As avid interest users, we know that Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in the world as of today. But this browser has been known for secretly breaching the user’s browsing data. So, they decided to make a significant change in the system in January this year.

Google announced that Chrome discontinues its support towards the third party cookies. With the removal of cookies, Chrome plans to get rid of this key advertising and data-tracking tool for the best. The companies are vulnerable from using cookies to track you from website to website. And in the day and age of technology, Chrome intends to give the users an appearance of privacy while browsing.

According to Google’s director for Chrome engineering, their strategy is to re-architect the standards of the web. They want to make it privacy-preserving by default.

However, achieving this sense of privacy is not as easy. Google has to address the needs of publishers, advertisers, and users while developing the tools to mitigate workarounds. Furthermore, Google hopes it institutes a new set of technical solutions for various kinds of cookies in use. They plan to achieve this within two years.

Why did google feel it needs to phase out the third-party cookies?

Just like Safari and Firefox, Google joined in on the scheme to block the ‘third party’ cookies in the Chrome browser. It’s been a while since tracking cookies have been invasive and bothersome for the users.

With the invention of innovative technologies, it has made it easier for advertisers to target a specific audience in certain demographics. They also have made efforts to ensure that the infrastructure used to login doesn’t break.

Similarly, they provide some level of anonymous tracking, so the advertisers get to know if their ads get converted into sales. Technology will now indeed shift the way ad tracking and privacy work on the web.

Google’s announcement on privacy issues in Chrome proposed the idea “privacy sandbox.” The websites are only able to gather some information, but eventually, they hit a wall where the browser cuts them off. However, when Apple proposed an API to help retail websites track conversions, it created a grave confusion.

The two companies couldn’t agree on how much information should be allowed. This issue, however, should have proper terms and conditions to be applied.

So, starting this February, Google is finding ways to limit cross-site tracking while enforcing its new SameSite rules. The cookies labeled for third-party use are only accessible through an HTTPS connection, and its mechanism is complex. But the overall idea is that developers who want their users to use their cookie should have to label them clearly.

What effects will Google face by making this massive change?

Although, it looks like a win for privacy to a certain extent, what happens, in the long run, could prove to be fatal for everyone’s privacy. Everyone is not on board with the plan, but some of the proposals have received positive feedbacks.

They need to some kind of agreement on what should replace third party cookies and have common grounds on using the algorithm. We can be optimistic about this plan as Google has a clear financial interest to get this right while keeping the advertising system healthy.

These kinds of battle browsers are about privacy rather than on market share. The efficiency of cookies was never meant to work as much as they do now. They contain and share much more information than they initially targeted. While the debate about their credibility is confusing, we can honestly hope their solid goal will work.

Google will now have filled out profiles on every single and purchase that billions of users make across the internet. But the technical replacements for cookies are political, complex and not finished yet and there’s a good reason to be skeptical about it. However only time tells if their strategy will in fact prove to be successful.

What do you think about this major change made by Google Chrome? Comment down below.