How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?

Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands.

However, in order to control volume, it is extremely important to set up your remote for TV control. You must ensure to choose the correct TV brand during the setup. Besides Firestick voice remotes, you can also use voice assistant devices and TV’s remote to adjust the volume.

Use Firestick Remote

Firstly, you can use the Firestick remote’s volume UP or Down button. Although, the TV brand and the IR profile must match with your current device for it to work. By default, it will control TVs volume when you haven’t connected any external receiver or soundbars.

Change IR Profile

IR Profile is automatically set by default when you choose the TV brand during the initial setup. You can also change them manually from settings.

Navigate to Settings. Select Equipment Control.

Choose Manage Equipment > TV.

Select Infrared options > IR Profile.

Go to Change IR Profile.

Select Find IR Profile.

Now, enter an IR profile code and follow the prompted process.



Change TV Brand

As mentioned, you must set up your remote for TV control first. Usually, this step is already done during the initial setup. However, you need to change the TV brand only if you have switched TV. You should be able to control volume

From Home Screen, go to Settings. Choose Equipment Control.

Select Manage Equipment > TV.

Click on Change TV.

Pick Change TV to confirm. Firestick will auto-detect your TV brand. Pick Yes or No.

If you choose No, locate and click on your TV brand.

Follow the promoted process for set up.

Use Voice Commands

You can give Voice Commands like “Alexa, Increase Volume” to control the volume. There are three different ways to use this feature. You can use the in-built voice button on remote, virtual app remote, or voice assistant devices.

Let’s check out how to control volume with this feature.

Firestick Remote

All Firestick remotes have an in-built Alexa Voice button. It is located above the directional pad of your remote. You can see Alexa’s official logo on the button. Since some Fire TV Stick remotes do not have volume buttons, this method can be very useful for them. It is available from 2nd generation remotes.

Press and hold the Alexa button on your remote.



on your remote. Say “Alexa, decrease volume” in a loud and clear voice.

Fire TV App Remote

Apart from Firestick voice remotes, there is a voice search button on the Fire TV app remote. It can be useful when your remote is not working. You need to have the same internet connection on Firestick and smartphone to use a virtual remote.

Install Fire TV app. Launch Fire TV app. Pick Allow access if prompted. It will immediately look for available Firestick devices. Tap on your Fire TV Stick device name to pair.

If prompted, enter the code displayed on the TV.

Now, on the Virtual app remote, tap on the Alexa voice button at the top. Then, Give commands to control volume.



Voice Assistant Devices

Firestick devices support Voice Assistant Devices like Echo. So, if you have it in your home, you can use them to control the TV’s volume hands-free. You can simply give commands when your device is in an active connection. Although if you have connected the device to your Firestick via Bluetooth connection, it will control its own device volume instead.

Launch Amazon Alexa App. Navigate to More icon at the bottom.

Choose Settings.

Under Alexa Preferences, tap on TV & Video.

Choose Fire TV.

Tap on Link or Manage Devices.

Pick your Echo Dot device.

Now, Give command to increase or decrease volume.

Use TVs Remote

Firestick relies on TVs or external speakers for output sound. Therefore, you can use TVs remote to control the volume when the external devices are not connected. Besides, you do not have to set it up or pair it for volume control.