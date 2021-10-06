Fix: We Can’t Reactivate Windows on This Device. Try Again Later

The Windows OS is notorious for being picky with hardware updates. If you’ve recently changed your CPU or motherboard, Windows will show a “New Hardware Detected” sign in the Activation Page and might refuse to activate.

Even if you have a genuine copy of Windows 10 on your hands, you might see this problem. So, how do you solve it?

Here are a few fixes for the “We can’t reactivate Windows on this device. Try again later” error.

Before Attempting the Fixes

There are a few things to consider before deciding to tackle any of the fixes mentioned below.

Make sure the copy of your Windows is genuine. No support is provided for pirated or copies sourced from non-genuine vendors.

Update your drivers and run "sfc /scannow" on your computer's command prompt to verify that none of your drivers or system files are corrupted.

s and run “ ” on your computer’s command prompt to verify that none of your drivers or system files are corrupted. Note down the Product Key of your Windows installation somewhere. The Activation section of the Settings app usually contains this serial key too.

Your Windows should also not be bound to your motherboard. This is called OEM activation, and it means that your Windows installation is linked to your motherboard. This version is most common on prebuilt PCs and laptops. So, if windows came with your computer, make sure it is not an OEM version before continuing.

Wait for a few days before trying to fix the issue. Windows might decide not to throw a hissy fit and calm down and stop giving you the error. Waiting is a more common fix than you think.

Last but not least, make a full backup of your device. You might lose files during the fixing process, so it is important to have a good backup handy.

Fixes for Windows Reactivation

Fix 1: Reactive Windows Using Product Key

Click the Start button.

Search for Windows Update and open it.

On the left pane, navigate to Activation.

On the right pane, click Change Product Key.

Alternatively, press the Windows logo key + R. Type ‘ slui ’ into the Run box and hit Enter.

Enter the product key and wait for the activation process to complete.

Reboot your PC

Fix 2: Reactive Windows Using Command Prompt/Powershell

Press Windows logo key + X.

Click Windows Powershell (Admin).

At the prompt, type slmgr.vbs -ipk xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx Where xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx represents your product key

After the process is complete, type slmgr.vbs /ato

Reboot your PC.

Fix 3: Run the Activation Troubleshooter

Click the Start button

Search for Windows Update and open it.

On the left pane, navigate to Activation.

You will see “Windows is not activated” next to Activation. Click on “Troubleshoot”

The Windows Activation window will open. There, click on the “I changed hardware on this device recently” link.

Click on the device name you are trying to activate Windows. If you don’t find the device in the list, click on ‘See other devices linked to your Microsoft account’ and choose the device.

‘This is the device I’m using right now’ below the selected device.

Fix 4: Contact Microsoft Support

If none of the above methods work for activation, the product key you have might be a problem. You should try contacting Microsoft Support directly to solve product key-related issues. The most straightforward way is to chat with a representative, but you can try calling or using the Get Help app too.

Fix 5: Buy a Windows Copy From an Authorized Microsoft Store and Reinstall Windows

If support cannot help you with your product key, you probably have an OEM installation of windows and, therefore, need to purchase a new Windows copy for activation. You should always buy from the official Windows store.

Once you have done so, you can use the new product key in any methods mentioned above. If that also doesn’t work, do a fresh install of windows with your new product key.

What To Do Before Changing Your Hardware

To avoid reactivation issues in the future, you should use a Microsoft Account to link your computer to your Windows installation. Following this method ensures that if you change the hardware on your device in the future, you won’t have to go through the hassle of reactivating windows errors each time. It is always better to prepare yourself before hardware changes.

Make sure you have administrator rights before following these steps:

Click the Start button Search for Windows Update and open it. On the left pane, navigate to Activation. Check if you see ‘Windows is activated with a digital license’ next to Activation. If you see that text, click on “Add an account” under “Add a Microsoft account.” Enter your Microsoft account credentials and click on Next. Once you have added your account, or if you have already linked your Microsoft Account to the Windows 10 installation, you will see a ‘Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account’ written instead. Now, change your hardware and reactivate windows. Microsoft will automatically deactivate your previous windows installation and have your product key usable for the new account. If any issues occur, run the Activation troubleshooter as shown above.

FAQs

How Long Can You Use Windows Without Activating?

You can usually use Windows versions for a month before having to find a way to activate them.

What Can I Not Use When Windows Is Not Activated?

All personalization settings will be unavailable for inactivated users. Also, a watermark on the lower right will be present throughout your Windows experience.

How Can I Check if My Product Key Is Genuine?

If you can use a product key to activate windows, then it is genuine. You can also use third-party utilities like Microsoft PID checker to check your product key.

Can I Use a Windows 7 Key to Activate Windows 10?

Yes. Microsoft added support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 keys to activate Windows 10 recently. Older keys are still unsupported. However, the key must be from a Retail copy of Windows.

Can I Use the Same Product Key on Two Devices?

Mostly, no. One can use only Volume Licensed keys on more than one device, but they have limitations and are not transferable. Retail and OEM keys are limited to only one device.