A laptop without a charge is about as useful as a brick. However, your Chromebook not charging doesn’t automatically mean the machine itself is bricked.

Make sure to power it off as soon as you notice it’s not taking a charge so that you can use some of the remaining battery to troubleshoot.

Chromebook Charging Methods

All Chromebooks come with a power cable that plugs into a socket and charges the battery that way. If the cable, the battery, or the device itself has an issue regarding power delivery and maintenance, then it may stop taking a charge.

One thing to remember as you work on fixing a charging problem in any device is that the more points of failure there are in your charging setup, the more chances there are that something else is having an issue.

Always work on fixing your Chromebook with the OEM charger plugged directly into the wall to make sure potential problems are eliminated.

Why Won’t My Chromebook Charge?

Don’t panic if you notice your device isn’t taking a charge. Even if it’s entirely out of power, there are steps you can take to try to resolve the problem.

Of course, it’s easier to fix what’s wrong if there’s still some juice in the battery, and you can access the Chromebook’s settings.

Discharge test

A battery discharge test is one way to see whether your battery and charger are working correctly. This is especially helpful if you’re able to charge the computer at some times but not at others.

Press Control + Alt + T to open Crosh. Type “ battery_test_10 ” without quotes. This will test your system for 10 seconds.

Press Enter. Read the information that comes up on the screen.

You can see the battery health and percentage, but down farther is the discharge test. This measures how fast the battery will discharge while the computer is in use.

If the discharge number seems exceptionally high, it means there is likely a problem with either the battery or the charger. If it’s more than 0.1 percent after 300 seconds, you might want to reach out to technical support to see if there’s a problem with one of your system components.

Diagnostics

You can get similar information from checking the diagnostics. If you prefer to view your battery information this way, it’s essential to know how to open it.

Click the time on the lower right side. Choose Settings. Choose About Chrome OS. Click Diagnostics. Click Run Discharge Test.



Look at your battery health. If it’s extremely low – like below 40 percent – it could explain why you’re having issues. At that point, your battery also won’t last very long without the charger. It might be time to replace the battery if the health is low.

Charger Issues

First, check to see whether you can connect your charger differently. There are a few methods you can try to make it work.

Unplug the charger from the Chromebook and wall. Separate the two parts of the power cord. Once everything is out, wait five minutes and find a new outlet in your space. Plug in another device that you can see is getting power to verify that the outlet works. Plug the two parts of the power cord back into each other. Plug the charger into the wall. Plug in the Chromebook. Walk away for 30 minutes. When you come back, look and see whether it’s taking a charge.

You can try this fix even if you don’t have power. However, starting with it isn’t a good idea if you still have a charge on the Chromebook. Wait to perform this step until after you’ve checked the software.

If you’re wondering whether the charger is the issue and your Chromebook has a USB-C port, try charging it with a USB-C cable instead.

Plug in the USB-C cable to your Chromebook. Click the time. Click Settings. Choose Power from the Device menu. Choose the port you’re attempting to charge with.



As long as the other charger is removed and the USB-C is plugged into a functioning power source, you should see the charge start working right away. If it doesn’t, then chances are your charger is good and something else is wrong.

Some Chromebook models also have an LED light that turns on if the device is receiving a charge.

Hard Reset

A hard reset refreshes your Chromebook without removing your local files or settings. It’s a fast way to ensure that no errors or corrupted files prevent your Chromebook from charging.

Turn off the Chromebook. Let it power down completely before proceeding. Press and hold the Refresh button. Tap the Power button without releasing the Refresh button.

Wait until the computer starts up, and then release the Refresh button.

Different models might require another method. There are several to try.

Remove the power adapter while the Chromebook is off. After several seconds, plug it back in and power it on.

Remove the battery and adapter, then replace them. Turn the Chromebook back on.

Use a paperclip or needle to press the Reset button on the bottom of the Chromebook while it’s turned off and unplugged. Hold the button down while you reconnect the adapter and restart the machine.

Check with your manufacturer to see which method applies to your model.

Battery Issues

If you’ve checked your battery diagnostics and are seeing positive results, you probably don’t have a battery issue. If you do, though, it isn’t as easy to take out your battery on a Chromebook as it is on some other laptops. You have to remove parts of the Chromebook to access it.

Gather the suitable screwdrivers for your model and a pry tool to replace the battery.

Let the battery fully discharge if you’re able before you begin. Remove the charger from the laptop. Unscrew the screws on the back panel of the Chromebook. They should line the edges and be in the panel’s middle. Make sure you get them all. Set them aside in a place where you’re not likely to lose them.

Use a pry bar or shim tool to remove the back panel from the Chromebook gently. Work it into the crevice between the panel and the body and then use light pressure to move it up. Once the panel is removed, use the same tool to remove the battery connector gently. It looks like a multicolored set of cables that plugs into a solid colored connector with a matching plastic head. Unscrew the two screws holding the battery to the Chromebook.

Lift the battery out of the Chromebook and set it aside.

Set the new battery in place and screw it into the laptop’s body. You should be able to use the same screws you used with the old battery.

Connect the cord into the same port the old battery plugged into. Snap the back panel into place and replace the screws as well. Once you’re done, plug the laptop into the charger, the charger into the wall, and leave the Chromebook to charge for at least 30 minutes.

Steps may vary slightly depending on the model. Always look for missing screws that haven’t been removed yet before forcing a panel off of the Chromebook.

Hardware Issues

If you probably need to contact your manufacturer if a new battery, a different charger, and fixing the software didn’t solve your issue. Unfortunately, other components in the Chromebook may be damaged and need replacement.

Your warranty may cover the damage keeping the Chromebook from charging. If it doesn’t, or you no longer have a warranty, seek a repair shop with insurance and a work guarantee.

Choosing Replacement Parts

When you replace the battery or the AC adapter, it’s essential to look for one for your specific Chromebook. There are so many different models with slight changes that you must match the replacement parts to your particular Chromebook.

Don’t just check the brand name of your Chromebook. Make sure that you pay attention to the model when you order replacement parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does It Mean When Your Chromebook Won’t Turn on or Charge?

If no troubleshooting helps your Chromebook begin to charge or turn on, there are probably hardware problems you need to address. Unfortunately, that is a more complex process that should likely be handled by a computer repair professional.

How Do I Know if My Chromebook AC Adapter Is Working?

You can test out another one to see if it works to charge the Chromebook. If it does, yours is broken. You can also purchase a multimeter and use it to test the AC adapter.

Is There Another Way to Charge My Chromebook?

You can use an AC adapter or a USB-C cable. If you’re using the USB-C cable, you can also charge it from another device like another laptop or a phone, if needed.