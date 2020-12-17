Colorful previously unveiled its latest Neptune graphics card for its RTX 30 series GPU. The iGame RTX 3090 Neptune OC is a hefty cooling solution. The RTX 3090 is geared with an AIO solution offering better thermals and at a premium price.

Colorful unleashes the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC 240mm AIO graphics card.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC is a water-cooled RTX 3090 featuring a full water cooling AIO system. The Neptune is not that attractive with its look but allows the RTX 3090 to push even further. The card has a custom PCB tailor specific for the RTX 3090.

The custom PCB has a 26 phase power delivery system, an absolute banger enough to overclock the RTX 3090. Plus, the water block on Neptune is impressive and cools down the massive GA102 GPU. The Colorful clocks the GPU at 1395 MHz base and boost up to 1755Mhz boost. The water block on the RTX 3090 unlocks more headroom with a potential to overclock higher. The Neptune card comes with dual-BIOS settings, which can be enabled using the One Key OC switch on the rear I/O.

The RTX 3090 cools down with the 240mm AIO radiator. The copper base on the water block transfers heat from the GPU away to the AIO radiator. The two 120mm fans on the radiator cool down the GPU. The copper base has several micro-fins channel liquid to offer better cooling performance.

The Neptune RTX 3090 has a TDP of 370W powered by a triple 8-pin connect. The card can keep the graphics card under 70C delivery 10C lower than the reference air-cooled design. The aesthetic of the basic with an all-black design. The front shroud features the pump and an RGB led ring. The backplate of the card is attractive with the Neptune logo on it. The fans on the AIO support RGB, offering customizability.

The iGame Neptune is a tough card with its AIO water cooling system, but it comes at a hefty price. The iGame Neptune RTX 3090 retails at around 13,999 Yuan in the US, in conversion rounds up to $2150. The Neptune isn’t the best of the card as reference air-cooled design can hit more clock speed. But the overclocking headroom looks a lot better and can push higher by an experienced overclocker.