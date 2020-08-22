At CES 2020, we were introduced to the NUC Extreme Kit 9. The NUC Extreme Kit 9 allows for upgrading the CPU. The CPU unit has a motherboard, I/O, which can frequently be upgraded down the line. The NUC Extreme Kit 9 was a great piece of mobile processor. During CES, Intel showcased their NUC in Razer’s Tomahawk and Cooler Master NC100 design.

Cooler Master NC100 case is now up for pre-ordering from Amazon. The NC100 case was still in production before the pre-ordering duration. Cooler Masters was taking feedback from the viewers, indicating they were in the early design phase. It was quick for Cooler Master to finalize their design and start pre-ordering on Amazon.

The Cooler Master NC100 Case goes for $199.99 (Pre-Order)

The NC100 is a small form factor chassis for the Intel Compute Unit. The NUC 9 has a different approach from the older Hades Canyon NUC. The Cooler Master NC100 is a small form factor 7.9 liter volume case. The case, even though being very small, supports a full-sized 320mm graphics card. The Cooler Master NC100 has a mesh design all around its body for better airflow. For Cooling, Cooler Master has provided a 2 x 92mm fan on top for dissipation. The Company decided to ditch the Intel daughter board and introduced its Element board. The Element board provides better spacing between the central compute unit and the graphics card.

Intel’s daughterboard squeezed the compute unit and Graphics card, leaving no room for ventilation. Cooler Master created their Element board to counteract Intel’s board design. The Element board as an M.2 Key for storage expansion. Plus point for Cooler Master. The motherboard and the graphics card draw air from the sides and bottom vent.

The NC100 case ships with an V650 Gold SFX PSU from the factory. Cooler Master included the power supply removing uncertainty buying PSU. The VS650 power supply is enough for the total NUC system providing better voltage. The PSU offers better power regarding its small form factor. For a smaller system, the SFX PSU is the heaviest lifting component among them all.

As for the availability, the Cooler Master NC100 is currently up for pre-order on Amazon. But the Extreme Compute Element kit’s availability is low. There is no any Extreme Compute Element KIt in the market. There is a Core i5 kit on B&H Store, but there are no signs for the Core i7 and Core i9 series. The market is filled with Intel NUC 9 as Intel’s buys more time to bring the Extreme Compute Kit.