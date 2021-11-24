How to Make Carrot Cake in Minecraft

Carrot cake isn’t just a resource-returning food in Minecraft. You can also place it down as a block to decorate or tempt other players to have a bite. However, it doesn’t appear as an item in vanilla Minecraft.

To make carrot cake in minecraft, you’ll have to try out modding before you even get started tracking down all the components.

Carrot Cake Attributes

You can set down your carrot cake like any block in the world. One cake makes eight slices. Each slice gives you back two hunger.

Adding Carrot Cake to the Game

You need to use the mod Harvest Craft 1 or 2 to add carrot cake to the game. Each has a slightly different recipe for carrot cake, but the final product is the same. Here is how you do it.

Making Carrot Cake Minecraft

Once you have all the ingredients, simply place them in the following order in the grid:

Harvest Craft 1

Top-left: Bakeware

Bakeware Top-middle: Carrot

Carrot Mid-left: Dough

Dough Mid-middle: Sugar or honey

Harvest Craft 2

Top-left: Bakeware

Bakeware Top-middle: Carrot

Carrot Mid-left: Batter

Batter Mid-middle: Sugar or honey

Once the process is complete, you’ll have carrot cake.

Getting the Ingredients

Before you start to make your cake, prepare all the other ingredients you need.

Carrots

There’s more than one way to find a carrot in Minecraft.

One option is to grow them yourself in farmland . You have to have a carrot to start a carrot farm, but it will yield the most considerable amount of carrots by far. Plant the carrot in the farm plot and then leave it to grow. It may take some time. You don’t want to harvest it before you start seeing the orange part of the carrot appear above the soil.



Once you have a carrot farm, keep it going to make more carrots. You’ll get more than the number of plots you use. Replant the ones that fit and keep the extras for recipes and the like.

Some mobs also drop carrots . Zombies, husks, and zombie villagers all have a slight chance to drop a carrot if a player or a tamed wolf kills them. There's a less than 4 percent chance even with a higher looting level, so this might be the slowest way to obtain them. You'll also get relatively few at a time.

Pillager outposts and shipwrecks have a chance to include carrots in items they drop. You can also get them from the bonus chests in the Bedrock Edition.

Honey

Getting honey in Harvest Craft 1 is quite a process.

Place a bee grub and a royal jelly next to each other in a crafting grid to get a Queen Bee. You can also obtain one by breaking open beehives. Craft an apiary by placing stacks of woods on all the outside columns of the crafting grid. Fill the center column with crafting frames.

Place the Queen Bee in the apiary to get a honeycomb. Place the honeycomb in a presser to get honey.

In Harvest Craft 2, you can craft honey from candleberries.

Get candleberries from the market or from breaking berry blocks. Place candleberries in the upper left, upper-middle, and middle left slots on the crafting grid to obtain honeycomb.

Place honeycomb in the presser to get honey.

You can also use sugar in place of honey if you prefer.

Sugar

Sugar and honey are interchangeable in all Harvest Craft recipes.

Here are ways to get sugar.

In Harvest Craft 1:

Place a piece of sugarcane in the center square on the crafting grid.

Place a pot on the upper-left square and honey on the upper-middle square.

Place a pot on the upper-left square and agave on the upper-middle square.

You can make a pot by placing a stick in the upper-left square and filling the upper-middle, upper-right, mid-middle, and mid-right squares with bricks.

In Harvest Craft 2:

Place one agave piece in both the upper-left and upper-middle square of the crafting grid.



Place one beetroot in both the upper-left and upper-middle square of the crafting grid.

In Harvest Craft 2, you get two sugars for each of the recipes.

Dough

To make the dough, you need a mixing bowl, salt, flour, and freshwater.

Add a stick to the center square of the crafting grid. Place planks to its left, right, and directly below it to create the mixing bowl. Add a pot and freshwater to the upper-left and upper-middle square. You can also use a pot and water bucket. A block of compressed salt in the upper-left square will also yield nine salts. Add a stick to the center square of the crafting grid. Place stone to its left, right, and directly below it to create the mortar and pestle. Use a mortar and pestle with a flour base in the upper-left and upper-middle squares specifically. Flour bases include amaranth, barley, and coconut. It will yield flour. Add a water bucket to the upper-left square of the crafting grid to obtain freshwater. Add a mixing bowl to the upper-left square, salt to the upper-middle square, flour to the left-middle square, and freshwater to the mid-middle square to get a dough.

Batter

The batter is the alternative to the dough and is used in the carrot cake recipe for Harvest Recipes 2.

Obtain an egg. You can get it as a drop from chickens or a ground trap. Right-click on a cow with an empty bucket in your hand to get milk. Add a mixing bowl to the top-left slot, flour to the top-middle slot, an egg to the middle-left slot, and milk to the middle-mid slot to create the batter.

Bakeware

You have to use bakeware in both versions of Harvest Craft. You can use it in many other recipes other than carrot cake.

Luckily, bakeware is extremely easy to make. Leave the center square of the crafting grid empty and fill every other square with an ordinary brick. You will be left with bakeware when the process is complete.

Cooking anything on Minecraft can take a lot of preparation and work, but resulting foods like carrot cake will help you whether you’re exploring or engaging in battles. Having your own farms and livestock can help make the process swifter.