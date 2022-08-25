How to Change Age on PS4 and PS5? Detailed Guide

We can make mistakes when creating accounts; there’re just too many accounts and services to keep track of. Luckily, some are more forgiving than others. So, we have an answer to your query: how to change your age on PS4 and PS5?

We’re talking about the age on your PlayStation Network account. It comes with the birthday date you typed when you opened the account. And as you’d expect, it limits your ability to play and purchase games and apps.

So, if you made a mistake when opening your account, there’s a way to change your date of birth. Changing the date of birth will automatically change your age on your PSN account. This solution will work for both the PS4 and the PS5.

Can You Change Age on PS4 and PS5?

It’s easy to make mistakes when opening PS5 and PS4 accounts, in other words, PSN accounts. Sometimes, you open it with an ID that won’t make you proud in a couple of years…or days.

Others, you use a fake birthday, either accidentally or on purpose. Regardless, it may lock you out of the content or look plain weird.

PlayStation doesn’t officially support a method to change your age. The solution requires a backdoor, a trickery to bypass the usual security measures. And we will do it through Sony’s Mobile Communication Site.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Mobile Site is where you can link your different Sony smartphones and services into the same account with the same credentials.

This may not be important for you. What’s important is how the page allows you to change your birth date. And because your Sony account is the same as your PSN account, it works for PS4 and PS5.

It will only work once, and it’s not illegal. So, it won’t cause any bans or damage to your account.

How to Change Age on PS4 and PS5?

You can only change your birth date through Sony’s Mobile Communication Site. The process doesn’t require using the PS4, the PS5, the PlayStation app, or even the PlayStation site.

Still, whatever you do will reflect on either device, as it changes your PlayStation Network account.

Now PlayStation users can change their age. For that, they need to connect the PSN account to their Sony account. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Here’re the steps:

On your PC, open your web browser. Visit Sony’s PlayStation site. Click on this link to go straight to the backdoor where you need to go. You can do it through your smartphone or tablet if you don’t have a PC.

Type your PSN email. Ensure you’re using the same credentials on your PS4 or PS5. Click on Sign in to log in to the platform.

Type your password, and click on Sign in again.

After you sign in to the page, you will see a drop-down menu. Here, you can select a new birth date. Whatever you select will reflect on your age.

Click or tap on “Save” to confirm the changes.

After you save the changes, Sony will update your age on your PSN account and your Sony account.

What if You Forgot the Password?

Restoring your password can happen via the same backdoor or the regular log-in page.

For this particular tutorial, we’re going through the backdoor. So, let’s say you reached the step where you need to type your password, but you don’t remember it.

Here’re the steps:

You should click on “Trouble Signing In?” to restore your password. Then, click on Reset your password. Remember that you can do it on your smartphone or tablet, and so my clicks would become your taps. Click on the restore option takes you to Sony’s regular page for restoring passwords. Type in your PSN email once again, and click on “Send Email.” Remember to type the same you’re using on your consoles. Then, check your email, as Sony sent you a password restore email. Open it, and click on the link to continue the process.

The link will send you to a page where you can type a new password. First, though, and most ironically, Sony will ask you to verify your date of birth.

If you don’t know which one you added, you can choose another method from the drop-down menu. It will use other information you have added on Sony or your consoles.

Either way, proceed with the process. You can choose another method on the next page as well.



If you know the date you added, put it on the site. Otherwise, click on “Use another method.” There may not be another one, though. Now, type a new password, and press Ok to confirm.

After you finish the process, you can go back to the super secret link, and change your password.

What if It Doesn’t Work?

Sony still identifies you as a minor if this process doesn’t work. Your solution would be creating a new account, which is not ideal. With a new account, you can still play the games on your older account on your console, as long as you activate offline play.

In other words:

Log in on your PS4 or PS5 with your older account. Activate as Primary PS4 or Enable Console Sharing and Offline Play (PS5). Ensure your games are installed on your console. Switch to your new accounts and enjoy the games you could not play before.

You can check our longer guide on playing offline on PlayStation for the specific steps.

When Should You Change Age on PS4 and PS5?

There’re various reasons I can imagine why you may want to change your age. We don’t judge!

First, you made a mistake when you attached your birthday to your account. Content restrictions will matter if there’re parental controls on your console or if you’re a sub-account on a family account.

For example, when you use a sub-account as a younger family member, the content you can watch and play is limited. There’s even a limit on online multiplayer for certain games. There could also be a limit on how many hours you can play.

Also, if you trust your kids or don’t care what they play, you may want to change their birthdate. Remember, though, you only get one change per account.

Multiplayer Times Limits

In particular, family and child accounts may limit how much time they can play. After passing the threshold, the PSN account will be put a hold and prevent you from keeping playing certain games.

Changing your birthdate will erase this problem.

Account Verification

Lastly, another reason to change your birthdate is that you often need it for account verification as a security answer. We found this was the case during the tutorial.