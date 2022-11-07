You can see your MacBook username in a number of different places. Any time you log in to your Macbook or share files with your friends, your username will be visible. If you accidentally misspelled the username or purchased a pre-owned MacBook, you may want to change it.

If you are interested to know how to change your Username on your MacBook, this article is for you. Here we have mentioned the step-by-step process on how you can change your different Mac usernames from Account name to MacBook name.

How to Change Username on MacBook?

All your Mac files, information, and preferences are stored under your Mac’s Account Name or Username.

However, before you start, you must first create a new user ID on your Mac to change your Username. If there aren’t two admin user IDs, you won’t be able to change your Account Name, and it will appear grey.

Step 1: Create a New User ID

Follow the steps below to create a New User ID or Administrator on Mac.

Click on the Apple menu at the top of your Mac screen. Tap on the System Preferences option.

Go to the Users & Groups.

Click on Lock icon at the bottom left corner of the tab. Type in your Mac password and press Unlock.

Press the ( + ) plus icon at the bottom left corner of the tab. Enter all the required information in the dialogue box.

Press on the Create User option. Click on the new User ID.

Tick the Allow user to administer this computer option. Restart your Macbook and log in to the new user ID you just created.

Step 2: Change Username or Account Name

Once you log in with the new User ID on your Mac, follow the steps below to change your Username.

Go to the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences > Users and Groups.

Click on the Lock icon. Enter your new User ID password and press Unlock.

Now, press the Control key and click on your Mac Username. Press on the Advanced options.

Change the Account Name.

Click the OK option.

How to Change Other Names on MacBook?

As we have seen above, you can easily change your MacBook username from the system preferences. Here, you also have the option to change your Admin Name, Home folder name, and MacBook name.

Change Admin/Login ID Name

You can also change the Login ID name on your Macbook while signing in. Follow the steps below to change the login ID name.

Click on the Apple menu. Press the System Preferences.

Go to the Users and Groups.

Tap the Lock icon. Enter your Mac password and click Unlock.

Click the Control key and click on your Mac Username. Tap on the Advanced options.

Re-enter the new Name in the Full Name section.

Click OK. Restart your Mac and log in to your New Login ID name.

Change Home Folder Name

By default, your Home Directory name is the same as your Account name. However, if you wish to change the name of your Home Folder, follow the steps below.

Tap on the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences > Users and Groups.

Tap on the Lock icon. Type in your Mac password and click on Unlock.

Press and hold the Control key and click on your Mac Username. Click on the Advanced.

Change the Home directory after /Users/.

Tap on the OK option. Restart your Mac.

Change the Macbook Name

Mac has a name that can be easily customized. You can see the Macbook name, especially when screen sharing, connecting with other devices, or sharing your files. The name appears as Someone’s MacBook Air or Someone’s Mac Pro.

If you are interested in changing your MacBook name, follow the below steps.

Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences > Sharing.

Tap on the Click the lock to make changes on the bottom left corner of your screen. Type in your Mac password and click Unlock.

On top of the tap, rename your Computer Name.



Frequently Asked Question

Why Is My Account Name Greyed Out?

This occurs because the Account Name of the user ID you are currently logged in with cannot be changed. The Account Name can only be changed if you have more than one administrator account. If you wish to create a new user ID and make it an administrator, you can follow the steps mentioned above in the article.