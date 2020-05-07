The coronavirus pandemic has done enough damage to everyone around the world. From slowing down the lives of people to the closing of numerous businesses globally. And it has also made it difficult for a lot of companies to meet deadlines in completing their tasks. CenturyLink, a global technology company based in Louisiana, is facing the same.

CenturyLink is a company that offers network services, communications, cloud solutions, and security. And now it is facing a significant roadblock due to the on-going pandemic. The company is already behind its 2019 Federal Communication Commission deadline. Now, it faces major criticism for a slow broadband deployment that’s gotten even slower.

CenturyLink Request an Extend in Deadline

CenturyLink receives $505.7 million every year since 2015 from the US government’s Connet America Fund. And they use the fund to deploy internet service to almost 1.2 million businesses and homes in 33 of 50 states.

By the end of 2019, the company was required to complete 80% of the deployment. However, CenturyLink recently informed the FCC that it hadn’t met the deadline in 23 of the 33 states.

And given the current situation, it is “experiencing several pandemic-related issues,” claims CenturyLink in an ex parte filing. The company hasn’t been able to do its work due to issues like localities mandating a complete work stoppage, shut down of permitting agencies at the local level, etc.

Thus, it seems like CenturyLink faces significant challenges in the 2020 CAF deployment schedule.

Therefore, the company has requested an extension in deployment deadlines to the FCC.