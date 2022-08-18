Microsoft Word has a built-in feature to convert its DOC file to PDF. The PDF file is a generally accepted file format to present or share a document. If you create a professional document like your resume from Microsoft Word, it is best to export it as a PDF.

If you want to convert your DOC file to PDF, you can complete the action from the Word application itself. Keep reading this article to learn more about converting a word document into a PDF.

Why Convert Files to PDF?

The Portable Document File (PDF) is the standard format for file sharing. All professional documents are converted into PDFs before being shared. PDFs are probably the most reliable way to present data as all embedded objects appear exactly the same everywhere.

Some of the best features of a PDF are:

Same Appearance Across All Devices

Smaller File Size

Accepted File Format

How to Convert Word DOC to PDF?

You can Export, Share, and Save your document as a PDF from the Microsoft Word application. Besides the Microsoft Word app, you can also use Google Docs or other online converters to convert your Word DOC to PDF.

Use Microsoft Office Word

You can export your document as a PDF from the Word application itself. You can either export, save or share your document as a PDF from this application. Here are the steps you can follow to convert your documents to PDF:

Export As PDF

When you choose to export a file as a PDF, it also changes the file’s original format to a PDF. If you do not wish to make any more changes to the original document, follow these steps:

Open your document. Select File from the menu bar. From the navigation panel to your left, click on Export. Select the Create PDF/XPS document. Choose a file location and click Publish.

Save As PDF

If you want to only save a copy of the original document as a PDF, you can select the Save As feature. This does not change the file format of the original document. Follow these steps to use save as a feature on Word:

Open your Word file. Click on File from the menu bar. From the sidebar on the left of the screen, select Save as. Under Other Locations, select Browse. Navigate to the location you want to save your file. Locate Save as type and drop the menu next to it. Select PDF (*.pdf).

Click on Save in the bottom-right corner of the Save dialog box.

Share as PDF

You can directly share your PDF through e-mail on Microsoft Word. For this, you need to log in to your outlook account on your device. Follow these steps to share your document as a PDF as an email:

Open your DOC file. Head to the menu bar and select File. From the panel to your left, select Share. Under Share, select Email.

From the list of options, select Send as PDF.

From Word Online

You can also convert a word document to a PDF from the web version of Microsoft Word. Although you do not get the application version’s extended features, it still gets the job done.

Here are the steps you can refer to convert your word file to a PDF from the web-based version of Word:

Open your browser and head to Office Online to launch Word. Drag and drop the file from your device to the website. After your file loads, select File from the menubar. Select Print twice. Under Printer, click on the drop-down menu to select Save as PDF. Give your file a name, browse to its save location, and hit the Save button.

Use Google Docs

You can still convert a .doc file to a PDF if you do not have the Microsoft Word application. You can upload the Word file using Google Docs and then download it as a PDF.

Follow these steps to use Google Docs to convert your file:

Launch your browser. Navigate to www.docs.google.com. Click on Blank to create a new document. Head to the menu bar and select File > Open.

Select the Upload tab, then insert your file. After opening your document, again select File from the menu bar. Click on Download > PDF document (.pdf).



Your file will automatically be downloaded as a PDF to your device.

Online Converters

There are multiple online converters you can use to convert your document to a PDF. Simply upload your document to the website and hit convert, and the website will alert you when your file is ready to download.

However, only use reputable converters as you may accidentally install malware on your PC. To avoid this, keep your antivirus program on at all times.