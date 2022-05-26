How to Change Administrator on Windows 11

An administrator account has unrestricted access to all the files on your computer and can install any software you require. So, you might fancy giving your account administrative access on Windows 11.

Changing an administrator on Windows 11 can be done easily through the user account settings of your computer. After this, you are able to fully control and modify your PC through that account.

So, if you’re a user who’d like to know how to change the administrator account on Windows 11, you’ve come to the perfect place. I have prepared this guide listing all the ways you can do so on Windows 11. Let’s get right to it!

How Can I Change Administrator on Windows 11?

Changing an administrator on Windows 11 is not a complicated process. There are a few ways through which you can do this; however, all of them are pretty simple and straightforward.

This guide is mainly focused on Windows 11; however, similar processes and steps can be followed for Windows 10 as well. Follow the methods listed below to do so.

Via the Setting App

Windows 11 allows you to change the access rights to a user through the Account section on the settings app on your computer. This is probably the simplest and easiest method you can follow out of the bunch. Here are the steps to do so:

Press Windows key + I to open settings. Select Accounts from the left panel. Go to Family & other users. Select the account you want to give the admin access to. Click on Change account type. Set the account type as Administrator. Click OK to confirm your changes.

Via the Control Panel

The control panel lets users view and modify the system settings and hardware/software features. Hence, you can change the Administrator via the control panel as well. The process is carried out through the Manage Users tab in the control panel. The steps below show you how to do it.

Search for and go to Control Panel from the Start menu. Select Change account type that’s under User Accounts. Choose the user you’d like to give the admin access to. Click on Change the account type. Select Administrator. Finally, Change Account Type.

Via the User Accounts Panel

Alternatively, you can change the Administrator on Windows 11 through the user accounts panel. Follow the steps shown below to do so.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type netplwiz and hit enter. On the Users tab, double click the account you’d like to change into an administrator. Click on the Group Membership tab. Select Administrator.

Finally, hit Apply followed by OK .

Via the Local User and Group Management

Local User and Group Management is a Windows OS application that can be used to manage user accounts stored on your system locally. So, you can change the account type through here as well.

But, the Local User and Group Management is not available for the Windows Home version. However, if you’re running other versions of Windows, follow the steps shown below.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type lusrmgr.msc and hit enter. Double click on the user you’d like to select as an administrator. Go to Member Of tab. Click on Add.

On the input field, type Administrators. Now, Check Names.

Click OK. Now, select Users and click Remove.

Finally, click Apply followed by OK.

Via the Terminal

Windows 11 has a built-in terminal that you can use. It’s a host emulator that can be used to run command-line applications. It has a text input and output environment that can process the commands that you enter.

Both PowerShell and cmd can run inside the Windows terminal. Follow the steps below depending on what you prefer.

Through PowerShell

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type powershell and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as Administrator. Type the following command and hit enter.

add-LocalGroupMember -Group "Administrators" -Member "YOUR USERNAME

Make sure to enter the username of the account you’d like to set as an administrator in place of YOUR USERNAME.

Through Command Prompt

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as Administrator. Type the following command and hit enter.

net localgroup Administrators "YOUR USERNAME"/add



Make sure to enter the username of the account you’d like to set as an administrator in place of YOUR USERNAME.

FAQs

How to Enable or Disable the Built-in Administrator Account on Windows 11?

Windows 11 consists of a built-in administrator account that the manufacturers can use to install software and applications. However, this account is disabled by default for the general audience. But, if you want to enable it and access the system through it, follow the methods shown below.

Via the Local User and Group Management

Local User and Group Management is not available for the Windows Home version. However, if you’re running other versions of Windows, follow the steps shown below.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type lusrmgr.msc and hit enter. Double-click on Users. Right-click on Administrator and select Properties. On the General tab, uncheck Account is disabled.

However, if you want to disable this account, simply checkmark Account is disabled.

Via cmd

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as Administrator. Type the following command to enable the administrator account and hit enter.

net user "Administrator" /active:yes However, if you want to disable this account, type the following command:

net user "Administrator" /active:no



How to Rename the Administrator Account on Windows 11?

Via the Local User and Group Management

Local User and Group Management is not available for the Windows Home version. However, if you’re running other versions of Windows, follow the steps shown below.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type lusrmgr.msc and hit enter. Double-click on Users. Right-click on Administrator and select Rename. Type a new name and hit enter.

However, keep in mind that you need to be logged in from an administrator account to be able to do this.

Via CMD

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as Administrator. Type and enter the following command to view a list of all user accounts on your system.

wmic useraccount get name Type and enter the following command to rename the Administrator account.

wmic useraccount where name=’OldAccountName’ rename 'NewName'

Be sure to replace OldAccountName with the name of the account you want to rename. In this case, OldAccountName is Administrator. However, if you want to rename other accounts as well, simply put the username of the account in place of OldAccountName.



Replace NewAccountName with a new name you wish to put in place of the previous one.