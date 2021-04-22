Cooler Master has unveiled its latest SK620 wired mechanical keyboard. The SK620 is a low-profile gaming keyboard available in silver-white and gunmetal variants. Cooler Master delivered another 60% keyboard on par with its wireless version.

Cooler Master SK620 – A 60% low-profile gaming keyboard with minimalistic design and customizability.

The SK620 is a low-profile gaming keyboard, a direct port from its wireless version – the SK622. The SK622 and SK620 share the same features and body design with some key changes.

The 60% keyboard format has started to become a norm in the gaming community. The SK620’s smaller footprint makes it portable and comfortable in long-hour typing sessions. The keyboard features an ergonomic design with its low-profiled switches and floating keycaps. The Cooler Master SK620 has a slim body design with a brushed aluminum finish on the back. The device connects to the computer with the removable Type-C cable. Cooler Master has included a lengthy 1.8m braided USB Type-C cable.

“The SK622 is one of our most popular gaming keyboards in the lineup, but not everybody needs Bluetooth wireless in their keyboard, which is why we designed the SK622 for gamers who want a viable portable input option, and for creative professionals who want something a little more durable than your standard chiclet keyboard” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “The SK620 maintains the striking aesthetics and improved typing experience of the SK622, but in a wired format for those who prefer it.”

The keyboard ships with three key switches – Red (Silent), Brown (Tactile), and Blue (Clicky). The low-profile keyboard has reduced travel distance and actuation points, increasing its precision.

Furthermore, They embedded a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor improving the response rate. The board supports custom lighting and macro configuration through the Cooler Master Application. The keyboard seamlessly changes between Windows and macOS applications retaining the saved preset.

The SK620 is up for sale for $90, which is good for the price. The SK620 is a feature-rich low-profile keyboard rivaling the higher-end Logitech G815 TKL and Drop’s Alt mechanical keyboard.