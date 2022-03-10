4 Ways to Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox One

It should be easy, but it’s not. How to connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox One? These two are not compatible, but there’re ways around it nonetheless.

Bluetooth technologies are convenient as they are cable-free. It’s not an easy technology to use on Microsoft’s consoles, though. Solutions require extra effort, dongles, and other devices.

Even though the Xbox One and the Xbox Series are some of the most popular gaming platforms, they still lack mainstream Bluetooth audio support.

It means the same Bluetooth headsets you’re using on your PC won’t work on an Xbox. These are not compatible technologies, at least not in official terms.

Bluetooth headphones or mics are not technically compatible with Microsoft’s consoles. Instead, you would have to use compatible wireless headsets.

How to Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox One

Xbox doesn’t support Bluetooth headphones. However, there’re some tools and tricks to bypass the limitation.

Still, these methods may not allow you to enjoy the full audio suite of your headphones. For example, the mic may not work.

That said, here’re the solutions we can try:

Using Bluetooth transmitter

Connecting via TV

Using a PC connection

Using the Xbox app

These solutions work for Xbox One and Xbox Series. That includes any variation of these consoles, like the Xbox One X, or the Xbox Series S.

Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox Using Bluetooth Transmitter

You can use a Bluetooth transmitter as an extra dongle. It’s the ideal solution if you already have Bluetooth headphones.

The method will generally shut down your microphone, but you’d be hearing game audio and party chat.

Some Bluetooth transmitters have a design specific for the Xbox One, like this one. These are more convenient, as they fit on the controller as an accessory.

Otherwise, you can get other Bluetooth transmitters with a 3.5mm connection. You can plug these devices on Xbox Series or newer Xbox One controllers.

Here’re the steps:

Turn on the Bluetooth transmitter Plug the transmitter on your controller’s 3.5mm port

Turn on your headphones and engage the pairing mode. Most headphones have different pairing instructions; you can check the manual for exact guidelines. Press and hold the pairing or multifunction button on the Bluetooth dongle for five seconds. It will put it in pairing mode. Bring the headphones and the dongle closer, so the connection happens faster.

If your controller doesn’t have a 3.5mm connection, you need an extra item, a Stereo Headset Adapter. Older Xbox controllers don’t have the additional audio jack.

Connect the Stereo Headset Adapter on your controller’s USB port

Connect the Bluetooth transmitter on the adapter’s 3.5mm jack Pair the headphones with the transmitter.

Alternatively, some Bluetooth transmitters have a digital optical cable. You can plug it at the back of the Xbox One on the S/PDIF audio port. Then, you can switch the transmitter mode from AUX (3.5mm) to S/PDIF.

Bear in mind the Xbox Series doesn’t have a digital output connection.

Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox via the TV

The television can open a connection between the Xbox and your Bluetooth headset. However, you have to connect the Xbox to the TV and then the headphones to the TV.

Every TV has a different way to plug Bluetooth headphones, so you should check the manual. Not every TV has Bluetooth, but most Smart TVs do. For example, if your TV has a Smart remote, it probably has Bluetooth.

In essence, you can put your headphones in pairing mode and then enable Bluetooth on the TV. The option should be within the Sound sub-menu, on a Sound Out option or similar.

As usual, though, the option doesn’t support the mic. You’d only hear game audio and party chat, but you can still use a USB or 3.5mm mic to talk.

Alternatively, you can use a Bluetooth transmitter on the TV:

Plug the transmitter on your TV via optical, RCA, auxiliary, or USB (an example transmitter) Put the transmitter on pairing mode. You may need to switch a connection type button on the device to match your setup Put your headphones on pairing mode

Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox Using a PC Connection

Windows PCs and Xbox consoles have firmware and hardware structure similarities. That means you can use your Windows computer to route audio playback to your Bluetooth headset.

These are the three initial requirements for the process:

Your PC and your Xbox need to be on the same network You need to install the Xbox Console Companion app on your PC. You should have it by default unless you uninstalled it. If that’s the case, you can download it from the Microsoft Store for free. Your PC needs to have Bluetooth. Otherwise, you can use a Bluetooth transmitter.

If you meet all requirements, you may use the full functionalities of your Bluetooth headset on the Xbox. That includes game audio, party chat audio, and mic.

Here’re the steps:

Open the Xbox Console Companion app on your PC Sign in with your Xbox account credentials Wait until the app detects your console. If it doesn’t happen, click the “Add a device” icon on the left. It will ask you to add your Xbox’s IP Address; below if you don’t know how to find it. After the app detects your console, click Connect, and wait until the pairing completes. After you establish the connection, connect your Bluetooth headset to your PC. If the connection between the app and the Xbox fails:

You may try, Settings > Device & Streaming > Device Connections. Make sure to tick both boxes under “This Xbox.” Also, check “Only from profiles signed in on this Xbox.”

Lastly, to find your Xbox’s IP address:

Navigate through, Settings > Network > Network Settings > Advanced Settings. The information is on the right side of the screen, next to IPv4.

Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Xbox Using Xbox App

Using the Xbox app trick will only allow you to hear party chat. You won’t hear game audio or talk through your headphones.

In essence, you can join a party chat on your Xbox and then plug your Bluetooth headphones on the Xbox app. You can then route the game audio to the TV and speak through a USB mic.

Overall, it’s not very convenient, but it’s still a solution.

Anyhow, here’re the steps:

Connect your Bluetooth headset to your smartphone Download and install the Xbox app (it’s free) Open the app and click its Social icon

Click on the headset icon at the top right

Agree to the permissions It will open the party chat screen. You can even invite your mates and enjoy.



Why Is Xbox Not Compatible With Bluetooth Headsets

In essence, Microsoft sells proprietary wireless headsets for their Xbox consoles. Instead of using BlueTooth for connection, the company created a unique protocol, Xbox Wireless.

That means Microsoft decided to take a different path towards cable-free peripherals. Compatible Xbox headsets and mics use the same connectivity protocol. You’d identify the branding of these items by the “Wireless” word.

The Xbox Wireless connection uses a high radio frequency instead of Bluetooth’s standard 2.4GHz. As a result, it doesn’t compete with regular broadband, reducing latency and improving audio quality.

There’re two kinds of wireless Xbox headphones:

The first kind uses a wireless dongle. You can attach the dongle to your controller’s USB port.

The second kind connects automatically and requires no extra items. These are more expensive, though.

How to Connect Wireless Headsets to the Xbox

Connecting the device can be easier if you have a compatible Xbox Wireless headset or headphones.

Here’s the tutorial: