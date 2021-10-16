How to Change Time on Windows Manually

As far as timekeeping is concerned, the Windows taskbar clock is perhaps as important as phone clocks and wristwatches to most people. So it is no surprise if you want to adjust this clock to your needs. By default Windows 10 and 11 will sync the time with an Internet Time Server. This automatically sets the time and date. But there are ways to manually change time on Windows.

How to change time on Windows 11

By default Windows 11 automatically sets the time according to the time zone of your current location. But there is a way you can manually set the time on your computer. Follow these steps:

Right-click on the time and date in the left hand corner of the taskbar. Click on ‘Adjust time and date’. (Alternatively, you may navigate Start>Settings>Time & language>Date & time).

In the Date & time settings, ‘Set time automatically’ is usually turned on by default. Turn it off.

Click on the ‘Change’ button next to ‘Set the date and time manually’. This will launch the ‘Change date and time’ window. Set the desired time. Then click on ‘Change’.



There is a bug that may prevent some systems from launching the ‘Change date and time’ window in the final step above. There is a different way to change time manually on Windows that you can try:

Click on Start, type Control Panel and open it.

In the Control Panel, click on ‘Clock and Region’.

Inside ‘Clock and Region’, click on ‘Date and Time’.

In the ‘Date and Time’ tab of the ‘Date and Time’ window, click on the ‘Change date and time…’ button.

The Date and Time Settings window with a calendar and an analog clock will open. You can set the time manually by changing the numbers below the analog clock. Click OK. This will set the new time.





How to change the date on Windows 11

To change the date on Windows 11, you will have to follow the exact same steps as discussed above.

You may follow the first method exactly as it is above. You can change the date at the end.



In the final step of the second method, within the ‘Date and Time Settings’ window, find and click on the desired date in the calendar. Then click OK. This will set the new date.



How to change the date and time formats on Windows 11

If you want to change the date and time formats from their default setting, follow these steps:

Right-click on the time and date in the left hand corner of the taskbar. Click on ‘Adjust time/date’.

Scroll down the ‘Date & time’ settings and click on ‘Language and region’.

In the ‘Language & Region’ settings, click on ‘Regional format’. This will expand the section. Click on the ‘Change formats’ button.

In the ‘Regional format’ settings, you can change the ‘First day of the week’, the ‘Short date’ format, the ‘Long date’ format, the ‘Short time’ format and the ‘Long time’ format.



How to change time and date on Windows 10

The process to set the time and date manually on Windows 10 is identical to that of Windows 11. But the interfaces are somewhat different. Follow these steps:

Right-click on the time and date in the left hand corner of the taskbar. Click on ‘Adjust time/date’.

In the ‘Date & time’ settings, toggle Off ‘Set time automatically’. Click on the ‘Change’ button below ‘Set the date and time manually’.

This will open the ‘Change date and time’ window. You may manually set the date and time here. After you’re done, click on ‘Change’.



If you want to change the time and date formats on Windows 10, follow these steps:

Open the ‘Date & time’ settings (from Step 1 above). Scroll down. Within ‘Related settings’, click on ‘Date, time, & regional formatting’.

Scroll down the ‘Region’ settings and under ‘Regional format data’, click on ‘Change data formats’. Change the time and date formats.



Windows Date and Time FAQs

Why does my time and date keep changing?

By default, in both Windows 11 and 10, the time and date are configured to be in sync with an Internet time server. This feature uses your internet connection to automatically match your time and date to that of a time server. This can result to time changes while using VPN and/or any proxies.

If you’ve set a manual time and date for your computer, and you don’t want Windows to change it, you will have to go to the ‘Date & time’ settings (discussed in the tutorials above) and turn off ‘Set time automatically’.

In most unlikely cases, some viruses might also be equally responsible for time and date resets. If there are no other factors that could be causing the time and date to change, it is best to run a full virus scan on your system.

What is the Internet time server?

The internet time server is basically a computer that keeps precise time. Any computer connected to the internet can sync its system time to that of the Internet Time Server. This ensures universality of time.

There are various Internet time servers you can connect Windows to. Go to Control Panel > Clock and Region > ‘Internet Time’ Tab and click on ‘Change settings‘.



In the Internet Time Settings window, check ‘Synchronize with Internet time server’. You will now be able to select an Internet time server from the drop down menu. Click on Update now and OK to sync to the Internet time server.

Why is Windows Time always wrong?

If your Windows is connected to the internet, then you can set the time to automatically sync with the Internet time server. If you want a different time, you can turn off automatic syncing and set a manual time (as described above).

If your computer isn’t connected to the internet, then the time is stored in the BIOS. The BIOS uses a CMOS battery (a small button shaped battery) to do its timekeeping.

To see if the battery is functioning, first set the correct time in Windows. Then shut down your computer. Wait for a few minutes then turn it back on and enter the BIOS (press F2, F11 or Del depending on the system). Check the time in the BIOS’s home screen. If it isn’t correct, then you need to replace the CMOS battery.

Does Windows automatically adjust time for daylight saving?

Yes, Windows will automatically adjust the time for daylight saving. Depending on where you live, if daylight savings apply, Windows will turn on automatic adjustment by default. If you want to, you can turn it off by going to the ‘Date & time’ settings.