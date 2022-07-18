Computer Volume Too Low? 14 Proven Ways to Fix It

Were you trying to listen to music but felt that your computer volume has become super low? Don’t worry. You are not alone. Many people face this issue, and it is what we are discussing in this article.

There could be various scenarios when you experience a low volume. You may set the volume to its fullest and still encounter the low volume problem. Or, you may listen to intermittent, distorted, and hissing sounds.

In this article, We will guide you through the causes behind low computer volume and solutions to fix it.

What Makes Your Computer Volume Too Low?

Hardware issues

Outdated audio drivers

Misconfigured audio enhancement settings

Corrupted audio configuration files

Stopped Windows Audio Service

Different volume levels set on Volume Mixer

Outdated Windows Before moving to the fixes section, let’s point out some causes why your computer volume becomes too low:

Fixes For a Low Computer Volume

Your sound experience is badly affected if you can’t level up your volume as per your need. You need to figure it out as soon as you can.

Troubleshooting a low computer volume problem is not a big deal. It includes a simple hardware check and minor software fixes. It won’t take much of your time and is not that tedious.

Perform a Hardware Check

You should perform a hardware check first before you move to further fixes. Cables connecting the speakers with your PC can get loose, or they may get wear and tear over time. Also, the USB connector may be faulty and cause the issue. Check to see if it is the culprit.

Clean the speakers as dust and debris may be clogging them. You can wipe it with a soft cloth or use a vacuum cleaner. Be gentle while cleaning the speaker cone. They are sensitive, and you may end up damaging them.

Moreover, you should also check the volume controller wheel embedded in your speakers. Sometimes, it may be set to a minimum, and you may be experiencing a low volume. You should also make sure there is no magnetic device around your speakers. They are also one of the reasons why your sound gets distorted and low.

You can also swap the speakers and check the volume. Take your speaker to another PC or get a new speaker and connect it to your PC to see if the issue persists. After that, you will easily figure out if a hardware or software issue is making your computer volume too low.

Reboot the Computer

Rebooting solves most of the problems on your PC without any further hassles. Any glitches interfering with the audio service get solved, and you may get the actual volume back after a restart. So, give it a try.

Update the Audio Drivers

Audio drivers are responsible for coordinating your OS and sound devices. If the drivers get outdated, it may be causing your computer volume to be low.

Hit Windows + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box. Type devmgmt.msc in the search field and hit Enter to open the Device Manager. While on Device Manager, find the menu that says Audio inputs and outputs and Sound, video and game controllers. Expand them and right-click on each item one by one to select the Update driver option from the context menu.

In the next popup, click Search automatically for drivers. It will download and install updates if any are available.

If you have respective drivers with you, proceed with Browse my computer for drivers option.

Tip : We recommend you to install the Realtek High Definition Audio Driver. I was experiencing a low volume issue, but it got solved after I installed it. Give it a shot.

Select the Highest Sample Rate and Bit Depth

Sample rate and bit depth are the technical terms associated with Sound. The sample rate is the number of audio samples the file carries per unit time. While bit depth is the number of bits that describe each sample. Higher their value, the higher the quality of sound. Here’s how you can set it to the highest:

Search Control Panel in the Windows search box and open it. Navigate to Hardware and Sound > Sound. Under the Playback tab, select your active speaker profile and click the Properties button. In the next popup, jump to the Advanced tab. Under the Default Format, select the highest sample rate and bit depth from the drop-down list which is generally a DVD quality.

Click OK to save changes.

Enable Loudness Equalization For Your Speakers

Loudness equalization is a feature that helps to make your audio sound constant. It balances the louder and quieter part of the audio and helps it sound better. Enable this feature to see if it solves your problem. Here’s how:

Follow the first three steps of the previous method to open the Speaker Properties popup. Go to the Enhancement tab and check the Loudness Equalization option.

Save changes and exit.

Note : Certain audio devices and sound cards do not provide this option. If you don’t see the option, you don’t need to worry. Proceed with the further fixes.

