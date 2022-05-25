How to Fix Chat Service Unavailable on Valorant

Valorant is a first-person character-based tactical shooter. Being a multiplayer game, the coordination and communication between the players are one of the most important parts of the game. Therefore, the flow of messages and information can dictate the performance of the game.

But recently, Valorant is facing a lot of issues regarding the chat service. The players are not able to communicate and send messages through the chatbox. However, the problem can be easily solved by tweaking a few adjustments in Valorant settings.

If you are also facing the same issue, then look no further. This article will help you to solve the issue regarding Chat Service Unavailable.

Causes for Chat Service Unavailable on Valorant

Chat service unavailable’ commonly occurs due to issues at the server-side of the game. But there can be other issues like:

Connection glitches

Unstable internet connection

Suspended accounts

Server issues

How to Fix the Chat Service Unavailable on Valorant

There are several fixes for the chat service unavailable on Valorant. First thing, you can restart your system and check if it solves the issues. Then, you can try the fixes below to solve your issue. The fixes are simple and won’t take much of your time.

Check if the Server Is Down

Sometimes there may be a bug in the Valorant itself. You may not be the only one who is experiencing this error. You can visit Valorant’s social sites and get updates. Also, you can also check the Riot games website.

When there is a server-related problem in the game, there is no other way than to wait for the server to get fixed. Riot Games announces server-related problems and their fixes on social media.

Restart Your Routers

Even though, it is a server-related error that only the riot team can fix. There may be a problem in our ISP or in our system. So, here is the step to restart the system and routers.

Here are the steps to restart your router:

Unplug the router’s power cable from the power socket. Replug your’s router cable and wait for 20-40 seconds for the connection.

If this fix doesn’t work, move on to the next one.

End Background Process

Restarting your game is one of the easiest fixes to try. You should also end all the background processes of the game and then restart the game. You can also end the riot client process.

Here are the steps to restart your game:

Open your task manager by pressing Control + Alt + Delete Then go to the processes tab, there you might see Valorant running. Right-click on the Valorant and select End task.

Then, click on the Details tab. Find RiotClientServices.exe Click on End task and then click End process.



After that, you can restart your system and open the game. If this method does not work, try the next method.

Run Valorant as an Administrator

We can also run Valorant as an administrator in Windows. Running Valorant as an administrator gives special permission to access the restricted parts of the system.

Here are the steps to run Valorant as an Administrator:

Click on the search button on windows and type Valorant Right-click on the Valorant and click on Open file location Right-click on Valorant and click on Properties. Click on the Compatibility.

Click on Run this program as an administrator Click Apply button and ok.

Check if the Account Got Suspended

Valorant is a competitive game. So, as a human, we may sometimes lose our temper and talk nonsense to opponents or teammates. If they report, then the account gets banned for a while. The riot teams will mail the suspension letter and the period of the suspension. During the suspension, we won’t be able to chat with our teammates.

Update the Game

Fortnite is not free from bugs and glitches. Riot Games rolls out updates regularly and tries to address the issue. so, it is a wise option to update your game as soon as the updates are available.

Try Using VPN

There are thousands of VPNs application available on the internet. VPNs let you connect the private networks from anywhere in the world. There may not be servers in all the countries which can affect the gaming experience. So, we can use VPNs and improve the overall gaming performance.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Game

If any of mentioned methods couldn’t fix the ‘chat service unavailable’ then the last resort is to uninstall the game and then reinstall it. So, here’re the steps to reinstall the game.

Click on the start menu and search the Control panel. Click on Uninstall the program Click on Valorant and then click on Uninstall



You can follow these steps to install the game: