12 Best Co-Op Horror Games for PS4

Survival, jump scares, unstoppable threats, hopeful teamwork, and creepy environments should be part of the best co-op horror games for PS4.

The horror genre often follows a storyline to deliver a solo experience. There are plenty of great single-player titles in the category. Sometimes, though, you want to enjoy yourself with someone else.

Selecting Co-Op Horror Games for PS4

Let’s trim down what we’re looking for with the series of elements we think you’d like:

Genre: We’re looking for horror local multiplayer games. That may include various sub-genres, like survival, survival horror, team-based horror, and similar.

Overall, games where you can share the threat on an imminent “You Died” screen with your friends. However, strategic teamwork may lead you away from gruesome moments.

Best Co-Op Horror Games in PS4

Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive Publisher: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive Release Date: June 2016

June 2016 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, Android, iOS, Stadia

Dead by Daylight is an “asymmetric” multiplayer survival horror game. It delivers a one-versus-four match: one player is a savage killer, and the others are the survivors.

The killer is bulky, slow, but deadly. He can track the survivors, but he also reveals his position at any time. Also, he can’t jump, but he can defeat survivors in two heats. Lastly, he plays from a first-person perspective.

The survivors play from a first-person perspective. They are nimble, so they can jump, crouch, run, and hide. However, survivors require teamwork to distract the killer, trap him, harm him, or find escape routes. You’d find opportunities for escape by interacting with different items in the area.

Then, maps are procedurally generated. You choose from a series of areas featuring items, vehicles, hidden areas, and more. And as you play, either as a killer or survivor, you’ll unlock perks you can place on one of your four perk slots. It grants both active and passive abilities.

Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive Publisher: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive Release Date: May 2022

May 2022 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Evil Dead: The Game is exactly as you’d expect from the franchise. It’s gory, silly, fun, and also scary. This multiplayer survival horror game features co-op, PvP, and single-player modes. You can’t play it offline, and it supports up to 5 people online.

The title also features Bruce Campbell and Dana DeLorenzo playing their roles (Ash Williams and Kelly Maxwell). However, the game includes characters across the entire franchise and the 2015 Ash vs. Evil Dead show.

You play in third-person perspective as Ash Willians or another character from the character. You play alone, team-based PvP, or co-op. The goal is to find loot and key items (like Necronomicon pages) to achieve victory. But you can play as the opposing team as well, the demons.

Lastly, the game includes a level-up system and skill threes. Each match awards XP you can invest into your characters to customize your playtime. Alongside the leveling system, there’re various maps (like the famous cabin in the woods), over 25 weapons (like the chainsaw), four human classes, and three demon classes.

Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: Black Tower Studios, ILLFonic

Black Tower Studios, ILLFonic Publisher: Gun Media

Gun Media Release Date: May 2017

May 2017 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Friday the 13th: The Game is also an asymmetrical survival horror multiplayer game. In particular, the title debuted to great success, as it uses the iconic Jason Voorhees as the game’s playable killer.

You join a match as either Jason or camp counselors on various maps. The survivors start in different positions and need to get close enough to communicate or find radio devices to talk to each other.

Meanwhile, Jason is tracking down the younglings. He has a few skills to move faster and foil the escape plans of his enemies. But survivors are faster and can barricade themselves, hide, run, crouch, and interact with many items in-game.

Lastly, up to 8 players can join a match on the semi-open-world maps. The objective for the survivors is to escape alive, whereas Jason must hunt their prey without mercy. Lastly, survivors can unlock Tommy Jarvis as a playable character, but they must meet specific conditions.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Techland

Techland Release Date: February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Dead by Daylight 2 is a first-person action RPG. It has a post-apocalyptic zombie setting and survival horror elements. Also, after completing the “tutorial” section, you’ll enable the co-op feature so others can drop in/drop out of your campaign.

