Computer Restarts or Shuts Down When Printing? 9 Proven Ways to Fix It

If your computer shuts down when trying to print, it is most probably an issue with the Windows update. Most Windows users have reported that they encountered an “APC_INDEX_MISMATCH for win32kfull.sys” error after a recent Windows update (KB 4524147).

Issues within the printer or the computer itself can cause this shutdown problem. Or, if you are trying to print a PDF file, DOCX file, or straight from the browser, your computer can shut down after giving a print command.

This article will help you find the causes and fixes to apply if your computer shuts down when trying to print.

Probable Causes for the Issue

Hardware issues

Problems with Windows update

Outdated printer driver

Outdated printer firmware Before moving to the fixes section, let’s point out some causes why your computer shuts down when trying to print:

Fix: Computer Shuts Down When Trying to Print

If your computer shuts down when trying to print, it affects not only the printing process but entire programs running on your PC. Therefore, you should sort out the problem quickly. You need to perform basic hardware checks and apply a few software fixes, which is not that tedious and time-consuming.

Here, we have compiled a list of 9 fixes to help you sort out the error. Let’s get straight into them.

Apply Some Hardware Fixes

Computer shutting down when trying to print problems are mostly caused due to issues in hardware connections. Before moving to the software fixes, you must perform some hardware checks and fixes. We have described some of them below:

Restart the Printer

Restarting your printer is the first thing you can do when you face this problem. If any bugs or glitches in the printer’s cache were causing the problem, restarting will solve it. To restart, remove the printer cable from your computer, the power cable from the power supply, and plug in after a few minutes. Then press the power button on your printer to start it.

Remove Other USB Devices

There may be devices other than the printer connected to your PC that consumes much power from the USB port. Insufficient power supply to the printer may make it unresponsive and cause the shutting down. Also, there may be a conflict between USB devices and the printer itself.

Consider removing other USB devices and connecting your printer only. Try printing a document and see if the issue persists. Meanwhile, also remove any USB devices connected to your printer.

Check USB Port Connections

Your printer port is normally connected to the computer using a serial or USB cable. Sometimes, the port may be faulty, and you may be experiencing an issue. Try changing the port and printing the document. If you are connecting the printer through a USB extension hub, remove it. Directly connect it to the port on the PC.

Also, try using a new cable between your PC and printer. Normally, a USB A-to-B cable is used for this purpose. Try changing it and see if the problem is fixed.

Connect the Printer Directly to the Wall Socket

If the printer is connected to UPS, surge suppressor, or a power strip, it may not get an adequate power supply. Or, there may be power fluctuations that will crash the printer. When the printer crashes, the print command from the computer can not execute and causes the computer to shut down. Therefore, connect the power cable directly to the electrical outlet in your wall and see if it helps fix the issue.

Uninstall the Optional Updates

Many users reported that after they installed the Windows Update KB 4524147 and KB 5000802, they faced the problem of the computer shutting down when trying to print. But Microsoft already released patch updates like KB 5001567 and KB 5001649 to fix the issue. If you have not already installed these patch updates, you can uninstall the KB 4524147 update from your computer and fix the issue. Here’s how to uninstall the updates:

In the Windows search box, type Control Panel and open it. Navigate to Programs > Programs and features. From the left pane, click View installed updates.

Find KB 4524147, right-click on it, and click Uninstall.

Moreover, If you faced the computer shutting down issue after a recent update, try uninstalling other updates as well.

Likewise, you can try installing the latest Windows update and see if it solves the issue. Here’s how:

Hit Windows + I key to open Settings. Click Windows Update tab from the left pane and then click Check for Updates in the right section.

It will check for and show you if any updates are available. Click Download & Install button located beside the update name and install them.

Run a Malware and Virus Scan

Malware and viruses can enter your system either from the Internet or external USB devices. They can interfere with the print services and cause the computer to shut down as soon as you give the print command. You can use a third-party antivirus tool to scan your computer for viruses. You can also run a built-in malware scanner to scan and remove any malware. Follow these steps:

Type Virus & threat protection in the Windows search box and open it. Click Quick Scan button and let the scan run.



Run SFC and DISM Scan

SFC(System File Checker) and DISM(Deploy Image Servicing and Management ) tool repairs corrupted system files and fix issues with the Windows image as well. If the system files required for printing services are corrupted, running these commands will help repair it. Here’s how:

Type Command Prompt in the Windows search box. Right-click over the top result and select Run as administrator. Type SFC /scannow and hit Enter. After completing the execution of SFC command, check if your computer still shuts down while trying to print. If it does not, no need to run the DISM command. Else you need to run it.

Type Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and hit the Enter key to run DISM tool.



Run the Printer Troubleshooter

Windows also provides a troubleshooter tool to diagnose and fix any issues with the printer. Try running it to see if it finds any errors in the printer.

Here’s how you can run the troubleshooter:

Hit Windows + S and then type Troubleshoot settings in the search box. Open it and then click Other troubleshooters in the right section. Click the Run button beside Printer to run the troubleshooter.



Check the Event Viewer

Event Viewer is a built-in administrative tool in Windows that creates a summary of event logs. It helps you troubleshoot system issues by looking at the logs. You can also view the logs related to the printer and figure out the issue. Here’s how to do it:

In the Windows search box, type Event Viewer and open the top result that appears. In the left pane of the Event Viewer window, double-click the Windows Logs folder and then click Application under it. In the right section under Actions tab, click Clear log option.

Click Clear button in the popup. Try printing the document once again until you face a shutdown while printing. After a shutdown, open Event Viewer again, and you will see an error log created. Click the error log, then click General and Details tab in the lower pane. You will see details about the error there.



Update the Printer Driver

The print spooler application can not work properly if your computer has an outdated device driver for printers. Or, say, the drivers may be corrupted and unable to handle the print request. It causes your computer to crash and shut down. Therefore, consider updating the printer driver and see if the issue of shutting down goes away. Follow these steps:

Search Device Manager in the Windows search box and open it. Find Print queues menu in the Device Manager window and double-click over it to expand the menu. Right-click each item under it and select Update driver option.

In the next window, click Search automatically for drivers. It will download and install updates if any are available.

If you have a driver with you, proceed with Browse my computer for drivers option.

Note: Sometimes, problems in the RAM also may be causing your computer to shut down when the print command is issued. Try running a memory diagnostic tool and see if your RAM has any problems.

Update the Printer’s Firmware

Updating the printer’s firmware is the final fix you can apply when you face the computer shutting down problem when trying to print. The printer’s firmware contains information on how to interact and coordinate with the PC.

The firmware can get corrupted due to frequent power cuts or irregular power supply. It can also get outdated and cause the shutting down issue. Printer manufacturers release firmware updates over time. Updating it to the latest version will help you solve the problem.

Every manufacturer has a printer configuration application from which you can update the firmware. Consult the manufacturer’s website to see how to do a firmware update.

Take Printer to the Repair Center

If you tried every fix discussed in this article, you should surely be able to sort out the problem. But if in case, it did not help you, there might be a hardware problem in your printer itself. Please take it to the authorized repair center and get it repaired.