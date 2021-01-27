The first major update from Google to the Chrome OS comes a week after the Chrome 88 browser hit the masses. It brings a good number of enhancements and improvements. Google is adding in a faster sign-in and personalized lock screen.

Director of Chrome OS, Alexander Kuscher, also noted in the official blog that Google consistently thirves to build new features making user experince on Chromebooks as seamless as possible.

Personalized Screensaver

With Chrome OS 88, users can transform their lock screen into a smart display. The update lets the screensaver look through Google Photos. Chrome OS 88 is open to customizability. The OS providing users with an option to select specific albums to use as screensavers.

Other add-ons like time and weather are also present on the bottom left. ‘Now Playing’ music takes up space on the top-right. The bottom space, meanwhile, is reserved for notifications, Wi-Fi, and Battery status.

WebAuthentication on Supported Websites For Faster Log-in

Google looks forward to its seamless experience, adding PINs or fingerprints as a universal password. Gone are the days of the different passwords. Google now shares the same PIN or biometric authentication on your device to the supported websites like Dropbox, GitHub, and Okta. Additionally, if one uses two-factor authentication, they can use WebAuth (Web Authentication) as the secondary factor in the log-in process.

The List Goes On

Furthermore, reports suggest that virtual desktop switching and management have become smoother following the Chrome OS 88 update. Finally, Google noted changes in the system animations giving a polished look. Overall the changes in animation and personalization make the Chrome OS 88’s virtual desktop more responsive.

The autocorrect engine gets a rehaul with the trackpad getting additional gestures. Chrome OS 88 gets a visual indicator to let users know that autocorrect has been applied to a word.

These features noted are only the changes in appearance and mechanism that the update brings with itself. More subtle structural changes are yet to be noted in detail. Chrome OS 88 will roll out to all supported devices within a few days.