You play as Aiden, a “Pilgrim,” in search of your long-lost sister. Your quest takes you in the middle of a conflict between three survivor groups, and your choices determine which one rises to power. Meanwhile, the zombie infestation is taking what’s left of the settlement.

You traverse the city, jumping across the roofs, gliding, climbing, and using your grappling hook. You can mix these parkour abilities to fight against enemies with kicks, throwing knives, bows, melee weapons, and other tools.

During the day, the game doesn’t seem so evil. At night, though, zombies become vicious, bulky, and dangerous. You’ll rely on leveling up for power and gathering scrap to craft the tools you need to survive.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Developer: Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: October 2021

October 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone games. They belong to the interactive horror genre, a cinematic experience that asks you to make choices and almost nothing else.

House of Ashes is the latest in the interactive horror saga. As there’re five characters in the story, you can play local co-op with 5 other players, and each would wait for the chance to make choices for their character. Alternatively, you can play it online with another person.

The gameplay is familiar, but we’ll explain again. This is an interactive drama. You play as soldiers during the Irak war, and your squad is trapped, in 2003, in a system of derelict and ancient underground ruins. A Sumerian demon is hunting you, and your decisions determine the survival of the five characters.

The story mostly plays out before you, but you can illuminate paths with your flashlight. Also, in live & death situations, you’ll have to perform quick actions. Overall, the result of these systems, plus the story and the setting, delivers a frightening result.

Left 4 Dead 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: November 2009

November 2009 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox 360

Left 4 Dead 2 is a first-person co-op shooter game. It’s not exactly scary, but we can’t leave it behind. It’s because it’s perhaps the best multiplayer zombie shooter available.

The title focuses on co-op gameplay. You play as one of four Survivors on a five-part post-apocalyptic campaign. To defeat the zombie infestation, you’ll go through a series of dreadful maps (cemeteries, swamps, and abandoned cities).

The action is frenetic, easy to understand, and yet difficult. You use melee weapons, firearms, grenades, and other tools. Then, zombies come with various AIs, behaviors, and rarities (like bosses).

Lastly, the game’s “AI Director 2.0” ensures the campaign stays dynamic. It evaluates your performance to change almost any in-game mechanic (like enemy spawn or level layout) to match your challenge.

Hunt: Showdown

Developer: Crytek

Crytek Publisher: Crytek, Koch Media

Crytek, Koch Media Release Date: August 2019

August 2019 Platform: Windows, Xbox One, PS4

Hunt: The Showdown is a hardcore PvP first-person shooter. Maps support up to 12 players, and you can join with another person on your team. We highly encourage you not to play this on your own.

Maps are full of nightmare monsters. Zombies, giant spiders, werewolves, and other beings hunt down Louisiana swamps at the end of the 19th Century. There’re various maps to play, each one featuring unique monsters.

Here, you play as a bounty hunter. Your job is to find the clues and the bounty (a monster). Loot, sneak, hide, kill the bounty, collect, and escape with the price. And if you die, you’ll lose everything you’re carrying, but there’re ways to progress your account as a whole.

Lastly, the game plays a big emphasis on sound and sound design. Every weapon, movement, and action produces a sound with a volume. Surviving is about mixing patience, stealth, and action against monsters and other players.

7 Days to Die

Developer: The Fun Pimps

The Fun Pimps Publisher: The Fun Pimps, Telltale Games

The Fun Pimps, Telltale Games Release Date: December 2013

December 2013 Platform: PS4, Windows, macOS, Linux, SteamOS, Xbox One

7 Days to Die is a first-person survival horror and a survival craft title. It means your persistence in the world relies on exploring the world to scavenge and then crafting tools and building structures.

Every seventh day, hordes of zombies will attack your position. To survive, you’ll rely on defensive structures, doors, turrets, and an overall sturdy base. It’s the “tower defense” element of the game, on top of character progression, skill threes, looting, crafting, mining, and exploration.

