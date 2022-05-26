How to Change the Default Browser in Windows 11

By default, Windows 11 gets Microsoft Edge bundled with it. And, regardless of your primary browser, Microsoft will launch Edge whenever you perform a windows search or simply click a pdf link.

If you are annoyed by this process or accidentally changed your default browser, you can revert it or change it to your liking. Changing the default browser is slightly more difficult in Windows 11 than in its predecessor, but it is not impossible.

How to Change Your Default Browser

First, you need to have your preferred browser installed in your system. If you haven’t already, download and install the browser you want to use as default.

Using Windows Settings

For demonstration purposes, we are using Chrome as our preferred browser. However, you are free to use any browser you want.

Go to Settings > Apps Click on Default apps In the search bar under Set defaults for applications type the name of the browser you want to use. Click on the browser name. On the next screen, you should see Make your default browser. Click on Set default.

If the previous program was Edge, you will get a pop-up message. Click on Switch anyway.



Even now, not all files and links will open on your preferred browser. In windows 11, if you want to change the default browser completely, you have to apply one more step.

Below the set default browser, you will see a few more options. Check if the default program for file types or link types has changed in Set defaults for applications. To change this:

Click on each of them which will bring up a context menu. Select the browser you want to open that particular file or link type with.



Now your preferred browser has been set as the default browser. Any external links should open in your preferred browser. Additionally, supported file types will also open in that browser.

Using Notification Popup or Ribbon

Depending upon the browser you are trying to set as default, it will launch a notification popup or a ribbon asking you to change your default browser.

For example, when you launch Chrome, it will generate a ribbon below the address bar area. The ribbon will have a Set as default button that you can click on to make it the default browser.



In Firefox, a popup window will have a button that says Make primary browser.



Similarly, other browsers will have similar variations of this mechanism. You can click on these buttons to set that browser to the default browser.

Using Browser Settings

You can also find the option to change the default browser inside Settings in your preferred browser. To change the default browser from inside the browser settings:

Launch the browser Find and launch Settings Find Default browser option Click on make default browser

Note: If you change or set default browser from within the browser itself instead of going to the Default apps settings in Windows, one of the following two things will happen: You get taken to Default apps settings

Seemingly nothing else happens If you get taken to Apps > Default apps area in Settings, please follow the guideline on how to set the default browser as outlined in the method above. If you change or set default browser from within the browser itself instead of going to the Default apps settings in Windows, one of the following two things will happen:If you get taken to Apps > Default apps area in Settings, please follow the guideline on how to set the default browser as outlined in the method above. If seemingly nothing happens, then your browser gets set as default for only two file extension types – .htm and .html. Default application affiliation for other file extension types (eg, .pdf, .mht, .mhtml, etc) as well as affiliation for protocols such as http, https, ftp, etc remain unchanged. You will, again, need to go to Default apps in Settings to reassign Default apps for these file types.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Open Internet Explorer Instead of Edge?

Open Edge. Right-click on ellipses (three dots) at the top right corner Click on Settings. Click on Default browser Turn Let Internet Explorer open sites in Microsoft Edge to Never Click on Yes, I’m sure

This will let you run Internet Explorer without it launching Edge.

How to Change the Default Browser in Windows 10?

To change default browser in Windows 10 –

Go to Settings > Apps > Default apps Click on the currently listed app under Web browser Click on your preferred web browser

Can I Use Internet Explorer on Windows 11?

Internet Explorer is an outdated web browser that has been discontinued and disabled by Microsoft in Windows 11. If you still have an itch for IE though, using Edge with IE mode enabled is the closest you can get in windows 11 to the real thing.