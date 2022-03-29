Are you bored of the basic white mouse cursor? If you’re a fan of personalizing your PC with themes, extensions, and icons, you don’t want to miss out on customizing your cursor.

So, let’s quickly check out the many ways you can change the mouse pointer in Windows. From the design to speed, size, and more!

How to Change Mouse Pointer in Windows 10

There are several ways you can customize the appearance of your mouse cursor. You can change the size, color, speed, and more. So, let’s look at them in detail:

Changing the Mouse Pointer Speed

Press Windows Key + X and select Settings Click on Devices. On the left pane select Mouse. Click on Additional mouse options. Select Pointer options Under Motion, Slide the bar and set it to your preference.

Click on Apply and then Ok.

Changing the Mouse Pointer Size

Open Mouse settings by typing “mouse” in the search bar. Under Related Settings, click on Adjust Mouse & Cursor Size. You’ll see a new page with lots of options. If you want to change the size, slide the bar in the Change Pointer Size option. The more you drag the slider to the right, the bigger the size gets.



Change Pointer Scheme

A pointer scheme is a collection of mouse pointers. They include the Normal Select pointer, Text Select pointer, and Link Select pointer. To change this, please follow these steps:

Click on Additional Mouse Options below Related Settings. You’ll get a new pop-up window of Mouse Properties. Click on the second tab called Pointers. Below Scheme, click on the box and choose a design. Then, in the Customize section, choose a set and click on Apply, and then OK.

Changing the Pointer Color

On the Mouse Pointer page, right below the option to change the pointer size, you can pick a color. You can either choose to make it white, black, inverted, or even another color.

You can pick any vibrant color from the Suggested Pointer Colors panel. Or, if you want a custom color, click on the + logo that says Pick a custom pointer color. Play around with the color until you find your desired shade. You can even choose how light or dark you want it to be. Then, click on Done.

If you want a more specific shade of color, there’s a fun trick. Click on More above Done. You can now add in a color code or figure out the color code of a particular shade. Once you’ve selected your preferences, click on Done.

Changing the Primary and Secondary Buttons on a Mouse

If you would like to change the primary button on your mouse for fun or you use your mouse with your left hand, we’ve got you covered.

On the Mouse settings page, below Related Settings, click on Additional Mouse Options. Now, you’ll notice a pop-up window of Mouse Properties. In the first Buttons tab, you can view the logo of your current mouse. Since the primary button on a mouse is on the left by default, you can view a blue highlighted portion of the mouse on the logo.

Check the box that says Switch Primary and Secondary buttons.

Now, you can notice that the blue highlighted portion on the logo is changed as well. It denotes that your primary button has changed. The other button is the secondary one. Click on Apply and OK.

Finally, you can also try other ways to have more fun with your cursor. For instance, you can check the Pointer Options tab and view more settings. You can change the Motion, make a trail for your pointer, and even make it hide while typing.

Lastly, another handy feature is that whenever you can’t find your pointer, click on the CTRL key and it’ll show its location.

How to Change Mouse Pointer in Windows 7

Most steps to change your mouse pointer in Windows 7 are very similar to Windows 10. Nevertheless, here are a few steps you can try:

Click on the Start button. Open the Control Panel. Click on Mouse. Select the Pointers tab. If you want to the look of all your pointers, click on Scheme and select a new mouse pointer scheme. If you want to change the design of a single pointer, click on a pointer below the Customize section. Click on a new design you prefer.

Click on apply and click on OK.

If you want to change the primary button, click on the Buttons tab in the same window. Click on the box that says Switch Primary and Secondary buttons under Button Configuration.

If you want to change the Mouse Wheel function, click on the Wheel tab. You can change the number of lines while scrolling with the mouse wheel. You can experiment with the different types of scrolling, like Vertical and Horizontal.

How to Change Your Mouse Cursor to a Picture

If you want to add more changes to your mouse cursor, you can add any picture or your own picture as well to the cursor. However, we’ll need to visit third-party sources to apply this feature. But, please note that some third-party apps/sites come with a security risk. So, we recommend being careful.

Cursor Extensions

If you want to go to the next level of your mouse pointer customization, consider trying out many extensions. With such, not only can you try out a picture but also choose to keep fun illustrations as your cursor.

A few popular cursor extensions are Custom Cursor and Cute Cursors. You can choose from hundreds of cursors from your favorite movie, TV shows, and even games. However, please remember that this new design will only display within the Chrome browser.

How to Change Mouse Cursor on Mac

If you’re on a Mac, you can still refer to our above-mentioned steps where we’ve included the third-party sources, like websites and extensions. Nevertheless, if you’re not a fan of those, here are a few steps you can try to customize a cursor on a Mac:

Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences. Click on Accessibility > Display. Now, select Pointer. Here, you can slide the bar to change the pointer size, pointer outline color, and pointer fill color.

If you want to go back to your default cursor, click on Reset.

Besides that, you can also look for cursor customization apps on the App Store. You can try out cursor effect apps, like Mousecape, EyeSpy, and SmoothCursor.

How to Change Mouse Cursor on Chromebook

If you’re a Chromebook, there are limited settings when it comes to changing your cursor.

Click on the Time on your desktop and open the System Menu. Click on Settings. From the options on the left panel, click on Accessibility. Select Advanced. This will open a new page with more settings. Click on Manage Accessibility Features. From the Accessibility settings section, scroll down to find the Mouse and touchpad settings. In this area, you can change your cursor size and apply other settings, like highlight it when it’s moving.



If you want to further customize your mouse cursor, you can use extensions or third-party websites to download cursor designs. Please refer to our methods above for the steps.