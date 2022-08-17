By default, the Discord app comes inbuilt with its own ringtone and notification sound. So, unless you change it manually, your phone calls ring with the same default tone.

However, you can set a distinct ringtone and notification sound by tweaking a few settings in your Discord App. It would surely turn some heads and make you stand out in the crowd.

In this article, we will let you know several methods to help you change your Discord ringtone and notification sound. Also, we will check the way to set custom sound for the Discord app.

How to Change Discord Ringtone and Notification Sound on Phone?

Changing the ringtone and notification sound to stand apart from others is a cool idea. To do so, you can select from the list of built-in alert sounds to choose from on your Android device. Also, with some tweaks, you can set the music file on your device as a notification sound.

Keep reading the article to get complete details on the methods to create customized notification sound and set it for the Discord app.

Create a Customized Notification Tone

On various Android devices, you can get the option to set the customized notification audio directly. But, if there is no such option available at your display, you can create customized notification audio following the steps below:

First, open the My Files or File Manager app on the phone. Then, tap the Audio folder with the music files. Choose the music file you want to make your notification sound. Next, long press it to select and tap on the Copy or Move option. The phone storage section will open up. Swipe down and tap Notifications.

Now, select the Copy to here or Move to here based on what you have selected before. Next, open the mobile Settings. Then, choose the Sound and vibration option. Under Ringtones, tap the Notification sounds. Select the music file.



For the comprehensive guide on customized notification tones, you can check out How to Make and Set a Custom Notification Sound on Mobile?.

Change Discord’s Ringtone and Notification Sound

You can implement the steps below to change the ringtone and notification sound for the Discord app on your Android device.

Using Phone’s Settings

Open the phone’s settings menu. Then, choose the Apps option. Select App Management. Locate and select Discord. Now, choose Manage notifications.

Next, toggle on the Allow notifications option. Navigate to the Categories section and select the Call option. Likely, to change the notification sound, select the Direct Messages, Messages, Event Live, and other options you want to change.

Tap Ringtone.

You can then select the tone from the list of Alert Tones.

Through Discord Mobile App

Launch the Discord app. Then, tap the Profile icon to open the User Settings menu. Scroll and select Notification under App Settings. Next, choose the Tweak notification settings option.

Then, carry out steps 6-9 under the Phone’s Settings.

Set the Discord’s Customized Ringtone and Notification Sound

To set a custom ringtone or notification sound for Discord on your Android device, you can use the steps below:

Select Settings Go to Apps > App Management > Discord Manage notifications > Turn on Allow notifications. Then, choose the Call option. Select the notification item you intend to change for changing the notification sound. Now, tap Ringtone. Under the Custom heading, select the On this device segment.

Here the list of music files will display. In addition, you can select the audio from the Music and Recordings tab. Now, go back to imply your change.

How to Disable Notification Sounds on Discord?

If you don’t want to get into trouble hearing every notification sound from the Discord app, you can turn it off. You can either disable it completely or turn off the notification sound for some features. To do so,

On Phone

Open Settings Go to Apps > App Management > Discord > Manage notifications. Then, toggle off the Allow notifications button.



On PC

Click the Cog icon next to your user name at the bottom of the Direct Message section. It will open the Account settings menu. Select the Notifications option from the left pane. Scroll down to the Sounds section. Turn on the button next to Disable All Notifications Sounds.

To disable certain categories, you can toggle off from the list of categories ranging from the Message to Invited to Speak options.



How to Disable Server Notification?

It’s worth noting that you can also turn off the server notification. Here’s how you can disable notifications for a specific server:

To disable the notification for a particular server, first, you need to right-click on the server. Then, click the Notification Settings option. Now, turn on the Mute [Server name] button. A Mute duration option will be available. You can select the timing option as per your preference.

Finally, hit Done.

Note: To mute the messages on the server, hover to Notification Settings and select Nothing.

Alternatively, you can also mute notifications for a certain channel on the server. For that,