Your Gmail account contains a large number of private or confidential emails and documents. As a result, it is critical to protect its password from hackers. Despite this, millions of Gmail accounts are hacked each year.

This figure has significantly dropped since Google implemented two-factor authentication for their users. However, if your password is weak, no amount of security will protect it from attackers.

Your password must be very unique and hard to predict. So, try keeping your passwords lengthy with punctuations, special symbols, numbers, and letters.

How to Change Gmail Password on iPhone

There are several ways to change your Gmail Password on your iPhone. If you know your old password, changing a new Gmail password is relatively an easy process. It can be achieved by tweaking the settings on the Personal info and settings tab.

However, there are instances where you need to reset the old password altogether. It can be easily reset by using the Google account recovery page.

Here are the steps to change your Gmail password on an iPhone using the Personal info tab:

Go to Gmail app on your iPhone See at the top-right of your screen, tap on your Profile Open Manage your Google Account Go to the Personal info tab and Scroll Down Under Other info and preferences for Google services, Tap on Password

Type your Old password and tap Next to continue

Enter New Password Retype your New Password to confirm it Tap on Change Password



Alternatively, you can also change your Gmail password on your iPhone from the Security tab. Follow the given steps:

Open Gmail on your iPhone Tap on your profile at the top-right of your screen Click on Manage your Google Account Go to the Security Tab Under Signing in to Google, Tap on Password

Enter your Old Password to continue Type your New Password Retype your New Password Click on change password



How to Reset Gmail Password on iPhone if You Forget It

You must know your old password to change your password from Gmail settings. If you don’t remember your previous password, you can reset the old password. However, for beginners, I have provided the simplest steps to reset your Gmail Password below.

Go to Google Account Recovery Page. Sign in to your Gmail account to verify and tap on Next

Change password shows on the screen Enter a New Password Retype your New Password to confirm it Tap on Save Password to change it

We have a comprehensive guide on How to Find Your Password On Google Chrome, in case you want to view your password before resetting it.

How to Change Gmail Password on Safari Browser?

If you don’t have a Gmail app on your iPhone, you can change it from the Safari Browser. Check out the steps to change your Gmail password below.

Open Safari on your iPhone Visit Google Password Reset Page Sign in to your Gmail Account for verification Choose and Enter your New password Retype your New Password to confirm Tap on Change Password to change it

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Find My Gmail Password on My iPhone?

On iPhone, you can save your Gmail password from Touch ID or Face ID features. The Passwords and Accounts feature stores your password. Find your Gmail password on your iPhone from the following steps.

Go to search on iPhone, and type Passwords Enter your Phone password to continue Click on your Gmail ID Tap on Password to see it

What Happens When I Change My Gmail Password? Will I Be Logged Out of Every Device?

Resetting or changing passwords will log out of your Gmail account from all devices.

The security checkup from google will show you’re signed in devices after you’ve changed them. However, the verified devices and third-party apps might still have access to your account. So, remove access from the security settings of your Gmail for safety.