Sony’s PlayStation 5 is set to release next month. For now, the Company has released a comprehensive glimpse at some of the attributes of PlayStation 5’s user experience. Over the past few weeks, Sony has been progressively disclosing information about its upcoming PS5. As for the last week, it released its teardown video, where it answered some of the design decisions. The video also revealed the cooling solution of the device comprehensively.

Contrary to what Xbox did, Sony is giving a make-over to the user interface in the PlayStation 5. To complement the hardware inside the console, Sony has constructed its UI from the ground. The walkthrough released by the Company shows what the new UI looks like when it launches.

You will see rows of installed or available games on the home screen. The showcase featured Sackboy: A Big Adventure to exhibit some major features of the UI. The new UI lets the gamers jump into different portions of the game. It also saves a gamer from being stuck in the level. For that, PS5 uses cards to show the users what the UI offers once you press the PS button.

Hence, you just need to press the PS button if you need to shift to another portion or level of the game. Sony has named it the ‘Control Center.’ The control center has many cards corresponding to the game you are playing. The cards have information about almost everything – news, information about what level game you are playing, walkthroughs of different games, etc.

To add to it, you won’t just find the voice chat feature in the new party system. You can now share your screenshots and gameplay, chat with friends, and watch their gameplay. Plus, you will get to play your game using PS5’s in-built picture-in-picture feature and do all of these simultaneously.

Referring to Xbox’s UI, Sony has also gathered some nods to focus on games and media having their own space rather than the TV app present in the PS4. Nothing ever comes on your way while playing your game. The media tab consists of entertainment content but doesn’t interrupt your gameplay.

To conclude, Sony has removed the PlayStation store application now and has emphasized more on UI integration. Now the gamers won’t need an app. They will be able to look up for any game, buy or download it directly from the home screen.