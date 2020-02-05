Fitness has become an important part of most people today and so has fitness apps and gadgets. It took very little time for people to switch from Smart Phones to Smart Watches and Bands. And now, the fitness trackers have gotten tinier. It hasn’t been long since the invention of smart rings and Oura Ring and Motiv are two leading companies. However, they have a new competitor in the market, Circular Smart Ring. And you can say they’re one tough cookie.

The Circular Smart Rings are unlike anything available in the market and it’s definitely unlike any smartwatches. This tiny health-assistant gives you a very personalized experience when it comes to your sleep schedule and fitness. Don’t let the tinyness fool you. The smart ring is packed with technologically advanced features that you wouldn’t believe a ring would have.

What is the Circular Smart Ring?

In this day and age, anything and everything has the potential to become a smart device. From televisions to refrigerators, everything has turned smart. So, why leave finger rings alone, right? Especially when finger rings perform better than the fitness bands or smartwatches and phones.

Circular introduced the Circular Smart Ring as a crowd-funded Kickstarter project. And it is set to hit the market in August 2020. And we have to say, it is a pretty good gadget to indulge in.

The smart Ring has a sleek design that doesn’t necessarily look that obvious. With cutting edge technology, the smart ring becomes handier and empowers you to take better care of yourself. The ring tracks all your activities from your fitness schedule to sleep patterns and everything in between. And for Amaury Kosman, the CEO of Circular, his vision is to make the device as personal as a smart device and get. And also to help make recommendations so the consumers can have an overall healthier lifestyle.

Features of the Circular Smart Ring

The Circular Smart Ring might look tiny but it has tons of powerful features. It has 24/7 Activity Tracking to make sure you’re performing your best all day, every day. You get personalized insights to help you figure out what you’re lacking and how to fix it. The ring also has smart controls so with just a discreet touch, you can control your surroundings.

The Circular Smart Ring has Heart Tracker that monitors your heart rate, HRV, RHR, SpO2, and more. So, now you can take better care of your heart’s health. You also get a discreet and personalized notification so you won’t have to miss a single thing from the people you love. The smart ring also monitors your sleep by analyzing your body signals while you sleep. And with the data it collects, it recommends you better ways to improve your sleep pattern.

With the Circular Smart Ring, you also get your personal virtual assistant, Kira. Kira lets you have full control of how you want your smart ring to function. The virtual assistant gives you recommendations so you can improve your fitness and sleep schedule and keep your energy full at all times.

Circular Smart Ring comes with a feature called Day & Night. It is a tracking feature that keeps tabs on how your body responds to different activities on different hours of the day. And with this feature, you get to make choices that benefit your optimal daily activity.

The smart ring also comes with modular shells including black, silver, and rose gold. So, you can easily change and elevate your looks every day. The ring comes in 7 different sizes (US 6 to US 12), is scratch-resistant, waterproof and has 2-day battery life.