Also, the game features an open world. You can roam alone, local co-op (2 players), or online co-op (4 players). There’s also a player vs. player mode, creative modes, and others.

Lastly, you’ll develop “Perks” as you play. Almost any in-game action rewards XP, which grants skill points to invest in various skill trees. Additionally, your character build relies on various attributes and the gear you craft or loot.

The Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Endnight Games Publisher: Endnight Games

Endnight Games Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: Windows, Playstation 4

The Forest is an open-world survival craft game with a first-person perspective. It also has horror elements, as the setting is dangerous, the enemies unpredictable, and the dark world. The game has few interfaces, and the setting feels alive, so it’s also an immersive simulator.

You play as a survivor of a jet crash. After the accident, you’re trapped in a mysterious forest, and your goal is to return to society. However, there’s a society of cannibalistic mutants around you.

The gameplay has two parts. First, it’s about exploring, gathering resources, crafting tools, and building structures. The second part is about engaging against the enemies, which you can do through stealth, melee weapons, ranged weapons, tools, traps, and others.

Lastly, you can play the game with 4 players online. You become the host or join a host server. The host customizes the game’s settings, and he’s the one able to save progression. The others simply drop in and drop out at will.

White Noise 2

Developer: Milkstone Studios

Milkstone Studios Publisher: Milkstone Studios

Milkstone Studios Release Date: April 2017

April 2017 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, macOS, SteamOS

White Noise 2, the sequel to the successful White Noise Online, is a supernatural survival horror multiplayer shooter. It features a team-based design, and it’s asymmetrical and it’s also about 4v1 matches.

You enter a game, choose your side, and let the matchmaking do its magic. One side is the investigators. They explore the area and find clues to capture a supernatural threat. Their one defense is a flashlight, but it can run out of battery, and their goal is to pick up 8 tapes before they die.

The other side is a flesh-eating creature. You stalk, hut, and eat your prey from the darkness as the monster. Light can stun you, but you also wield havoc through your powers. For example, the creatures can summon totems to survey the area.

Lastly, dead investigators may come back as ghosts. Ghosts have enhanced investigation and exploration skills, so they can help the living complete the quest. And once the match is over, you’ll be able to see the signature, and often hilarious, replay.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Developer: Cold Iron Studios

Cold Iron Studios Publisher: Cold Iron Studios

Cold Iron Studios Release Date: August 2021

August 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Aliens. Fireteam Elite is a multiplayer third-person horror shooter. It’s part of the 20th Century Fox Alien franchise and a sequel to the original Alien trilogy. In specific, the story happens 23 years after 1993’s Alien 3.

The title focuses on action, and you can play solo (with the AI) or with other players. You can play it online as part of a 3-player squad. Each player selects from one of the seven available classes.

You play as a Colonial Marine aboard the UAS Endeavor spaceship. You’re responding to a distress call. The gameplay happens through four-story campaigns, with three missions each. There’re also other game modes, as well as various difficulty modes.

Lastly, the plot is about defeating a Xenomorph invasion that took over a colony station. There’s also a mutagenic substance and secret research to recreate Xenomorpsh with the pathogen gone rogue.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Turtle Rock Studios Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 2021

October 2021 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Former Left 4 Dead 2 developers founded a new studio. Their debut title is Back 4 Blood, another co-op zombie horror shooter. Despite all of its good points, the content is slim, so we left it for last.

You play as one of the eight available Cleaners in online groups that support up to eight people. Each Cleaner has perks, a team bonus, and a starting gear. However, you can loot any gear you want as you play.

After picking your character and matching it with other players, you start the campaign. It’s about defeating zombie-like creatures across a series of linear maps. These monsters are highly aggressive, come in various rarities, and attack in hordes.

The action is dynamic and challenging. The peril boss enemies present is immediate, and you must coordinate your skills and bonuses to survive. Moreover, there’s an AI system that changes things to evolve the experience, plus a card-collector system to add bonuses and challenges to your playthroughs.