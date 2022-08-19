How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows

For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily.

However, the downside is that these Windows features work only with limited image formats.

So, in this article, we’ll go through all the different ways to check the DPI for all sorts of image formats in Windows.

What is DPI?

DPI refers to dots per inch. An image is made up of numerous tiny dots. DPI simply means how many of these dots are present in an image over a square inch. For instance, An image with 144 DPI means that it has 144 dots in a square inch of space. Therefore, DPI is an important factor in determining the image’s size and quality.

How to Check DPI On an Image?

There are multiple ways you could check the DPI of an image on windows. If you want an easy method to do it, file explorer and windows properties can come into your use. You can also use paint or photoshop too for this purpose.

Now, let’s move on to how to check the DPI using different applications on windows.

Using Windows Properties

The properties panel in Windows OS provides detailed information on the various information of the file. If the file is an image, it shows plenty of stuff like resolution, dimensions, bit depth, and many other things. Furthermore, checking the DPI from the properties is not a big deal. Just follow these steps to do it,

Locate the image file and right-click it. Go to Properties and on its window, click on the Details tab. Under the Image Property, you will see Horizontal and vertical resolutions along with their values in DPI.



Using File Explorer

Windows has made the file explorer a handy tool to see the various file information. Users can choose to see many details of the image stored on the device. Moreover, if you want to add the DPI details on the file explorer, follow these steps.

Using the Window’s Photos App

Open the file explorer and go to the directory of the image file. Go to the View tab and Click on Details. Now you will get to see the file information like Date created, type, size, etc.

Now to add DPI in this details panel, Right-click anywhere in the details panel and select More… In the Choose details windows, check the Horizontal resolution and Vertical resolution. Click Ok

You will now see the DPI details in the Column next to the image file.

You can also see the image profile, including its DPI, using the Window’s photos application. To do it, follow these steps.

Open the desired image using the Photos app. Once the image opens up, press Alt + Enter on the keyboard. Now, you will see the DPI values of the image on the right panel of the app.

Using Paint

The file explorer or the properties do not show the DPI details of the png images. This feature is only limited to the JPEG format. However, there is another tool you can use to see the details of such png formats. Microsoft’s Paint shows the basic details of the images very easily.

To get DPI info using paint, follow these steps:

Press Windows key + R. Type mspaint and hit Enter. Go to the File tab and click on Open.

Select the image file from a location. After the image loads in the Paint application, press Ctrl + E on the keyboard. Image properties will load up, showing you the DPI details of that image.

Using Photoshop

Photoshop is the favorite image editing software among all of us. This software can also be used to check the DPI of the image files.

Follow these steps to do it,

Open Photoshop and go to its File tab. Click on Open and choose the image file you wish to check the DPI of from the drive. When the image loads up on the screen, press Ctrl + Alt + I. On the Image Size window, you will see a number that indicates the image’s DPI(in the resolution section). The DPI number is in pixel/inch format.

Using PowerShell

If you have tons of images and you want to check the DPI details of each one of them, PowerShell can provide you with a great deal of help in this. Furthermore, you can even extract other metadata from the images and export them as .csv file.

To do this, follow these steps:

Press Windows key + R. Type powershell and then hit Enter. Now, paste this command. Just change the file directory in the command (after Get-FileMetaData) to the folder where you have stored the images. Also, change the Export destination path to a different location (After Export-csv )than the one on this command.

Function Get-FileMetaData{ Param ( [Parameter( Mandatory = $true, ValueFromPipeline=$true )][string]$FolderPath ) begin{ $shell = New-Object -ComObject Shell.Application } Process { $FolderPath $folder = $shell.namespace($FolderPath) $index=@{} for ($i = 0; $i -lt 256; $i++) { if ($tag = $folder.GetDetailsOf('.', $i)) { Try{ $index.Add($tag, $i) } Catch{ Write-Host $tag -fore green} } } foreach ($fi in $folder.items()) { $data=@{} $index.GetEnumerator() | ForEach-Object{ $value = $folder.getDetailsOf($fi, $_.Value) $data.Add($_.Name, $value) } [pscustomobject]$data } } } Get-FileMetaData $Env:userprofile\OneDrive\Desktop\images |select name, height,width,'horizontal resolution','vertical resolution' | Export-csv $Env:userprofile\OneDrive\Desktop\images\exportfile1.csv