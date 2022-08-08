how-to-increase-mouse-speed

A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical.

Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed as your regular mouse in their in-game mouse. While this may not seem much, it can be critical in fast-paced games with a lot of pointer movement.

If you’re wondering how to increase your mouse pointer speed, here’s how to do it.

How to Change Mouse Speed?

There are different ways to increase mouse pointer speed, and it also depends on what operating system you are using. Furthermore, some gaming mice have integrated buttons for changing mouse pointer speed on the fly.

Here’s how to increase your mouse pointer speed on Windows.

Using Settings

The easiest way to increase mouse speed in windows is through settings. Here’s how to do it.

Open settings from the start menu and tap on Devices. Select the Mouse option in the left sidebar. In the right panel, drag the Cursor speed slider to the right to increase mouse pointer speed.



Using Control Panel

Another way of increasing or changing mouse speed in Windows is with the Control Panel. Follow the steps below.

Search the Control panel and click on it. Select Hardware and Sound and press on Devices and Printer. Right-click the mouse option and click on Mouse settings.

Go to the Pointer Options tab and drag the pointer speed slider to the right to increase mouse pointer speed.

Click on Apply and OK.

Using Registry Editor

Using the Registry Editor, you can increase your mouse pointer speed beyond the max speed allowed by the Control Panel. However, you should backup your registry files first before tweaking the registry settings.

To increase mouse speed using the Registry Editor, follow the steps below.

Press Windows + R key to open up the Run box. Type regedit and press Enter. In Registry Editor, navigate to:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Mouse

In the right panel, double-click on MouseSpeed and change the value to 2 .

Click on OK. Change the value of MouseThreshold1 and MouseThreshold2 to 1 using the same method. Restart your PC.

How to Increase Mouse Speed on Mac?

Changing mouse speed on macOS is pretty similar to the Windows OS. However, there are some differences. We will see some of the methods below:

Using Mouse Settings

The easiest and most common method to increase or change mouse pointer speed in Mac is with mouse settings. Follow the steps below.

Select the Apple icon at the top right of the screen and tap on System Preferences. Choose the Mouse option. Select the Point & Click tab at the top of the screen. Slide the Tracking speed option to the right to increase mouse speed.



Using Terminal

Using the Mac Terminal, you can increase your mouse speed beyond the maximum allowed by your system settings. Here’s how to do it.

Search Terminal in the search field and open it. Type or copy and paste defaults write -g com.apple.mouse.scaling <desired speed number> (The max speed allowed by system preferences is 3.0, but you can go past that with this method.) Click Enter. Restart your PC.

To check your current mouse speed, enter defaults read -g com.apple.mouse.scaling . It will automatically show your current mouse speed at the back of the command.

How to Increase Mouse Speed Using DPI?

DPI stands for dots per linear inch and is used to measure the sensitivity of any mouse. The higher the DPI, the more it can pick up small movements accurately. On the other hand, a high DPI mouse can also make your cursor fly across the screen.

DPI is based on mouse hardware, but it changes the mouse pointer speed. A high DPI means a more sensitive mouse, and your high sensitivity mouse will naturally pick small movements better and move faster.

On the other hand, increasing your pointer speed through the system means that the cursor travels more in a given amount of DPI. The system compensates for the speed by making the cursor travel more at high mouse pointer speeds.

DPI changes the overall sensitivity of your mouse, and it can also be used in FPS games to change your crosshair speed instantly.

Some mouses, especially gaming mouses, offer a dedicated button or scroll wheel (DPI switch) to change mouse pointer speed on the fly. While only some specific mouses have the DPI switch, it can be very useful if you have one.

Nonetheless, you can adjust most of the newer mouse’s DPI by their company’s official software. However, the method to increase mouse speed will be specific to different software.

Logitech G HUB for Logitech devices, Razer Synapse for Razer devices, and HyperX NGENUITY for HyperX are some examples of dedicated device software that can be used to adjust mouse DPI.