sure you synced both the devices to a common network.

Connect to a Stronger Wi-Fi Network

If connecting both the devices to the same network doesn’t solve your problem, you can move on to this method.

Chromecast streams high-definition(HD) videos and sometimes the videos with even 4K video quality. So, it needs to be connected to a strong network.

Therefore, you could be experiencing the Chromecast issue due to a poor network connection.

According to Netflix, a subscription-based streaming service, you need to have at least 5 Mbps internet speed for streaming an HD video and 15 Mbps for streaming a 4K video content.

Check for Interference Between the Router and Chromecast

The objects placed between your router and the Chromecast device can cause interference. Hence, you should try to remove all the objects that can block Wi-Fi signals if possible.

Try switching the Wi-Fi channel

If you have a dual-band router, it emits the Wi-Fi in two channels; 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Depending upon the distance between the router and the Chromecast device, you can select the Wi-Fi channel appropriately.

If they are near each other then using 5 GHz is suitable as it provides a stronger connection. But if they are placed farther and it’s not possible to relocate them then a 2.4 GHz channel is a more appropriate option for you.

Reset the Chromecast Device

This method will restore the Chromecast device to its default settings. Here, we have mentioned the two most convenient methods for resetting the Chromecast device.

Using the Chromecast Reset Button

Firstly, connect the Chromecast device to the TV. Press and hold the reset button until the Chromecast LED emits orange light.

Do not release the button unless it turns white. Finally, let go of the button. The Chromecast will reset and automatically restart again.

Using the Google Home App

Open the Google Home app. Now, select the Chromecast device. Tap on Settings option. Tap on More (vertical three-dots) from the top right corner. Tap on Factory reset.



If you cannot reset your device using the above methods, you can follow our comprehensive guide to reset your Google Chromecast.

Set Up the Chromecast Again

Maybe there was a mistake while you set up the Chromecast and it wasn’t configured properly. You can set up the Chromecast perfectly if you follow the steps below.

First, plug one end of the power cable to the Chromecast device and another to the power source. Then, plug another end of the Chromecast device to the HDMI port of your TV. Download and install Google Home app. Open the app and tap on the Get started button. Choose an email account that you want to link to the Chromecast device. Fill out the Home nickname & Address form.

Choose the Chromecast option when prompted about which device you are setting up. Finally, follow the instructions on your TV screen.

