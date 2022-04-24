How To Do Conditional Formatting In Google Sheets

Conditional formatting is the method to format a group of cells based on specific rules. It highlights the required cells/rows and makes it easy to navigate a spreadsheet and analyze its data.

If you have a small data set in the spreadsheet, manually formatting the cells should be enough. However, for large datasets, it’s more convenient to just add conditional formatting rules.

So, let’s explore how you can apply conditional formatting in Google Sheets in more detail.

Conditional Formatting in Google Sheets

Look through the steps mentioned below to work with conditional formatting in Google Sheets.

Launch Conditional Formatting Rules Toolbar

The first step is to launch the toolbar where you add rules for conditional formatting. To do so,

Open the spreadsheet in Google Sheets on a web browser. Select all the cells you want to apply conditional formatting. You can either select manually using a keyboard or a pointer. Or, you can directly press Ctrl + J and enter the cell range. For example, A1:E5. From the menu bar, click Format and select Conditional Formatting. It will open a toolbar on the right side.



General Conditional Formatting

There are many options for format rules included by default in the toolbar. You can select one for each rule. You can also find two modes for formatting in the toolbar. They are:

Single Color

Under the Apply to range, you can set the selected cells. It is also possible to add other cell ranges by clicking on the icon on the right.

You can see the Format cells if option under Format rules. Here, click on the drop-down box and set the condition for the format style.

Then, you can set the format you want from Formatting style. There are options for emphasizing the text or adding colors to the text or the cell.

Click on Done to set the rule.

Color scale

This mode can only apply to numerical data. Here, you can add a rule to select a range of cell colors based on the value of the data in the cells.

You can use five gradient colors based on the colors for minimum, maximum and medium values.



If you want to use various colors instead of a gradient, you can add multiple conditional rules to the cells.

Note: Select + Add another rule to add another conditional format rule. Also, you can click on a previously set rule to edit it. To remove the rule, click on the Trash icon at the side of the rule.

Custom Conditional Formatting

Simply setting the format rules will cause changes in the cells corresponding to the rule. Therefore, if you want to format the whole row based on one cell condition, you must use custom formatting.

Custom formatting will also help you add rules that are not included in the default options or make it possible to format cells based on another cell.

To set a custom formula,

In the Format cell if drop-down list, select Custom formula is. In the Value or formula box, enter the custom rule.

Make sure to keep the following things in mind while creating the rule: The row in the rule must match first row in range for proper formatting.



You need to use the ‘$’ dollar sign in front of the Row letter in the cell name to lock it and format the whole row based on the cell.

Click Done to set the rule.

Some Special Custom Formatting Values

Below mentioned are some particular custom formatting formula values that stump many users:

Empty Cells

If you want to create a rule based on the presence of empty cells in a column, you need to enter the value as "" to denote a null cell.



Checkbox

TRUE/FALSE keywords represent the checkbox value in the formula.



Combination

You can use AND() and OR() functions to use conditional formatting based on more than one cell.



Wildcard Characters in Conditional Formatting

It is possible to use wildcard characters for the format rules: Text contains, or Text does not contain. These characters are:

? – Replaces a character

* – Replaces multiple characters

~ – indicates that the succeeding ? or * symbols are not to be treated as wildcard symbols. For example, if a text field contains the value “what?”, in the Text contains box, you need to enter what~?.



Related Questions

How to Use Conditional Formatting With Google Sheets App?

Using conditional formatting with the Google Sheets app is similar to the Google Sheets in a web browser. Generally, you do the following tasks:

Go to the Google Sheets app and open a spreadsheet. Select all the cells you want to format. Tap Format from the top of the spreadsheet and select Conditional formatting. It will open a panel.

Set the rule you want. The general method is the same as with the web-based Google Sheet.

Tap Save to set the rule or Save and Tap to set the rule and add another one.

How to Refer Another Sheet in Conditional Format Rule?

You must use the indirect keyword to refer to another sheet. For instance, in the image below, Sheet2 contains the values “A” in A1 and “B” in A2. So, the formula =$D1=indirect("Sheet2!A2") formats the rows where the D column contains “B”.



Can You Use Multiple Rules for Conditional Formatting?

Yes, it is possible to use multiple rules for conditional formatting. You need to select + Add new rule to create another formatting rule.



These rules use top-to-bottom priority. So, the top rule replaces the bottom one if they tend to the same cell. Reorder the rules per your need. Click on the vertical four-dot icon and drag it to move the rules.



Also, in the above case, the top rule replaces the bottom one even if they have different formatting option. For example, if one rule changes text color and another changes cell color, the cells where both apply will only undergo the top priority option. You need to create a third rule combining both options using AND function if you want both rules to apply.

What Happens When You Copy Cells With Conditional Format?

When you copy cells with conditional formatting, you copy the formatting rules along with the cells. If you observe the rules, you can see that they also include the new cells in the cell range.

It is also possible to copy just the conditional format to other cells using the Paint format tool. Or you can copy a cell with the format, select the cells you want to copy the format to and paste by pressing Ctrl + Alt + V.

Also, to copy the cells without copying conditional format, press Ctrl + Shift + V while pasting the cells.