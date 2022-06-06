Microsoft introduced the clipboard history feature in the Windows 10 version in 2018. This feature proved very handy as the users could view and paste 25 items they’ve recently copied.

We’ve all been in situations where we forget to paste something and copy something else. This feature is especially useful at times like these when you can view and re-copy the item you forgot to paste.

If you’re already loving this feature and are curious about how to use it, we’re here to help! Here is how you can view and use clipboard history in Windows 11.

How to View and Use Clipboard History Windows 11

The clipboard history feature holds 25 new text, HTML, snippets, and even images up to 4MB! Apart from being practical, this tool is also very accessible. Here is how you can view and use clipboard history in Windows 11.

View Clipboard History

You could access this feature through your keyboard. Hit the shortcut: Windows Key + V to open your clipboard. Under Clipboard, you can view the 25 most recent texts you’ve copied. To check the date and time of when you copied the item, you can hover over the item.

Use Clipboard History

You can use the clipboard feature to paste everything from recently copied items to new emojis, GIFs, and special characters. To paste the items from your clipboard, open the tab that has an icon of a clipboard. Then, select the item, and it will automatically be pasted on the screen.

Enable Clipboard History

If the Windows Key + V shortcut does not open the clipboard, clipboard history might have been toggled off. You can turn this feature through the Settings application on Windows. Here are the instructions to toggle on the clipboard history on your Windows 11:

Open Start and select Settings. Select System on the navigation panel to your left. Scroll down to Clipboard and open it. Toggle on the option for Clipboard History.

You can toggle it off if you want to disable this feature.

Sync Clipboard for Windows 11

You can link clipboards of PCs using Windows 11. For synchronization, the connected devices must be logged in the same Microsoft account. Follow these steps to sync the clipboard for Windows 11:

Open Start and select Settings. On your left, choose System on the navigation panel. Scroll down to locate and select Clipboard. Toggle on Sync across your devices.

You will be presented with two options when you choose to sync your devices. You can either automatically sync the contents on the clipboard or manually sync what you copy. If you only want a selected list of items to be synced, make sure you choose the Manually sync what I copy option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Clipboard History Not Working Windows 11

The clipboard feature might not be working because it is disabled on your Windows Settings. You can enable this feature through Clipboard under System on the Settings application.

How to Clear the Clipboard on Windows 11?

You can clear your clipboard from the utility itself. Open clipboard using the shortcut Windows Key + V. Select Clear all next to clipboard.