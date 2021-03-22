Cooler Master just released its latest MasterFrame 700 case with an outstanding feature set and modular design. The new open case design offers tons of customizability and supports all of the hardware. The modularity of the case increases your potential to build your system under your vision. The open chassis or testbench design sure does allude to a handful of enthusiasts.

The new full tower showcase chassis the MasterFrame 700

Cooler Master fully gave in and made an open chassis/testbench design for its latest MasterFrame 700. It looks quite similar to the Thermaltake Core P7 tempered glass edition. The chassis features two wings for the radiator mount and the main motherboard tray. The case design supports oversized components like RTX 3090 or SSI-EEB motherboard. The MasterFrame 700 isn’t your average full-tower case.

The main motherboard tray comes with instructions and labels indicating the standoff points and mounting holes. The finish on the motherboard tray isn’t great with the paint wearing off while mounting the standoffs. The motherboard tray has a large cutout, but that won’t work on the larger EATX motherboards. You will stumble upon AIO backplate mounting issues. We suggest adding all the water cooling components and CPU backplate before mounting the motherboard in the case.

Key Features:

Supports SSI EEB, E-ATX, ATX, mATX, and Mini-ITX.

Up to 6 x 120mm or 4 x 140mm case fans.

Features 7 x 2.5” and 4 x 3.5” drive bays.

Maximum: GPU length 450mm, CPU cooler height 158mm, and two standard ATX PSU length 210mm.

Tempered glass open-air chassis design

8 PCI-E slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A x 2, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C x 1, and Audio In/Out ports.

The chassis has two designs, the open design and testbench mode. The MasterFrame 700 also becomes a testbench with some slight changes. The test bench feature comes quite handy if you’re an enthusiast. It is easy to switch between the showcase mode to testbench mode, but it is more precarious. You have to remove the arm holding the glass panel and the IO bracket before adding more rubber feet. Cooler Master throws in extra rubber feet so that you don’t scratch your desk.

The case supports double ATX power supplies for extreme cases. Yes, sometimes you might need extra juice to reach extreme overclocking performance. But just to fit in two power supplies, you have to sacrifice some storage space.

Talking about the storage, the case supports 4 x 3.5″ drive and up to 7 x 2.5″ inch drives. The tool-less design system coming handy for mounting storage drives. The front IO is fairly simple, with two USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, an audio combo jack, and a power button.

Cooling:

The MasterFrame 700 has got you covered in the cooling department. The chassis supports two radiators in the open-frame design and adds another radiator on the testbench mode. The air cool configuration is quite easy without utilizing the wing sections.

The wings on the case support up to 360mm radiators. The case adds support for one more radiator with up to 420mm. The case has a separate section for the pump and reservoir, increasing its flexibility.

But before building your build, always finalize your final build. The MasterFrame can transform into two forms, but the custom water cooling pipes won’t. Please consider using a longer AIO tubing if you aim to change the case’s orientation.

Panorama View / Vesa mounts:

Cooler Master did make a showcase design chassis. The company calls this a panorama view with the wings extended on the sides. The chassis does look good with its expanded view showing the components and the RGB lightings. The tempered glass gives off a premium vibe for an all-metal chassis.

An open design chassis looks better when mounted to the wall. The back of the case features a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount compatibility. Please check the VESA weight standard before wall mounting full systems. Cooler Master highly recommends only mounting a full system under 14 Kgs.

The CoolerMaster MasterFrame 700 is an excellent case to showcase your hardware. The open-air design of the case is truly a test bench. But the features and the design offer more than an open test bench. It is a beautiful open-air chassis to showcase your next PC build.

The open-air chassis has its setbacks. It is fully vulnerable to dust build-up and produces a lot of noise. The open-air chassis significantly lowers the temperature and supports all of the hardware on the market. But at $200, the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 needs to have some minor changes to develop into the dubbed “Master Frame” fully.