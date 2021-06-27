Streaming or playing media with an application like Kodi affords you great freedom that cable or satellite TV can only dream of. However, if something goes wrong, it is up to you to act as your own technician. This means knowing how to find and check Kodi log when you encounter any errors.

But you are not alone. In this guide, we will explore how to locate the Kodi log on your computer and solve a few common errors. Bookmark it and use it as a reference whenever you have issues with Kodi.

Where is the Kodi Log located?

Kodi is an open-source multi-platform application. You can install Kodi on an Amazon Firestick, PC, mobile phone, smart TV, etc. As such, there are different versions for each operating system (OS). Each OS stores the Kodi log in a unique location. Here is how to locate your Kodi log:

1. Locate Kodi’s Log on Windows

In Windows, Kodi stores its log in the AppData folder. To find it, do the following:

Open the Windows run dialog (press Winkey + R on your keyboard)

on your keyboard) Type %appdata% into the run dialog text field and hit Enter

AppData run dialog

Look for the Kodi folder in the list and open it

You should find a list of files and subfolders in the Kodi folder. Depending on when you last ran the Kodi application, there should be two text files labeled ‘kodi.log’ and ‘kodi.old.log’.

Kodi log files

You can peruse through each one to find the exact error that may have caused the Kodi application to malfunction.

2. Locate Kodi’s Log on Mac OS X

To locate the Kodi log on a Mac OS X-based PC, open the finder or a folder explorer of your choice and navigate to this address: /Users/Library/Logs/kodi.log.

3. Locate Kodi’s Log on Linux:

You can find the Kodi Log on Linux by using a terminal or a file explorer. Then simply goto this address: $HOME/.kodi/temp/kodi.log

4. Locate Kodi’s Log on Android:

If you are running Kodi on Android and you want to access the log, I suggest you download an application like Total Commander (if you haven’t already). The Kodi folder is hidden on most Android devices. You will need to configure your file explorer to reveal hidden files and folders before you can access the Kodi log.

On Total Commander, you can do this by selecting configure from the three-dot menu and then ticking the option labeled ‘Show hidden files/folder’.

Once you have completed the above instructions, you can locate the Kodi log in this directory: /sdcard/Android/data/org.xbmc.kodi/files/.kodi/temp/kodi.log

5. Locate Kodi’s Log on iOS

If you are running Kodi on an iPhone or iPad, you can find the Kodi log in the following folder:

/private/var/mobile/Library/Preferences/kodi.log

6. Using an Add-On to View the Kodi Error Log

Kodi has a built-in event viewer. However, without additional add-ons, it is nigh useless. If you want to expand its functionality and gain an easier way to view error logs on Kodi, you can do the following:

Run Kodi

Scroll down and click on Add-ons

Select Download

Click on Program add-ons

Click on Log Viewer for Kodi

for Kodi Click on Install

Once you have installed the Kodi Error viewer, you can access it from the Add-ons category. It should be under the Program add-ons subcategory. You can use it to display current and old error logs.

Log Viewer for Kodi

Kodi Common Errors and Solutions

Now that you know where and how to find Kodi’s log files, you can begin to track and trace your errors. Here are some common error messages with their fixes:

1. Error Code 403

If you have been a long-time user of the internet, you may come across a Forbidden 403-error code at least once in your life. Your browser refers you to this error page when you try to access a server, website, or webpage that has limited access.

The reason for this may be that only certain users from certain locations are allowed to access that site. If Kodi stops working and you encounter this error while reading the stack trace in the log, you may be trying to access a hidden file or an online resource that is no longer available.

If you get this error while trying to play media that is on your computer, make sure that the files are not in a hidden folder.

However, if you are trying to stream TV, videos, or movies online, first check that you are connected to the internet. If the error occurs while you are trying to stream from a paid subscription service like Netflix, you need to ensure that your subscription is still active.

For those of you streaming from an FTP server, you need to check that you still have access to it. Copy the FTP link and paste it into your browser. If you are streaming remotely from a local media server or computer, make sure that it is not turned off, locked, or asleep. Additionally, you need to ensure that you are streaming from a shared folder.

2. Error Code 192

A 192-error code usually occurs when you’re trying to download or stream media online. This code means that there may be an issue with Kodi’s cache. The best way to solve this error is by clearing the current cache.

To clear the Kodi cache:

Navigate to the Kodi AppData folder where the logs are stored

where the logs are stored Open the Cache folder

folder Open the temp folder

folder Select everything (Ctrl + A) and delete it

If you’re still running into a 192-error code, then your cache issues may be addon-specific. To clear the Addon cache, open the Kodi AppData folder, click on addons, open the temp folder, and delete everything inside.

The above steps should also fix any stuttering or buffering issues.

3. Error Code 503

A Kodi error code 503 usually occurs when you’re trying to stream media from a server or service that is inaccessible. In most cases, the server may be down due to maintenance. If you’re using a URL, you can try using a proxy site instead.

However, the best course of action, in this case, is to do nothing and be patient. Whoever is responsible for the server will most likely fix the issue.

General Tips for Troubleshooting



If you find that you are experiencing any other Kodi technical issues you can try the following:

Check your internet connection

Restart your computer

your computer Uninstall and reinstall Kodi addons

Disable hardware acceleration (settings>player)

Allow hardware acceleration in Kodi

Uninstall and reinstall Kodi

Check your firewall and antivirus settings

and Ensure that your system’s date and time is correct

is correct Search for safe alternate Kodi addons online and install them

online and them Make sure that you are using the latest version of Kodi

FAQ

How do you upload Kodi error logs for troubleshooting?

Sometimes you may run into an error that you simply cannot solve on your own. In a case like this, you can send your error logs to the Kodi forum manually or by using the Kodi Logfile Uploader. Kodi has a very active community that is always willing to help.

How do I enable debug logging on Kodi?

If you run into an error and you need a more advanced stack trace, you can achieve this by enabling debug logging in Kodi. If you plan to share your Kodi log, it must be as detailed as possible. You can enable debug logging by ticking the option under the logging category in system settings (settings>system>logging>enable dub logging).

How do I automatically clear my cache in Kodi?

Kodi tends to run into cache-based issues that you can solve by clearing its temporary files. However, you do not have to do it manually every time. You can use a simple addon like EZ Maintenance+. It will allow you to automatically clear your cache, packages and manage your settings.

Conclusion

When Kodi works as it should, it can be very convenient. However, you should not panic if you run into an error. As we’ve highlighted above, most errors are easy to remedy. Nevertheless, we hope you have enjoyed reading this article. If you have any comments or queries, please leave a comment below. As always, thank you for reading.