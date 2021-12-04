How to Change Language on Netflix

Were you about to watch your favorite show on Netflix, but your entire account is in another language? Or, is the audio and subtitles setting also in a different language?

Well, it’s very easy to change your Netflix language. Let’s learn why this happens and how to change your Netflix language settings on all platforms.

Why Has My Netflix Language Changed?

This can happen due to various potential reasons. Another user in your account might’ve changed the settings or, the audio setting is in a different language by default.

How to Change Language Settings on Netflix?

Changing the language setting of your account and the language of your shows are different. To change the language of your account, a.k.a. Display language, you’ll need to use a browser. Here’s how you can change Netflix language on all platforms:

How to Change Netflix Language on PC/Mac?

Go to Netflix on your browser. Tap on your profile icon that’s in the upper right corner. Open Account settings. On this page, go to the Profile & Parental Controls section that’s at the bottom of the page. Select the Profile whose language settings you want to change. Then Click on Language. You can view the types of Display Languages available. Choose the one you prefer and choose Save.

You’ve now successfully changed the language of your Netflix interface.

Note: If you've made the changes but the language on your Netflix hasn't changed, try signing out and signing in again.

How to Change Netflix Language on Iphone and Android?

The same method as above applies to changing Netflix language on mobile. It’s best to note that you can only perform this action on your web browser and not directly on the app.

Go to Netflix’s website on Chrome or Safari and log in. Tap on your profile icon. Go to Account settings. Scroll to find your profile and select it. Now, click on Language.

Choose a language you prefer and tap on Save.



How to Change the Language of Shows and Movies on Netflix?

You can easily change the language of all shows on Netflix at once from a browser on either your phone or a PC.

Open Netflix on your browser. On the left panel, tap on Account. Then, go to the Profile & Parental Controls section that’s at the bottom of the page. Select the Profile. Then Click on Language. Exactly below the Display Language Section, you have the “Shows and Movies Languages” Section. Here, you can view the list of available languages. Choose the one you prefer and choose Save.

It’s best to note that you can’t change this setting directly from the Netflix app on your phone.

How Do I Change the Netflix Language on My Tv?

If you often watch Netflix on your TV, you can still easily change the language directly from your TV. However, it’s best to keep in mind that the settings can differ based on the model and the TV brand.

To change Netflix language on a TV, you’ll have to follow the same method explained above on a browser from a different device. Since the changes will sync, you can enjoy Netflix in your preferred language after making the change.

Nevertheless, you can still change Netflix subtitles and audio settings on your TV easily.

How to Change Netflix Language on Roku Tv?

Open Netflix on your Roku TV. Select any show or movie. Below the description where you can see the episode lists and more, click on Audio and Subtitles. Now, you can choose your preferred subtitle language. Below the Subtitles section, you can choose the audio language as well.

How to Change Netflix Language on Apple Tv?

Open Netflix on your TV and select a show. Press the Up button during playback. You can see the show’s information. Press Select. Here, you can choose a subtitle language of your choice.

How to Change Netflix Language on Samsung Smart Tv/Android Tv?

Open Netflix on your TV. Play any movie or show. Press Up on your remote. Select the Dialog box. Choose your desired subtitle or audio language.

How to Change Netflix Language on Playstation (Ps4/Ps5)?

Similar to making changes on your TV, you can’t change the display language directly from your PlayStation. You’ll need to change the language settings from your browser on another device, like your mobile or PC. However, you can still change the subtitles from your PlayStation.

Open Netflix and play any movie or show. On your console, press the down button. Select the dialog box. Press Confirm. Select the subtitle and audio options. Choose a language of your choice.

You can now go back to your show and enjoy it in your chosen language.

How to Change Netflix Language on Xbox?

Open Netflix on your Xbox. Play any video and hit pause. Select the subtitle and audio options. You can now choose your desired language.

Why Does My Netflix Language Keep Changing to Another Language Even After Changing It to English?

If your Netflix language setting keeps changing to other than English, someone might’ve accidentally changed it. We recommend locking your Netflix profile. You can also change your Netflix password for more security.

Additionally, you can also kick that user from using your Login.

How Do I Change the Language Setting for a Single Profile on Netflix?

To change the setting for a specific profile, you can choose your preferred profile when going through the language settings.

How Do I Change the Country on My Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t allow you to change countries since it has geographic restrictions on its content. So, if you’re traveling, you don’t need to make any changes as Netflix will do that for you. However, prices may vary depending on your location. Check Traveling or moving with Netflix for more details.

But, if your Netflix still shows another country or state, or you want to watch restricted content, you can use a VPN. You can use free VPN apps or get premium ones, like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark, for more services.

How Do I Change My Region Without Using a VPN?

If you’re traveling and your Netflix still thinks you’re in a different region, the reason could be due to your IP address. You can try the following method without using a VPN.

You can enjoy Netflix’s restricted content using a DNS proxy. Here’s how you can do it.

Get a DNS server address from your network service provider. Open Network Settings on your device. Select “Custom and Manual” and add your DNS server address. Restart your Wi-Fi to activate the DNS settings. Now, open Netflix and go to the Netflix library in the chosen region.

It’s best to note that while using a DNS proxy works, Netflix can easily detect and block it. A proxy server is also not very secure, and it won’t encrypt your data.

How to Filter Netflix Movies by Language?

To filter Netflix movies by language, open Netflix on a web browser. Scroll down to find options that say Audio and Subtitles. Click on it, and you’ll be directed to a screen where you can see the Audio and English options.

In the language option, you can choose other languages besides English as well. Now, you’ve successfully changed the language of your selected movies.

Why Can’t I Get English Subtitles on Netflix?

If your subtitles on Netflix are not in English, it may be due to various reasons like your location, language settings, or your device.

Here are a few ways to fix the subtitles error:

Language Settings

If your display language is in another language, maybe that’s why your subtitles are not in English. You can refer to the method above on how to change the display language on Netflix.

Refresh Subtitles

You can give the subtitles a refresh by changing them and going back to your preferred one. Open subtitles on any video. Choose a different language and exit the video. Try playing the video again and look for English subtitles.

Sign Out of Netflix

Errors like these can also be due to temporary glitches or bugs. So, logging out and logging back in can help fix your subtitles.