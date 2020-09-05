Colorful is a Chinese manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboard, AIO PC, etc. Colorful have released motherboards like the Z390 battleax, B450 battleax. Its famous graphics cards are the GTX 1070 Katan, RTX 2070 Vulcan OCX, Advance series.

Colorful now released their full set of upcoming graphics cards. All the previous series will be making a comeback with their Vulcan, Advance series, etc. The company revealed the Neptune and Ultra series increasing their product lineups.

Colorful Vulcan OC Series

The Vulcan is the commonly available card from Colorful. It is their flagship card featuring an LED screen for display. Colorful carefully worked on the Vulcan, providing the best performance without compromising on the aesthetic. The Vulcan GPU comes with 3 90 mm fans on the front. The fans are raised at a slight angle to increase the airflow. The angled fan efficiently spreads out the air into fin arrays. Colorful includes their special one-button overclock profile on the card. The button is located near the I/O of the card boosting its clock speed.

The Vulcan comes with the new LCD 3.0 on the side of the card. The display rotates upto 90-degree great for vertically mounted GPU builds. The new LCD has a dimension of 480mm x 120mm. Finally, the display shows real-time info, photos, and custom GIFs.

Colorful BattleAxe NB Series

This is the budget segment of Colorful offerings. The RTX battleax series features the basic plastic body but now features three triple-fan cooling support. The RTX battleax series is well known for running their GPU at a well low temperature. Aside from its plastic build, the card cools cards like the RTX 3080 efficiently. Now that another card is added to the mix, we can expect even better performance from the card. It has an 2 x 8-pin power connector and might not get an RTX 3090 GPU product stack.

Colorful Advance Series

The Colorful Advance is well suited for people wanting more RGB in their build. The Advance series showcase their best-upgraded fans for cooling. Colorful famously touted their Silver Shark Cooling 3.0 engine maintains a chilly temperature on a beefy card like RTX 3090 and RTX 3080. The card features a thick heat sink and aggressive cooling design to keep the temperature in check. The three fans are efficient enough to cool the thick card, maintaining air pressure and airflow in the heatsink.

The card features great RGB selection on the body plus the fan and Colorful’s frozen visual effect while changing the color. The illumination on the RGB is excellent, adding more gamer flair in a PC build. The Advance series has the 3 x 8-pin power connector and comes with a VGA holder.

Colorful Neptune Series

Neptune is the newest lineup of GPU from Colorful. The Neptune series is an AIO water-cooled graphics card looking to cool even the beefiest GPUs. The card is heavy, added to the fact it ships with a radiator. The picture shows it having a 240mm radiator attached to it. But it is not the final product and might be subject to change. The GPU cooler features a mirror reflection design as the RGB light shines through it.

The card features a slim water block in the middle, reducing the overall height of the card. Colorful included a sleeved tube for the radiator and a 360 fitting. The 360 fitting helps the card for easier installation with tons of radiator orientation support.

Colorful Ultra Series

The Ultra series gets an overall sporty and new look to the graphics card. The Colorful Ultra has a striking neon exterior look pleasing all the younger generations. It is the same three-slot tier card featuring an unusual fan configuration.

The Ultra features a slim design with three fans for optimal cooling. The 80mm middle fan on the card reduces the total length of the card. The two fans on the sides are 90mm fans, which is way better and offers more airflow through the heatsink. Colorful hasn’t fully discussed the three triple fan designs as of now. The Ultra card will also feature a 3 x 8-pin connector for the RTX 3090 and 2 x 8-pin connector for the lower-tier cards. Aside from the basic information, Colorful hasn’t given an info about the clock speed and the boost clock of the graphics cards.

Colorful revealed their best and flagship cards for the newer RTX 30 series graphics card. The newer inclusion like the Neptune and Ultra does catch an eye for the enthusiasts and the younger generation. Colorful revamped their software has a better user experience and tons of customizable options on the RGB front. These cards might not fully gain popularity in the US or UK storefront but have a significant market in South East Asian Countries like the Philippines and mainland China.