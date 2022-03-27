How to Easily Check System Uptime in Windows and Mac

Don’t know how long you have been working on your PC/laptop? Well, you can check this with uptime. It is the time your computer has been operating since the last boot or restart.

It can be useful information for system or network admins who need to check when your system was last rebooted for troubleshooting purposes.

Here’s our compilation of the methods you can perform to check the uptime in Windows and Mac.

How to Check System Uptime on Windows

From using task manager or Powershell to even checking the network settings, all the possible methods have been included here. You can go through the methods in any order but they have been sorted according to the ease of use and convenience.

Using Task Manager

This method is the most convenient to find the uptime as you do not need to write any commands.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Go to Task Manager. Click on the Performance tab and go to the CPU section on the left. Scroll downwards and you can see the uptime.



Using Powershell

You can also check system uptime by entering a command in Powershell.

Press Win + R, and type powershell . Type the following command:

(get-date) – (gcim Win32_OperatingSystem).LastBootUpTime

Now, you can view a list of system uptime details mentioned in days, hours, minutes, seconds and even milliseconds.

Using Command Prompt

There are multiple ways to get system uptime using command prompt. The most common methods are mentioned here.

Using systeminfo Command

Press Win + R and type cmd . Press Enter. Type the following command:

systeminfo | find "System Boot Time"

You can view the date and time of your last system boot. Alternatively, you can also type net statistics workstation .



Using WMIC Command

Press Win + R and type cmd . Press Enter. Type the following command:

wmic path Win32_OperatingSystem get LastBootUpTime

You can view the last boot time in terms of YY-MM-DD-HH-MM-SS-MS-GMT format.

Here, YY=Year MM=Month DD=Days HH=Hours MM=Minutes SS=Seconds MS=Milliseconds

Note: You can calculate the system uptime in the above methods by subtracting the last system boot time with the current time.

How to Check System Uptime on Mac

For Windows, the methods mentioned above will do the job. However, you need to apply different methods to view system uptime on Mac. From using system information to terminal, you can go through these fixes as mentioned below.

Using System Information

Here’s how you can check your system uptime using the system information:

Click the Apple icon at the top-left of the screen. Select the About this Mac option. Click on System Report. On the left pane, click on Software. On the right side next to the Time since boot field you can find system uptime.



Using Terminal

You can also use the Terminal app to view your uptime on Mac.

Click on Finder Navigate to Applications > Utilities folder. Open Terminal app and type the command, uptime .

Just next to up, you can see your Mac uptime.

Why Does Uptime Not Reset Even After a Shutdown?

If you have enabled a fast startup, the shutdown works very differently than how we assume it to normally work. It goes to the hibernation mode and cache the important file for the faster startup.

In fact, the computer may not shut down after all even if you have done the proper shutdown procedure. Therefore, unless you are not restarting the system, the uptime will continue from the last session. However, if you restart your system, the uptime counter will reset to zero.

Also, by default, fast startup is enabled on Windows 10. This may lead to inaccurate uptime details. You can disable the fast startup and see if the uptime counter resets on the next startup.

Here’s how you can disable fast startup:

Press Win key + R and type control panel . Navigate to Hardware and Sound > Power options. Select Choose what the power button does. Under the Shutdown settings section, uncheck the Turn on fast startup option.

Click on Save changes and exit the window.

Now, Shut down the computer and login again to check if the uptime counter is reset.

Note: Turning off the fast startup may increase your bootup time than usual.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Check the Uptime of a Windows PC Remotely?

There is a way to view the uptime of a computer connected to your network from a remote computer. You can enter the command systeminfo /s Remote_Computer | find "Boot Time:" in the command prompt.

However, it displays only the system boot time. But, you can easily calculate the uptime by subtracting it from your current time.

How to Check the Duration of My Network Connection?

You can also check the Network uptime duration through the network settings. Here’re the steps: