Whether your last password slipped your mind or you simply want to stay ahead of password hackers, it’s a good idea to know how to change your password on ROBLOX.

You must have either the phone number associated with your account or the email registered to your account to change it if you forgot it. Since it’s an automated process, you can get the entire thing done in mere minutes.

ROBLOX Password Requirements

Unlike many websites, ROBLOX doesn’t have a lot of requirements for passwords. The only one is that your password must be eight characters long, at least. You don’t have to include capital letters, numbers, or symbols. However, that doesn’t mean that you should create an easy password.

Your password is the last line of defense your ROBLOX account has against hackers who want to steal your information or use your account in other ways. ROBLOX accounts have been hacked before. While certain users like popular streamers are more at risk, it can happen to anyone. A strong password will help keep it from happening to you.

How to Change Your ROBLOX Password

The method you use to change your password varies depending on whether you can log in or not. If you’re changing it as a precaution, you should opt to do so from your ROBLOX dashboard.

If You Can Log in

This is the easiest way to reset your ROBLOX password. You don’t have to sign into another account to complete it.

Log into your ROBLOX account. Click the gear icon to open Settings.

Click “Account Info.”

Choose “Change Password.”

Enter your current password. Enter your new password. Confirm your new password.

If you change it on the mobile game, the gear icon is swapped with a three-dot icon.

Once you’ve entered everything, submit your work, and remember you’ll have to sign into ROBLOX again on other connected devices.

If You Can’t Log in – Email

If you can’t log in, go to the ROBLOX password reset page.

Type in the email address registered to your ROBLOX account.

Click “Submit.” Navigate to your email and open the new message from ROBLOX. Click “Reset Password.”

Select the account with the password you need to reset. Enter your password. Enter your password again to confirm. Click “Submit.”



If you have only one account, you won’t need to select yours from a list. You will simply be presented with the only account associated with your email address.

If You Can’t Log in – Phone Number

You can also use your phone number to reset your ROBLOX password as long as it’s registered to your account.

Click “Use phone number to reset password.”

Select the country code for your phone number from the drop-down menu. Enter your phone number.

Press “Submit.” Choose “Verify.”

Check your phone to retrieve the code. Press “Verify.” Enter your password. Enter your password again to confirm. Press “Submit.”



Make sure you keep your phone number updated on your ROBLOX account. It’s easy to let it slip your mind when you change numbers, and then you have one way fewer to access it if there are issues in the future.

Verifying Your Email

You need to have a verified email to use things like password reset and two-step authentication. It’s easy to get your email verified from your ROBLOX account.

Log into your ROBLOX account. Click on the gear icon to open “Settings.” If you’re verifying from mobile, the icon has three dots. Select “Account Info.”

Click “Add Email.”

Open your new email message and follow the instructions in it to verify your account.





You should check your junk and spam folders if you aren’t getting the verification email. Sometimes it gets flagged and ends up in there. If you still don’t get it, try adding “email_validate@roblox.com “ to your contact list.

How Often Should I Change My Password?

It’s a good practice to change your password at least once every three months. Set up a calendar reminder to help you build a habit of changing your ROBLOX password. Doing so will help keep the account safe.

What Makes a Good Password for ROBLOX?

According to Google, a strong password is a long password. Try to think of a password that is at least 12-characters long.

You should have a password that you don’t use on any other sites. If someone figures out your email password and it’s the same as your ROBLOX account, now they have two of your passwords and access to two accounts. Mix up your passwords for each thing you use.

Don’t use personal information about yourself, like your initials, birthday, or nicknames. Common words like “password” and sequential numbers and letters are also less secure.

Two-Step Verification on ROBLOX

Another way to keep your account safe and secure is with two-step verification. It puts another layer of protection on your account to ensure that you’re the actual person logging in with your password.

When you log into your ROBLOX account with two-step verification, you get an email from ROBLOX confirming your sign-in so that you can’t access the account without having access to your email. While it makes your logins take a bit more time, it’s also much more secure.

Setting Up Two-step Verification

Log into your Roblox account. Click the gear or three-dot icon to access Settings. Click “Security.”

Turn on 2-Step Verification. You can use email verification or an authenticator app. If you choose to use an authenticator app, it needs to be already installed.

Follow the instructions to finish the process. You will need your PIN if there is one on your account.

There are a variety of authenticator apps you can use. ROBLOX Support mentions Google Authenticator, Twilio Authy, and Microsoft Authenticator. Install them directly from your mobile store and then set up the app of your choice before turning on ROBLOX 2-Step Verification. You only need one.

If you use the authenticator, you will get a notification after your sign in to ROBLOX and confirm your sign in. If you choose the email option, you’ll confirm using an email that ROBLOX sends to you upon login.