Disable All the Audio Enhancements

Microsoft provides different audio enhancement techniques like Bass Boost and Room Correction to improve your hearing experience. However, they can sometimes cause your computer volume to be low. Follow these steps to disable them:

Open Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Sound. Click your active speaker under the Playback tab and click the Properties button. Under the Enhancement tab in the Speaker Properties window, check Disable all enhancements option.

Click Apply > OK to save the changes.

Change the Communication Settings

Communication settings is used to adjust the volume level on your PC whenever it detects telephone calls or other communication activity. If you are on a call, you may experience a low volume. You can disable this setting if you don’t want to reduce the volume. Here’s how:

Open Control Panel >Hardware and Sound > Sound In the Sound popup, jump to the Communications tab. From the list of available options, check the Do nothing option.

Click Apply and then OK to save the changes.

Use Volume Mixer to Increase the Sound Level

You can set different volume levels for different applications using a volume mixer. If you are experiencing a low volume while on certain applications but are fine with others, you can use a volume mixer to adjust the app-specific volume. Follow these steps:

Right-click the speaker icon on your taskbar and click Open volume mixer. In the Volume mixer window, you will see a list of apps that use the audio feature and their volume level. Adjust the volume slider and set it to the highest.



Tip : If you are facing a low volume issue on your Google Chrome, you can install a volume booster extension. It will boost the audio that you play on Chrome before it is processed by your sound card.

Run the Audio Troubleshooter

Windows comprises a troubleshooter tool that integrates many specific troubleshooting tools. They are used to diagnose and fix issues with different devices and settings. Audio troubleshooting is one among them that can be used to fix issues with your audio devices. It will also fix issues with the low volume. Follow these steps to run the audio troubleshooter:

Type Troubleshoot settings in the Windows search box and open it. Click Other troubleshooters. From the list of available troubleshooters, find Playing Audio. Click the Run button besides Playing Audio troubleshooter.



Run SFC and DISM Commands

SFC stands for System File Checker (SFC). It is responsible for checking corrupted files on your PC and restoring them with the working version. SFC will fix the issue if any corrupted file is interfering with the volume service.

While DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) scans your OS for corrupted files and repairs them. It is responsible for fixing the defects found in the Windows image. In our case, if it finds any corrupted audio configuration files, it will help repair them and get your volume back.

Follow these steps to run the SFC and DISM tool:

Type Command Prompt in the Windows search box, right-click over it, and select Run as administrator. First, you need to run the SFC command. You don’t need to run the DISM command if it fixes the issue. Else run the DISM command after SFC. Type SFC/scannow in the command window and hit Enter to run SFC.

Copy and paste the command: Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and hit Enter to run DISM.



Re-enable the Sound Controllers

Many users reported returning their actual volume after re-enabling the sound controller. Any kind of glitches will get resolved after disabling and enabling the controller. Here’s how to do it:

Hit Windows + X key and open Device Manager. Find and double-click the Sound, video, and game controllers menu to expand it. Right-click the active sound controller and select Disable device from the context menu.

Click Yes in the confirmation popup. After a few minutes, right-click the sound controller again and select Enable device. Restart your computer.

Restart the Windows Audio Service

Windows Audio service is responsible for managing audio devices and effects on Windows PC. If it is stopped by any means, you may be experiencing issues with your system sound. Follow these steps to restart the Windows Audio service:

Right-click the Start button and select Run. Type services.msc in the text field and hit Enter to open the Services application. Scroll down to find the service that says Windows Audio. Right-click over the Windows Audio service and click Restart from the right-click context menu.



Update the Windows

Outdated versions of Windows may cause compatibility issues with the audio driver and make the volume too low. Updating the Windows to the latest version will help you fix the issue. Here’s how to do it:

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings. Click Windows Update tab. Click the Check for Updates button from the right section. After completing the check, it will show you if any updates are available.

Download and install them.

Use a Third-Party Equalizer Program

If you tried all the fixes discussed above, you would surely solve the problem. But just in case you didn’t figure it out, there are many applications available on the Internet that let you boost your computer’s sound. Some of them are Equalizer APO, Ear Trumpet, and Boom 3D. However, you need some expertise to use them.